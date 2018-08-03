Bellatrix Exploration's (BXE) CEO Brent Eshleman on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Bellatrix Exploration Ltd. (NYSE:BXE) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call August 2, 2018 5:30 PM ET

Executives

Steve Toth – Vice President-Investor Relations and Corporate Development

Brent Eshleman – President and Chief Executive Officer

Max Lof – Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Steve Toth

Thank you, Ben. Good afternoon, everyone. And thank you for joining us today for the Bellatrix Exploration’s second quarter 2018 operational and financial results conference call.

Thank you also to those who are participating in today’s conference call via our live internet webcast, which can be accessed through our website at www.bxe.com. On the call with me today is Brent Eshleman, our President and CEO; Max Lof, our CFO.

On our today’s call, management will provide an overview and update of our second quarter 2018 results, which were released earlier this afternoon. In addition management will provide some additional commentary on the recently announced debt refinancing transaction.

While we are very enthusiastic about this transaction, it remains subject to customary closing conditions, including approval by the lenders under our syndicated credit facilities and the finalization of an inter-creditor agreement between our senior lenders and the exchanging note holders. Until the transaction closes there is not much more we can share. And as a result we will not be taking questions on it today, and will also forgo our customary Q&A period.

During today's conference call, we will make forward-looking statements within the meaning of the applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws. By their nature, all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Please refer to the forward-looking statements disclosure in our press release and the periodic filings for additional information.

Brent Eshleman will now lead off today's call with a summary of our second quarter 2018 operational and financial performance.

Brent Eshleman

Thank you Steve. Bellatrix has a strong operational performance continuing through the second quarter of 2018, delivering average well-performance and corporate production volumes that exceeded budget expectations.

Our achievements in the second quarter included, production volumes averaged 37,309 boe/d representing 2% growth, compared to first quarter 2018 average volumes. Production levels in the second quarter of 2018 exceeded the midpoint of Bellatrix’s full year 2018 production guidance range by 7%, despite the proactive curtailment of approximately 2,000 boe/d to 4,000 boe/d of natural gas volumes during periods of weak daily AECO natural gas prices. Production expenses in the second quarter of 2018 averaged $7.55 per boe, down 7% compared with first quarter 2018 production expenses.

Completion of Phase 2, of the Bellatrix Alder Flats plant and the redirection of volumes from higher third-party plants, has contributed to the decrease in costs quarter-over-quarter. Bellatrix completed its first half drilling program in February. Average well performance from our 2018, Spirit River well program has outperformed type curve expectations, by approximately 38% on an IP90 basis.

And Bellatrix’s borrowings under its credit facility were $71.4 million in June 30, 2018. Other than amounts outstanding under our credit facilities, Bellatrix has no debt maturities until 2020 and 2021. Exploration and development capital expenditures were $5.4 million in the second quarter and $29.6 million for the first half of 2018, which is in line with budget expectations and updated guidance for a full year range of $50 million to $60 million.

We have structurally reduced the all-in drill, complete, equip, and tie-in, well costs in 2018, for our operated Spirit River program to under a $3.4 million, down from an average cost of approximately $3.8 million in 2017. From a capital efficiency perspective we have added production at an average, expected capital efficiency of under $5,000 per flowing boe in 2018, IP365 basis.

The Phase 2 expansion project of Alder Flats plant was fully commissioned and began selling volumes in mid-March, and more than doubled the capacity of the plant to 230 million cubic feet per day. The operating turbo expander on Phase 2 was designed to run a colder process, thereby enhancing natural gas liquids extraction capabilities. Total NGL recovery at the Alder Flats plant increased in the second quarter, with NGL sales yields of 70 barrels per million cubic feet, up approximately 15% from first quarter total sales yields of approximately 60 barrels per million cubic feet.

Since startup, Bellatrix has redirected approximately 65 million cubic feet per day of gross natural gas volumes from third-party processing plants to the Alder Flats plant to optimally process under its ownership and processing volume commitments. Operating costs for natural gas process to Bellatrix’s ownership interest in Alder Flats plant are approximately $0.16 per mcf. This has driven down total corporate operating costs in the second quarter to $7.55 per boe, down 7% compared with the first quarter.

The redirection of natural gas volumes from more expensive third-party plants is anticipated to contribute towards reductions in overall production expenditures in 2018 to a range of $7.65 per boe to $8 per boe.

Our second quarter performance, once again confirms a high quality nature of Bellatrix’s asset base, strategic infrastructure ownership and control, combined with ample takeaway capacity and market egress.

And now I invite Max to discuss our financial and risk management highlights.

Max Lof

Thanks Brent. Adjusted funds flow generated in the three months ended the June 30, 2018 was $10.1 million or $0.19 per basic and diluted share. That compares to $14.7 million or $0.30 per basic and diluted share in the first quarter of 2018. The decrease in adjusted funds flow was mainly driven by a decrease of approximately 40% in real life natural gas prices before hedging, and was partially offset by decreased production expenses.

Bellatrix maintained a significant commodity price risk management position in 2018, which reduces price risk volatility on our business, and protects our long-term planning process.

In summary, Bellatrix has approximately 72 million cubic feet per day of natural gas volumes hedged from July through December 2018, at an average fixed price of approximately $2.94 per mcf, representing slightly less than 50% of 2018 daily average natural gas volumes.

Given currently weak AECO natural gas prices, it's important to note that Bellatrix has also diversified its natural gas price exposure through sales contracts that give the company access to the Dawn, Chicago and Malin natural gas pricing hubs. This long-term diversification strategy reduces Bellatrix's exposure to AECO pricing on approximately 35% of the company's second half 2018 natural gas volumes.

In combination, the market diversification sales and fixed priced hedges cover approximately 80% of natural gas volumes in 2018 and 50% in 2019, based on the midpoint of 2018 average production guidance.

As Steve mentioned at the beginning of the call, on July 26, Bellatrix announced a debt refinancing transaction, which was the result of a review of a series of different strategic and financing alternatives. There are three points I would like to reinforce with respect to the announced transaction. Number one, we have entered into an agreement with an existing 2020 note holder to exchange US$80 million of existing 2020 notes for US$72 million of second-lien notes due 2023. This extends the maturity on over one-third of the 2020 notes by three years, reduces Bellatrix’s outstanding debt by US$8 million and maintains a cash interest rate of 8.5%.

Number two, the same 2020 note holder, has committed to provide new money for Bellatrix to units for drilling and additional note exchanges, between US$30 million and US$40 million. That new money is available at that same 8.5% per year interest rate.

Number three, the agreement provides for an additional basket of up US$50 million of additional second-lien notes specifically for 2020 note exchanges. If the company chooses to draw on the additional US$50 million of second-lien notes, the new money is limited to US$30 million otherwise US$40 million of new money is available. We believe that the transaction will increase Bellatrix’s financial flexibility and liquidity and is a great first step in refinancing all of the existing 2020 notes.

In combination, the transaction will extend the maturity over one-third of the company's existing 2020 notes by three years and reduce outstanding debt by US$8 million. We plan to continue with other initiatives to address the 2020 bond maturity. Our priority is to continue working through the process of closing this transaction in a timely manner. We’ve planned to provide more information on our business plans and debt strategy following the completion of this transaction.

Finally, I'd like to address our NYSE listing. On July 23, 2018 Bellatrix received a continued listing standard notice from the NYSE because the average closing price of Bellatrix’s common shares was less than US$1 per share over a 30-day trading period. In accordance with the NYSE rules Bellatrix has six months to regain compliance with the minimum share price requirement and has notified the NYSE of its intent to cure the deficiency within the six-month period.

At this time management would not expect the company to propose a share consolidation as a means of curing its deficiency. Now back over to you Brent.

Brent Eshleman

Thanks Max. In the second quarter of 2018 we delivered on what we said we would do, which included our first half production volumes exceeding full year guidance by 7%, and production expenditures reduced by 7%, to $7.55 per boe, following the completion of Phase 2 of the Alder Flats plant and 15% improvement in NGL sales recovery at the plant.

Today, Bellatrix has announced reduction to its 2018 capital expenditure budget, with no associated reduction in average production guidance given strong results year-to-date. Our Spirit River Wells continued to outperform budget expectations, resulting in lower sustaining capital requirements for the remainder of 2018. As a result, Bellatrix is reducing its full year net capital expenditures to a range of $50 million to $60 million, down approximately 8% from the prior guidance of $55 million to $65 million.

Bellatrix plans to resume drilling activity in mid-August and to use one rig for its second half 2018 drilling program, which includes five gross operated Spirit River wells, and one gross operated Cardium well. Strong liquidity position remains a priority for the management. I like to reinforce the importance that our three foundational pillars provide which include: a high quality asset base in one of the most prolific natural gas plays in North America, underpinned by strategic infrastructure ownership and control, and supported by ample takeaway capacity. These elements provide the necessary ingredients for long-term profitability.

In closing, I'd like to thank our employees, our shareholders and our stakeholders for their continued support. And thank everyone for participating in today's conference call.

Steve Toth

Ben that concludes our conference call this afternoon.

