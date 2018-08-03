NXP Semiconductors Standalone Fair Value

The estimated NXP’s fair value would also suggest that Qualcomm’s bid at $127.5 was not that far fetched.

Along with a free cash flow model of $110-127, the combined $110-146 target price range would indicate that NXPI at $95 is seriously undervalued.

After the political ending of a could-be "marriage made in heaven," this is finally the time to look at NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) in its true color. For the better part of the last two years, NXPI may have been valued and traded at the mercy of institutional risk arbitragers. However, in this article, upon the exit of the risk arbitragers after the termination of the Qualcomm deal, I valued NXPI on its standalone underlying fundamentals.

Forecast Fundamentals

Ironically, NXP reported and missed its Q2 earnings, July 25, at the same day that Qualcomm’s deal was terminated. While NXP missed both Q2 revenue and earnings consensus, in-line Q3 guidance has revenue of $2.35B to $2.5B (consensus: $2.48B). For the main purpose of this article, I performed pro-forma estimates for next 3-year financials, mainly based on the Wall Street forecasts. I present only the financial items which are needed in the valuation process later on (Table 1A). The full forecast income statements are available upon request.

While NXP y/y revenue growth rate has been historically volatile on the downside, it is expected that it will grow somewhere between 1% and 5% for next 3 years. On a conservative note, I assume that the long-term revenue growth rate will fluctuate between -2% and +4%. Another important ER metric, EPS has followed a similar volatile pattern and the future EPS growth rate was estimated around 13-16%. I used 9.5-11.5% as our estimate. The current free cash flow per share at $5.48 is expected to grow at a high teen level. But for its long-term stable growth rates, I used 6-9% in the valuation.

Standalone Valuations

A. Revenue-Based Valuation

When top-line growth is the focal point for shareholders - NXP’s revenue has grown at negative rates for the last few years and is expected to improve in the next few - the franchise value of the firm may be considered. Franchise value is the ability of a firm to replicate a proven successful business model on new lines of the business at a higher profitability. The use of the franchise revenue value approach is appropriate for NXP, as NXP is still mainly driven by revenue and its profitability. I used the Sales Franchise Value Model (SFV) which focuses on future revenue growth and gross margin. The construct of the SFV is shown as follows:

The logic behind the SFV is that the revenue multiple, or price to sales ratio (P/S), is determined jointly by the future growth in revenue and improvement in profitability. The revenue growth rate, g, used in SFV, is the long-term stable growth rate, perceived by the market.

However, the most sensitive factor to determine any valuation is the discount rate, k, which requires serious attention. Since “k” and “g,” being “perceived” by the market, are not observable, I need to estimate them under a "normal" market condition in that the stock has to be fairly valued, per SFV. For NXP’s case, I used the lower price at $94 before the walk date (7/25), assuming there was a higher risk premium being priced in for the uncertainty of the deal.

Then I used the SFV model above to “back out” the discount rate, k around 14%, and the long-term stable growth rate, g, around 0%. In other words, at the days prior to the Q2 earnings announcement, NXP is priced at $94 to reflect investors’ required rate of return at 14%, and their expected long-term revenue growth rate was priced in around 0%. This is also based on the assumption that NXP's long-term gross margin was around 50%.

Therefore, as a base case of 14% for NXP’s required rate of return and 0% revenue growth rate, SFV produces most likely fair values for NXPI between $99 and $113.

Earnings-Based Valuation

Since NXP has long enough time to prove its business model in terms of generating revenue, it is also long enough to be valued at its profitability. To this end, I elect to use a version of the earnings-based model, Implied PE model (IPE):

The logic behind IPE is that the fair value of a growth stock is the sum of the zero-growth stock and the present value of the growth opportunity (PVGO). The PVGO is measured by the incremental value created by the difference between the objective return on equity (ROE) and the required rate of return (K). Based on likely scenarios of estimated earnings growth and ROE described above, the NXPI fair P/E ratio is around 19 relative to the current 16. As a result, NXPI earnings-based fair value is around $80-121.

Discounted Free Cash Flow Valuation

Traditionally, the Street has been overly fascinated by the quarterly earnings growth rates. However, when earnings volatility becomes so extreme, say over 30%, even the most die-hard fans of the company should realize it is not sustainable. When the most recent earnings growths are not expected to continue, shareholders should always come back to the basics, i.e., future cash flow of the company.

In a CNBC interview after the termination of the merger, NXP CEO claimed that NXP is expected to be free cash flow rich and determines to return capital to shareholders in the form of stock buyback. To NXP current and future shareholders, the stock valuation is “the discounted value of future free cash flow.” As NXP is investing in its next-generation segments that will produce high future cash flow, it is reasonable to assume, at a minimum, a two-stage free cash flow growth pattern. In the equation above, the construct of the model is to discount the next three years’ forecast free cash flow and the rest of the future cash flow at a constant growth rate forever. Accordingly, based on the pro-forma estimate for free cash flow in Table 1A, the discounted free cash flow approach gives its fair values within the range of $100-117.

Don't Forget $2 Billion Break Fee and $5 Billion Buyback

On top of the standalone fundamental share value estimated above, the two silver linings out of this two-year ordeal for NXP shareholders are the $2 billion break fee that Qualcomm has to pay and the $5 billion NXP's promised stock buyback upon the termination of the deal. Since $2 billion is a one-time payment, it can be easily assumed to be payable, say a special dividend, at $10 a share.

On the other hand, the price impact from the $5 billion stock repurchase program will depend on the company’s purchase price of the stock. For each model, I assumed that the stock will be bought back at the mean estimate of the estimated value range. As a result, approximately 14% of shares will be bought back, or the EPS will be increased by 14% due to buyback. Thus, NXP stock value will be increased by $15, amid $5 billion buyback.

One exception is that since the fair value estimated by free cash flow model already counts in all future cash flow of which $5 billion will be used for buyback, adding the $15 buyback premium back will double count the cash flow.

Finally, I added the price premium from break fee and buyback to the fundamental value and reached the fair value estimates of $110-146 for NXPI from three different methods (Table 4).

Why Did Qualcomm Bid NXPI for $110 and $127.5?

Admittedly, a near 30% target price range seems less useful at this point. However, the fair value estimates need to be examined with a reasonable perspective. The fact that three different models produce very similar fair value estimates gives the validity to both the methods and the estimate itself. It is also interesting to note that the lowest fair value, $110, happens to be Qualcomm's first bid.

The seemingly similar level of the fair value estimates also beg several interesting questions: First, can we see the economics behind Qualcomm’s first $110 bid and the second $127.50 bid? Granted that Qualcomm could not factor in NXP’s $5 billion buyback, instead, it was willing to pay for the $500 million synergistic revenue increase resulted from the merger, which is valued approximately at the same order of the buyback.

Beat On A Dead Horse?

Second, the NXPI standalone fair value estimates, $110-146, lend meaningful insights to future potential bidders for the unexplored values. If you are a potential bidder, what do you think you will start your bidding on NXPI? Finally, if you are a potential investor, what are you willing to pay to buy NXPI today?

