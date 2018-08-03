CBL Remains A Strong Sell

When the stock recently bounced 50% from $4 to $6.23 I stated it appeared to be a dead cat bounce and an opportunity to sell.

What happened?

In a previous Marketplace REIT piece titled “Ain't Nothing Like A REIT Thing” I stated the recent 50% pop in CBL & Associates (CBL) was an opportunity to sell. As it turns out, I was correct. The stock is down 20% since my sell call. I maintain CBL is a strong sell. Here's why.

Same-Center Net Operating Income Continues to Decline

CBL Properties nosedived 11% today as second quarter same-center NOI disappointed market participants. Same-center net operating income fell 6.9%. According to the company the major variances impacting same-center NOI for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, include:

Same-center NOI declined $11.5 million, due to an $8.3 million decrease in revenue and a $3.1 million increase in operating expenses.

Minimum rents and tenant reimbursements declined $8.7 million during the quarter, primarily related to store closures and rent concessions for tenants in bankruptcy.

Percentage rents increased $0.5 million compared with the prior year quarter due to portfolio sales growth.

Property operating expenses increased $0.8 million, including a $0.5 million increase in bad debt expense. Maintenance and repair expense increased $1.1 million, including a $0.5 million increase in snow removal, and real estate tax expenses increased $1.2 million. The variance in real estate tax expense was primarily due to a favorable tax assessment that was received in the prior-year period.

Other negatives

Adjusted FFO Fell - CBL reported adjusted FFO per share of 46 cents compared with 50 cents a year ago.

Portfolio occupancy slipped to 91.1% as of June 30, 2018, compared with 91.6% a year earlier.

Same-center mall occupancy was 89.5% vs. 90.4% a year ago.

The fact of the matter is these negative results were to be expected. Here's why.

The Long-term story is broken

As I stated previously, the long-term story is broken, just like the stock is technically…. too much space, not enough traffic. The bottom line is there are better risk/reward opportunities out there. CBL will need to cut the dividend to finance increased redevelopment costs again at some point. And redevelopment is a gamble in itself. No one can guarantee the new venues will work either. I have recommended my service members avoid class B mall REITs such as CBL & Associates Properties. The REIT is down more than 75% over the past five years, falling from over $21 to $4.

Long-term chart

Source: Finviz

The stock is down 20% since I stated to sell at $6.23. The stock failed right at strong resistance at top of the downtrend channel. The recent pop in the stock could be construed as a dead cat bounce based on where it came from. It's still down 50% for the year and remains in a solid downtrend.

Short-Term Chart

Source: CNBC

Some have doubled down on big drops lately. I say not now at the very least. Often, the first loss is your best loss. Never throw good money after bad. Ever hear the saying never catch a falling knife? It means cheap stocks can keep getting cheaper until you see some type of technical bottom.

The Big Picture

The retail REIT complex has made somewhat of a comeback recently, yet I posit the risk is still not worth the reward. Rising rates, new shopping behaviors, oversupply of retail space, and liquidity drying up for expensive redevelopment projects have made it tough for the likes of CBL. The first thing I look for in an investment opportunity is a solid long-term growth story, and I don't see that with CBL. Sure, the REIT is trading at a rock-bottom valuation and a sky-high yield, yet I submit these are red flags, not reasons to back up the truck. I submit CBL is a value trap, not a trade. The dividend was cut once before to redirect cash flows toward redevelopment due to a rash of closings.

The Bottom Line

I would avoid CBL. The risk is not worth the reward. I see the company cutting the dividend once again as redevelopment costs continue to rise. Furthermore, an already shallow pool of investors willing to take on a declining mall continues to shrink. According to a recent MSN piece, owners of failing malls are "on their knees" as buyers disappear. "Only $3 billion of retail real estate changed hands in April, a 27% drop from a year earlier and the lowest monthly tally since February 2013, according to the latest data from Real Capital Analytics Inc." There are better risk/reward opportunities out there than CBL at present. Those are my thoughts on the matter I look forward to reading yours.

Final Note!

If you enjoyed this article, please consider joining my new service Discovered Dividends, one of the fastest growing Seeking Alpha Marketplace services. The best way to check out the service and sign up is via Desktop.

The portfolio performed quite well over the past quarter! We are just getting started though! Discovered Dividends is an all-inclusive dividend service devoted to providing members with the newest and most informed high-yield dividend (7-13%) and total return opportunities (25%). We have reached our goal for Founding Members! We are keeping the Legacy rate special open throughout August. This will be the last chance to lock in the Intro Legacy Rate of $35/mo or $280/yr!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.