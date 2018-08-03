Sonos: Love The Product, Not The Stock

Given that sales are declining and the company never really made a profit, I find it easy to avoid the shares.

Sonos (SONO) has managed to go public and shares enjoyed a nice opening day move higher, albeit the offer price was lowered leading into the IPO.

Despite a great product, consumer experience and "discount," I find it easy to pass on the offering. The company has simply not been able to post profits during the boom times as growth trends are actually reversing, making it an easy avoid for now at this level.

Smart Home Sound System

Sonos is all about bringing music to the home, as the company has invented a wireless multi-room home audio solution, being in great demand among consumers. Key differentiating factors include slick design of the speaker, but moreover the ability to stream content through wireless from any service provider throughout multiple rooms in the house.

After the company developed the first systems back in 2005, and made several innovations in the years thereafter, the Sonos One was launched in October. The constant stream of innovations is being backed by hundreds of (pending) patents. As major streaming content platforms such as Apple Music, Pandora (NYSE:P) and Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) have been interacting with Sonos, it rapidly became a popular solution among consumers.

A total of 19 million products are registered across some 6.9 million households which, on average, listen 70 hours a week to music through their Sonos product. Sonic does not merely present itself as a music streaming device as voice-driven commandos should fully unleash the "Sonic internet," allowing for TV shows and games to be enabled by voice as well. That seems a bit far-fetched in my opinion.

The Offering & Valuation Thoughts

Sonos was looking to sell a combined 13.9 million shares (5.5 million by the company and 8.3 million shares by the selling shareholder) at levels between $17 and $19 per share. Enthusiasm for the shares apparently was not strong, hence the company was forced to cut the offer price to $15, reducing gross proceeds from the company to $83 million.

Following the IPO there are 98.3 million shares outstanding which at $15 per share values equity at $1.47 billion. Given the net cash position of $78 million ahead of the offering and taking into account the proceeds from the IPO, I peg the valuation of operating assets at $1.32 billion. Shares quickly bounced back to $19 per share again, boosting the valuation of operating assets to roughly $1.72 billion.

The actual fundamental performance to justify this valuation has not been all that impressive although the company has a sizeable revenue base. Note that the company's fiscal year ends in September/October. For the 12 months leading up to this time September of 2015 the company generated $843 million in sales on which it reported a $55 million loss.

Sales rose by just 7% in the year thereafter as revenues grew to $901 million while operating losses were nearly cut in half to $31 million. Growth accelerated to 10% as revenues came in just shy of $1 billion in 2017 with losses again being cut in half at $16 million. I find this performance rather disappointing as the company sold nearly 4 million units at nearly $1 billion, but somehow is not able to turn a profit.

The company actually had a very solid first quarter of its current fiscal year, ending on December 30, 2017. Revenue growth accelerated to 25% as sales hit nearly $469 million in the seasonally very strong quarter, allowing operating earnings to rise by $10 million to $46 million. Unfortunately, growth slowed down to just 2% in the seasonally softer second quarter with revenues coming in just shy of $187 million. Disappointing is that operating losses increased by $14 million to $34 million, not creating a road map to achieving break-even results or any real profits this year.

Even worse, sales are seen around $207 million in the current third quarter, actually marking about a 7% decline in sales, driven by pressure on average selling prices as the number of products sold will increase by roughly 10% to 885,000 units. This makes that average units will be sold for $234 apiece, as further deleveraging can be expected on the bottom line.

Not A Buyer

The timing of the IPO is a bit odd as the two most recent quarters were quite soft, both in terms of sales and results on the bottom line. Hence, Sonos can hardly be called a growth company as the company faces fierce competition from home speakers designed and marketed by all the major technology names out there.

Given the public comments made by the founders that the businesses wanted to remain private, this might more or less be a "forced" IPO given the dismal operating trends seen in recent quarters. Based on the sales multiples, the valuation metrics are probably justifiable at 1.5-1.7 times sales, yet if there are no earnings to be reported, how useful is such a metric? On the other hand, Sonos enjoys great brand and consumer awareness, making it potentially a target for a technology name which has missed the boat.

Given the lack of profitability, even during the boom years, I find it very easy to be very cautious as growth has actually turned into declining revenues at this point in time, accompanied by deleveraging of the results on the bottom line (read: bigger losses). The reason that KKR is willing to sell shares at a discount is telling as well, as it seems that the momentum run is over, making it a risky offering in my eyes, certainly after shares have seen an opening day pop.

Unlike names like Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) and GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) in the past, which saw a massive short-squeeze induced run following the IPO amidst a limited float and solid growth, I fear that the same trajectory might not be in the cards for Sonos.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.