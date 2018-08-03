Eldorado Resorts, Inc.'s (ERI) CEO Gary Carano on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) Q2 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call August 2, 2018 4:30 PM ET

good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Eldorado Resorts 2018 second quarter conference call.

Joining us today from the company are Chairman and CEO, Gary Carano; Chief Operating Officer, Executive Vice President, Anthony Carano; and President and Chief Financial Officer, Tom Reeg.

On today's call, we'll review the company's second quarter financial results, and the ongoing success and progress against the company’s other key strategic priorities. We’ll then open the call to participants for questions.

This afternoon, Eldorado Resorts issued a press release announcing its second quarter financial results for the period ended June 30, 2018. The release is available in the Investor Relations section of the company's website at www.eldoradoresorts.com .

Before we get started, I'd like to remind everyone that this call is being recorded and a webcast replay will be available for 90 days, the details of which are in today's press release.

During our call, we may make certain forward-looking statements about the company's performance. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and therefore, one should not place undue reliance on them. Forward-looking statements are also subject to the inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed.

For additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in our forward-looking statements, you should refer to the cautionary statements contained in our press release as well as the Risk Factors contained in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Eldorado Resorts undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after today's call.

Also, during today's call, the company may discuss non-GAAP financial measures as defined by SEC Regulation G. The GAAP financial measures most directly comparable to the each non-GAAP financial measure discussed and the reconciliation of the differences between each non-GAAP financial measure and in the comparable GAAP financial measure can be found on the company's website at www.eldoradoresorts.com by selecting the press release regarding the company's 2018 second quarter financial results.

at this time, it's my pleasure to turn the call over to the Company's Chairman and CEO, Gary Carano.

Gary Carano

Thank you, Joe. And welcome to everyone joining us on today's second quarter conference call. We're happy to be back with you this afternoon as we review our ongoing progress at Eldorado, achieving growth in our operating results while further expanding our scale, diversification and geographic reach.

This afternoon, we reported record consolidated second quarter adjusted EBITDA $118 million, an increase of almost 13% year-over-year on essentially flat net revenues of $457 million.

EBITDA margin rose approximately 300 basis points year-over-year on a pro forma basis as if we had owned Isle of Capri for the full quarter in 2017.

Overall, the second quarter is another period in which we continued to demonstrate that our focus on best operating practices across the portfolio, our expertise with integrating acquired assets in a manner that helps enhance these properties' performance and our ability to undertake and execute on return-focused property enhancements is creating exceptional value for our shareholders.

Beyond the strong progress we're achieving and growing operating results from our current portfolio, the second quarter also marked an active and productive period in our efforts to continue to expand our regional gaming platform through accretive acquisitions.

In the second quarter, we entered into an agreement to acquire the Grand Victoria Casino in Elgin, Illinois, which, by the way, was approved today – thank you – by the Illinois Gaming Control Board and will close in the next few days.

We also announced in April an agreement to acquire Tropicana Entertainment, which will add seven great properties to our portfolio and further diversify our operating base.

We continue to expect this transaction to close in the fourth quarter.

In addition, in the second quarter, we also formalized an exciting joint venture with The Cordish Companies for the development of a new world-class, mixed-use entertainment and hospitality destination by our Isle Casino in Pompano Park.

This is an incredible opportunity to complement our existing operations and it will become a vibrant destination for our players and visitors to the attractive South Florida market.

This continues to be an exciting time for Eldorado as we grow our operating margin and simultaneously execute on transforming Eldorado by expanding our property portfolio through accretive transactions.

As a result, we're on course for record operating results this year and then to further benefit from the Tropicana and Grand Victoria casinos in 2019, with benefits from the Pompano development to follow after that.

We'll follow these growth levers. We're confident that the Eldorado has a foundation to continue to growing and create value well into the next decade.

With that, let me turn the call over to Anthony. Anthony?

Anthony Carano

Thank you, Gary. And good afternoon to everyone on the call. I'd like to take a few minutes to provide you with some high-level operating perspective before Tom takes over to review the second quarter results in detail.

The second quarter again demonstrated strength across the property portfolio with 16 of our 20 properties in all four of our operating segments growing adjusted EBITDA despite flat revenue. We continue to focus on being disciplined with marketing and promotional programs, going forward with advertising campaigns for which we have good visibility into the returns we can achieve and adhering to prudent management of our food and beverage and labor expenses.

Within the portfolio, nearly all of our properties are performing at very high levels, and I'll give you some examples. Our West, South and East regions all grew adjusted EBITDA double-digits, with the West region particularly strong, showing – or growing over 18% growth on 6.4% revenue growth.

I'll talk about the Reno properties in a few minutes, but I also want to highlight our two Blackhawk properties for which the combined adjusted EBITDA margin has exceeded 30% for four consecutive quarters now.

These properties will get a nice boost in terms of market position following the renovation of all 402 hotel rooms, the casino floor and many public areas which will be completed early next year.

In the South region, adjusted EBITDA rose 10.2% as four of the five properties grew adjusted EBITDA, including double-digit gains at Pompano and Lula.

And in the East region, adjusted EBITDA rose 10.4%, including the 14th consecutive quarter of growth at Eldorado Scioto, which continues to benefit from the amenities we've added the last several years, including a smoking patio featuring slots, The Brew Brothers restaurant, microbrewery and a new hotel onsite.

Our Midwest segment also saw solid adjusted EBITDA growth, with an 8.4% increase reflecting year-over-year improvement at five of the six properties. We're just beginning to turn our attention to enhancements we can make at some of our more recently acquired properties and we'll start with adding new Brew Brothers restaurants to two of the Midwest properties, Waterloo and Boonville, which should both be open by the end of the third quarter.

I want to turn back now to our Reno operations where second quarter results were very strong, reflecting adjusted EBITDA growth of nearly 23% on about a 9% revenue increase.

We, clearly, benefited in quarter from the bowling crowd, with nearly 15,000 bowling room nights at the properties during the quarter. We also continue to benefit from the ongoing strength and the resurgence of the Reno economy.

In fact, last year, tourism to the Reno sports market was up more than 16% off its low in 2011 and topped 5 million visitors for the first time since 2007.

Convention and group business has seen a resurgence with Interbike, the largest US bike industry tradeshow taking place this September and the Safari Club International Show taking place next January.

I'll end my comments by echoing Gary's enthusiasm for Eldorado's bright near and long-term outlook. We're very much on our way to achieving our goal of 30% property level operating margins. We're continuing to grow through accretive acquisitions. We have new developments in property enhancements coming online that we expect to grow our financial results. We have an improving economy and consumer sentiment and are nearing the advent of tailwinds that sports betting will provide.

And as importantly, we remain determined as ever to flush out new opportunities to continue to increase our scale and grow our business. We have the financial position to act on those opportunities as we find them.

With that, I'll now turn the call over to Tom to provide detailed insights on the second quarter financial performance and additional details on our balance sheet and capital structure before we open the call to Q&A.

Thomas Reeg

Thanks, Anthony. Hello, everybody. I know this has been a volatile week in the space. I've heard from a lot of you. I can just tell you, from our standpoint, we keep doing what we've been doing and the quarter for us came together very, very nicely.

And as Anthony and Gary told you, our EBITDA was up almost 13%. Keep in mind that's against a tough comp. We were up 8% last year. And last year's quarter, we closed the Isle deal. There was about $1.5 million of closing accruals that benefited last year's quarter, which don't repeat in this year's quarter. So, on a pure operating basis, we are up almost 15%.

Feel real good about every region. Every region contributed significantly. Anthony went through the tri properties.

Reno, RevPAR was up 14% for the quarter, continuing a string of very strong gains as we continue to bring improvements online.

Colorado was strong. We had over 10 properties that grew EBITDA at over double digit percentages. We've got two properties in the Midwest, Boonville and Waterloo, that are operating in excess of 40% EBITDA margins.

Scioto where we're sitting this week, when we took that over, we were hopeful that if Scioto ultimately got tables, maybe that would be a $75 million EBITDA property. And we're going to exceed $70 million this year without tables. So, that property has just been growing phenomenally for 14 consecutive quarters now.

Lake Charles, we talked about the opportunities we have there. That grew almost 25% for the quarter. So, it really all came together. And you can see it in the numbers. It's our strategy of kind of eliminating the subsidies that we find in these properties and focusing on profitability. So, you can see our consolidated EBITDA margin improve by 300 basis points during the quarter. So, we're very pleased with that.

In terms of what's going on, we were, obviously, very busy in deals during the second quarter in terms of deal timing. As Gary told you, Illinois approved the Elgin transaction today. We expect to close on that acquisition in a couple of days.

Tropicana continues to move through the approval process. We still expect to close that before the end of the year. I would say, right now, it's looking toward beginning of the fourth quarter, which is well ahead of our initial expectations, thanks to the hard work of Jeff Hendrickson, Ed Quadman [ph] on our legal team in pushing through licensing. So, we feel very good there.

I'd encourage all of you to pull up Tropicana's 10-Q that was filed yesterday afternoon. They had a very strong quarter as well. EBITDA at Tropicana Entertainment was up 16% for the quarter. Kudos to Tony Rodio and his team.

I've been through acquisitions where I'm the target in the past. It can be difficult to focus on doing the day-to-day operating job and they did a spectacular job in the quarter and we're very thankful for that.

Florida, we continue to work on master planning with Cordish. We're very pleased with where we're headed. I would expect that we'd be in position by the end of the year to provide more details on specifics of that development.

On the asset sale side, we canceled the Vicksburg transaction due to FTC concerns. We're swapping Nemacolin in and we're getting effective a $5.1 million between termination fee and Nemacolin.

In terms of balance sheet, you can see that we've been building cash in anticipation of these transactions that will close in the coming quarter or two. You should expect us to be in the debt markets looking to raise in the neighborhood of $600 million sometime after Labor Day in advance of Trop's closing and then, ultimately, we would leave some outstanding on our revolver and use the asset sale proceeds when the Churchill sale closes to pay off the revolver.

I'd also mention Atlantic City, obviously, had a couple of openings. What I would say is initial indications in July are that Tropicana's first month of operations against the competition significantly exceeded our expectations in terms of impact of – to the positive to us of the openings. I'd caution you it's one month in the summer. So, don't get crazy about what you read into it, but we feel very good about how Trop has held up post the openings. I'm not going to say any more than that, given that the deal hasn't closed yet, but we feel good about where we are in Atlantic City going forward.

The other topic that's been popular is sports betting. We'll have something to come back to talk to you about with sports betting shortly. We would expect to be in position to be operating by the time the NFL season kicks off in every jurisdiction where we can operate.

So, as I said, we had a very strong quarter. I don't really have any – it's kind of business as usual for us, continued into the third quarter. The only the only thing I would say about third quarter that could be negative is Fourth of July calendar sucked Wednesday. A Wednesday holiday is like not having a holiday at all, but really that's not much to talk about. It's been a continued story of us continuing to operate well and improve margins and we expect that to continue going forward.

So, with that, I would turn it back to the operator for questions.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions]. We'll take our first question from Danny Valoy with Deutsche Bank.

Danny Valoy

Hi, guys. Good afternoon.

Gary Carano

Hi, guys. Good afternoon.

Danny Valoy

Wondering if I could have your thoughts on growth in Reno for the back half of the year. I know that 3Q, you're facing a tough comp, given the strength last year and the calendar setup this year. But based on what you're seeing in the market, what sort of growth are you comfortable underwriting through year-end?

Thomas Reeg

I mean, we have – as you said, we've got a tough comp in the second half. We had a very strong second half last year. We have group business in the form of Interbike that we didn't have last year. I think the New Year's calendar is better this year than it was last year. So, I'd expect us to continue growing. We continue to find opportunity to improve margin there as well. And it's been, obviously, a very strong market. So, we still feel good about Reno, but notice that we're coming up against tougher comps, as should you. I think we were up, what, 15% or 16% overall third quarter last year, but we feel good about the way the business is going. We expect to continue to grow significantly.

Danny Valoy

Great. Are you able to quantify the tax benefit from the transfer of the Nemacolin contract. What I would say is it's in the range of more than $40 million, less than $50 million in terms of a tax loss that we realize on the sale.

Danny Valoy

Great. That's it for me. Thank you.

And our next question comes from Dan Politzer with J.P. Morgan.

Dan Politzer

Hey, guys. Good afternoon. Thanks for taking my questions.

Gary Carano

Hi, Dan.

Dan Politzer

So, just to hit on some of the M&A, obviously, you guys are kind of in the midst of two deals right now. What's your appetite for further deals? And, I guess, what are you seeing out there in terms of the environment today?

Thomas Reeg

I would say, as you've heard from others, it's an active environment for us to do something as we sit here today about to close on what we're closing on. It would have to be particularly attractive for us to pursue something else right now, but we have the balance sheet to do so.

And what I would say is what's actively being shopped out there, I would say it's unlikely we're a participant, but, clearly, there's been a lot of dislocation quite recently in the space. And we think that could shake out some interesting opportunities and we're poised to take advantage to the extent that they materialize.

Dan Politzer

All right. Thanks for that. And then, just kind of following up with that, I guess, what's your long-term approach to capital allocation? Are you still thinking about share repurchases? And if so, what's kind of the time horizon there?

Thomas Reeg

As I said on the last call, we should be generating in excess of $300 million of free cash flow post these acquisitions, given that we'll be levered, if you give us credit for our synergies, under five times at closing.

You should expect – M&A is still our – growth through M&A is still our number one target. To the extent that there is not opportunity there, you should expect us to be using some of our free cash flow to continue to pay down debt, but we will be in a position where we'd expect to be returning capital to shareholders. I'd expect that to happen in the form of repurchases.

And if you're asking about timing, I would say, I'd expect we would close these transactions – we make sure there's no immediate bugs in the system and we be thinking about doing something there.

Dan Politzer

Got it. One last one, on Lake Charles, I think EBITDA was around 23% in the quarter. So, given you have a few quarters under your belt now, how has that been pacing relative to your expectations? And do you still see – what is the opportunity you see at that property?

Thomas Reeg

We had told you – when we took it over, we took back. It was doing 15. We thought we could get the low to mid 20s in its current physical status. And I would say that it has been performing along the line of our expectations. We're discussing internally what to do in terms of potentially moving to land-based there.

I think that if you looked at the Bettendorf project that Isle did and you adjusted for construction inflation and just Lake Charles being bigger size than Bettendorf, you're probably looking at a $75 million to $100 million project that I think we could comfortably underwrite in excess of 15% returns on, on top of the low to mid 20s I think we can get to without it.

Dan Politzer

All right. Thanks so much, guys.

[Operator Instructions]. We'll take our next question from Chad Beynon with Macquarie.

Chad Beynon

Hi. Good afternoon. Thanks for taking my questions. Margins in the quarter came in a little bit above expectations. And I know, previously, you had laid out kind of one big margin goal out there. Could you just kind of update us if you're on track ahead, behind, just based off of the strong margin performance that we saw in the quarter? If you can maybe kind of talk about that and just any updated views on that would be helpful. Thanks.

Thomas Reeg

Yes. I mean, we had talked about post Isle getting to the combined portfolio, 25%. Consolidated margins were already about there in the first half of the year. The third quarter is typically our highest margin quarter. So, that bodes well for us getting there very quickly. We subsequently moved to the high 20s. It feels like we can get at least there, I would say, in this current portfolio. I'd say 30% plus would be in the cards if it remained as just this portfolio. As you know, we're going to add in assets that come with a dramatically lower effective tax rate. So, I would expect we should be able to get consolidated margins in the total company above 30% with all of the assets that we're bringing in in these transactions.

Chad Beynon

Okay, thank you. And then, just with respect to procurement, I know that was an area of synergy, obviously following the deal, and you're probably more of that now and you'll see even more after the next two deals closed. But how should we think about CapEx for the year? And are you starting to see the benefits of having a bigger portfolio when you speak with your vendors? And then, just any CapEx update for 2018?

Anthony Carano

Chad, this is Anthony. On the procurement side, absolutely. We're revisiting all of our larger contracts, hitting those first with all of our vendors and then working our way down through the top 100 through our company. Matt Miele, our senior vice president, procurement doing a great job, working with all the vendors, and I'll let Tom hit the CapEx.

Thomas Reeg

Yeah. Chad, our budget has not changed from our prior calls.

Chad Beynon

Okay. Thank you very much. Congrats on the quarter and the Grand Vic announcement.

Thomas Reeg

Thank you.

Gary Carano

Thanks.

We'll take our next question from John DeCree with Union Gaming.

John DeCree

Hey, everyone. Thank you for taking my question. Just one from me. Tom, you mentioned about hitting the credit markets potentially in September, ahead of Tropicana closing. I think I heard you say $600 million. My question is, if the markets are accommodating, would you consider taking more than $600 million perhaps at fixed rate and put a little dry powder on the balance sheet for clearly what's clearly a consolidation strategy you guys have even if maybe nothing is close to fruition in terms of M&A?

Thomas Reeg

Yeah. I'd, frankly, rather not have the negative carry of lugging a bunch of cash around. This is an extremely attractive capital markets environment. We've had no problem accessing capital at ever cheaper rates as we've done transactions. So, I would expect, it's highly unlikely we'd do anything different than $600 million. We had talked about – we have $375 million of 7% notes that are callable. I think it's – if we were to upsize, the only reason to upsize would be to take those notes out. And given where we would price new unsecured paper today, I don't think it pencils to pay the call price and take those out. So, $600 million is our current target. Of course, that can change. It's another month from now – month plus from now, but we feel pretty good that that's the number.

John DeCree

Just one follow-up separately. As it relates to Tropicana and perhaps some of the synergies that you might have in mind, does the off-season in Atlantic City, which would be shortly after you close in the winter, dictate your timing for getting in there and kind of rolling up your sleeves or can you really hit the ground running? And that's all for me. Thanks, Tom.

Thomas Reeg

Yeah. I would say we can hit the ground running. Tropicana, much like Isle, between signing and closing of that deal, has been open with us in terms of how they operate what we've gotten. We've already done a considerable amount of due diligence. We have department level people in touch with their counterparts at Trop. Our position, like we were in the Isle transaction in terms of ability to realize synergies – and let me be 100% clear, we are supremely confident that we will hit and, ultimately, exceed the synergy targets that we announced in both the Tropicana and the Elgin transactions. I know there was plenty of noise around that during the quarter. I don't want there to be any doubt in anyone's mind with what we believe we can do. And I would point to our prior track record that we have easily exceeded targets in the past.

John DeCree

Thanks, Tom.

And we'll take our next question from Brian McGill with Telsey.

Brian McGill

Thanks. Good afternoon, guys. Thanks for taking my call. So, there's been some healthy debate on sports betting and how much that matters. I was just wondering, can you talk about how those could benefit some your markets? Will it drive traffic or gaming revenue? And then, have you tried to quantify it all given what you see in Reno and maybe how could it help your strategy in a market like Atlantic City? Thanks.

Thomas Reeg

The great thing about sports betting is we have conversation with all of you all the time about how casinos attract customers. And basically, the playbook is pay them to show up in some form or fashion, free play or room or meals.

This is a group of customers that shows up because something is on TV. That's really good for casinos. So, you guys should be thinking of what states have first mover advantage. This is not going to go in lockstep. There's not going to be uniform regulation or legalization of sports gaming.

So, you mentioned Atlantic City. Atlantic City, given the tax rate and initial fee in Pennsylvania and where New York is, is effectively going to have New York City and Philadelphia to itself from a sports betting standpoint for some period of time. And that's going to draw customers that otherwise were never going to see your property. And it's the kind of customers that you want to show up. They sit in the sports book and they make bets and they drink with their friends and they wander into the casino floor and they stay in your hotels and they eat in your restaurants and it costs you nothing to get them into the property. So, I think that the market is underestimating what can happen top line.

And what I would say is it's hard to quantify, but what I would tell you is we've been operating books in Nevada for decades and there are multiple weekends that are significant weekends in Nevada based on a sporting event that attracts sports book action that don't matter at all in a regional market.

And as these regional markets start to legalize, you're going to get the benefit of that. And again, in a place like Atlantic City, me and my idiot friends used to fly to Vegas, six-hour flight, you lose the whole day coming back and you spend a weekend drinking at sports betting. I assure you that's not happening anymore, but that's what I used to do. And that group is going to have an option 90 minutes from their house. They can drive. They can be there in an hour and a half. We get all of Jersey. This is real stuff.

And what I would say is, I don't want to get into where we're headed in terms of – I don't want to jump the gun on partnership. But what we provide to a potential partner is most of the US map in terms of where gaming is legalized. There are only a handful of companies that can provide that kind of access to people who want to get into this market, which indisputably is going to be the growth driver for those companies for the foreseeable future. And there's a lot more of them than there are of us.

So, you should expect us to be looking to leverage that position and take advantage of it and we'll have more to talk about when we have a transaction. But I think that's really been missed and I've been surprised by the kind of the shrug of the shoulders that our industry has given to this. I think this is a big deal for regional guys.

Brian McGill

Good. Very helpful. Thank you.

And it appears there are no further questions at this time. I'd like to turn the conference back to Gary Carano, CEO of Eldorado Resorts, for any additional or closing remarks.

Gary Carano

Thank you, Lauren. And thanks, everyone, for joining us. And hope this was a culmination of a positive day for you. As Tom said earlier, I know it's been a rough week and we look forward to talking to you again when we report our third quarter results in October. Have a great day. Thank you.

And that does conclude today's conference. We thank you for your participation.