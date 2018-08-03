TC PipeLines' (TCP) Management on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call August 2, 2018 5:00 PM ET

Executives

Rhonda Amundson – Head-Investor Relations

Nathan Brown – President

Janine Watson – Vice President and General Manager

Chuck Morris – Principal Financial Officer

Analysts

Jeremy Tonet – JPMorgan

TJ Schultz – RBC Capital

Marc Solecitto – Barclays

Shneur Gershuni – UBS

Thank you, operator, and good afternoon, everyone. I would like to welcome you to TC PipeLines second quarter 2018 conference call. Let me do apologize for the slight delay in getting started. Our Newswire service had some technical difficulty this afternoon with our new – sorry, with our earnings release and we hope that hasn’t created too many difficulties for you. I'm joined today by our President, Nathan Brown; our VP and General Manager, Janine Watson; and our Principal Financial Officer, Chuck Morris.

Please note that a slide presentation will accompany their remarks and is available on our website at tcpipelineslp.com or it can be found in the Investors section under the heading, Events & Presentations.

Nathan will begin the call today with a review of TC Pipelines second quarter highlights and results as well as the discussion of the recent FERC rulings impacting our partnership. Janine will provide an update on the partnership’s assets in the market environment, following which Chuck will provide a more detailed review of our financial results with the second quarter. Nathan will return and wrap up our remarks, and close with some key takeaways. Following the prepared remarks, I will ask the conference operator to coordinate your questions.

We will take questions from the investment community.

Before we begin, I would like to remind you that certain statements made during this conference call will be forward-looking regarding future events and our future financial performance. All forward-looking statements are based on our beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to us. These statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to various risks, uncertainties and assumptions as discussed in detail in our 2017 10-K as well as our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or if the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Please also note that we used the non-GAAP financial measures to EBITDA and distributable cash flow during our presentation. EBITDA is an approximate measure of our operating cash flow during the period and reconciles directly to net income, and distributable cash flow is presented to provide a measure of cash generated during the period to evaluate our cash-distribution capability. These measures are provided as a supplement to GAAP financial results, and we provide a reconciliation to the most closely related GAAP measures in our SEC filings.

With that, I will now turn the call over to Nathan.

Nathan Brown

Thanks, Rhonda. Good afternoon, everyone, and thanks for joining us today. As outlined in this afternoon in our news release, I’m looking at Slide 4, I'm pleased to report TC Pipelines had a very good quarter operationally, solid results. And our portfolio pipeline assets continue to perform as expected. We generated $73 million in net income during the second quarter of 2018, $18 million higher than the $55 million earned during the same period in 2017. This is primarily due to higher revenues at GTN and PNGTS.

Together with increased equity earnings from Great Lakes as well as a full quarter of earnings from Iroquois. Partially offset by higher financing costs related to additional borrowings to finance the dropdown of Iroquois and PNGTS interests, which closed on June 1 of last year. Our distributable cash flow was $101 million for the second quarter of 2018, an increase of $19 million from the comparable period in 2017, due to the increase in net income together with a decrease in maintenance capital expenditures on GTN.

We paid out $47 million in distributions or $0.65 per unit or common unit holders during the second quarter. The partnership also declared a second quarter distribution of $0.65 for common unit. This is consistent with our first quarter 2018. Chuck will discuss our financial results in more detail later in the call.

On the regulatory side of our business, we’re encouraged to see the FERC issued its order on rehearing of its revised policy statement and final rule making on July 18. This was a follow-up to their actions in mid March and they removed a lot of uncertainty from the market. In the ruling they clarified certain outstanding tax positions for MLPs as well as the upcoming regulatory process for all interstate natural gas pipelines providing a measure of flexibility for the industry. I’ll take a few moments discuss these actions in more detail.

As I noted in our first quarter 2018 call, we’re relatively unique MLP because all of our assets are FERC regulated natural gas pipelines. As such the commission's evolving guidance around these issues particularly impacted us, while the timing and ultimate disposition is still not entirely clear. The background of the FERC action is detailed in our news release in 10-K. As I did last quarter, I want to spend our time here covering the particular position that we have in response to the FERC’s final rulings.

We see TCP is having two options going forward. First, our pipelines could elect to include 21% tax allowance in their respective rates and then defend that position in future rate proceedings. Second, our pipelines can choose to claim – excuse me, choose to claim no tax allowance in their rates and in turn eliminate the accumulated deferred income tax or ADIT deduction from their cost of service rate base calculations going forward. This second option for grow the collection of taxes and rates but the effect of the removal of deferred income tax liabilities from an entity to rate base may significantly mitigate the disallowance of previously recognized income tax cost. This impact will vary on a case by case basis.

Consistent with our earlier expectations in addition to the tax allowance and ADIT issues the final FERC rules may also act to accelerate the timeframe for previously anticipated rate proceedings on several of our pipeline systems, which could lead to additional revenue reductions. We continue to evaluate our portfolio pipeline on a pipe by pipe basis and revise and lower the range of impacts from these FERC rulings to a reduction in revenue of approximately $40 million to $60 million per year. This is down from our previously disclosed estimate of an impact of up to $100 million per year.

This represents an improvement from our initial analysis post March 15 but remained a material amount. As such we have maintained our distribution of $0.65 per common unit for the second quarter. This distribution level will allow us to utilize our retained cash to repay debt and manage our financial metrics as well as to fund ongoing capital expenditures in anticipation the noted changes playing out over time. Consistent with past practice, we continue to review the distribution level on an ongoing basis taking into account all information available to us.

Our general partner continues to assess the sales, have access to the partnership might be referred as competitive financing options at some point in future. Accordingly current policies and strategies related to distributions must allow the partnerships longer-term financial flexibility in this new environment. Given the revised regulatory guidance our preferred approach may not include a significant corporate restructuring but we continue to assess strategic options for our partnership, which will best position us and our assets to maximize value over the long-term.

I’ll now turn the call over to Janine Watson, our VP and General Manager to provide an update on our partnerships assets and our market outlook.

Janine Watson

Thanks, Nathan. And good afternoon everyone. Moving to Slide 6, you'll see that TCP continues to benefit from a diverse pipeline network connecting areas of low-cost supply with stable markets from coast to coast across the U.S. In the second quarter, our entire portfolio of assets continued to perform well reflecting the fact that our pipelines are well positioned in key areas are highly contracted and have seasonal opportunity to realize incremental revenue.

We saw continued strong demand for transportation service on our GTN pipeline, serving energy needs in California and the Pacific Northwest, as upstream debottlenecking on TransCanada’s NGTL System brought an incremental 230 MMcf per day on to the GTN system in April.

Basis differential between the Western Canadian sedimentary basin and Midwest markets are very supportive of gas flows. Those regions are in TCP’s asset. Northern Border capacity is largely sold out probably end of 2019 and Great Lakes was benefiting from strength of the supply push out of the WCSB, developing an incremental short term sale.

On the east coast, Portland Natural Gas Transmission System benefited from incremental contracting from its Continent-to-Coast customers, as its legacy contracts mature. These are long term transportation contract switch together with the Portland XPress contract will clear to replace the expiring legacy contract [Audio Dip] and expand the system to about 0.3 Bcf per day. And of course, TCP benefited from the full three month equity earnings from Iroquois this quarter compared to only one month benefit in Q2 of 2017. The remainder of our asset portfolio performed as expected and reported continued stable results during the second quarter.

And now turning to our outlook. Looking forward TC Pipelines could benefit from a number of other developments. First, because of the highly contracted nature of our pipeline assets, we expect they will continue to perform in a consistent manner with past periods and thereby produce steady predictable results. Our Portland Natural Gas Pipeline System provides a relatively easy expansion opportunity, serving markets in New England and Atlantic Canada.

With the greenfield projects in this region facing a number of challenging – challenges on permitting our Portland Xpress or PXP expansion project is well underway provide a competitive path to market and look fairly minimal environmental and regulatory footprints. In fact, the work on the PXP project is currently underway on time and on budget.

Subject to certain standard regulatory approval, we expect to bring phase 1 of this project online in November of this year, bring in incremental 40,000 decatherm that flows onto Portland. Phase 2, which will extend or recontract existing legacy volumes on this line, this expected to be in service in November of 2019. This phase of the PXP project is ordered by compression facility to be built on pipelines in Canada, upstream of Portland.

TransCanada has most of the regulatory approval needed for these capacity additions in hand and construction on their facilities is expected to come in. The final phase of the project entails a fairly modest ground field construction project involving a compressor and associated facility on Portland joint facility. Permitting and pre-construction work is underway on schedule for the planned November 2020 in service state for these facilities. In total, these three phases will add an incremental 70,000 decatherm of firm, long term contract on the Portland system.

Furthermore, Great Lakes for the well positioned to move incremental WCSB production to eastern market. TransCanada’s Canadian and U.S. pipeline groups are working in tandem to explore alternatives that optimize the use in Great Lakes existing capacity to markets that provide value to its shippers, as with the case with the TransCanada Mainline long-term fixed price agreement with the capacity in November of 2017.

We believe this continues to underscore the importance of this pipeline system on both the regional and the longer haul perspective.

I'll now turn with call over to Chuck Morris, our Principal Financial Officer, to discuss our second quarter financial results in more detail.

Chuck Morris

Thanks, Janine, and good afternoon, everyone. Moving on to Slide 7, I’ll now review the partnership's second quarter 2018 results.

Net income in the second quarter was $73 million, up approximately 33% or $55 million in the second quarter of 2017. This equates to $1 per unit compared to the $0.73 per unit in 2017. Several factors impacted our Q2 2018 results, the net effect of which led to the increase year-over-year.

We experienced higher demand leading to higher revenues on GTN and PNGTS, together with the greater equity earnings due to the inclusion of the Iroquois in our asset portfolio for our full three months of Q2 2018, there is only one month in 2017. We also saw incremental seasonal sales on Great Lakes due to the cold winter weather this year.

The favorable change in revenue and equity earnings was partially offset by an increase in our financing costs related to additional borrowing to finance our Iroquois and PNGTS acquisition in 2017. The partnership paid distributions of $47 million to common unitholders in the second quarter. The $21 million decrease over Q2 2017 was primarily due to $0.35 decrease in the first quarter distribution made in May of 2018.

As Nathan just mentioned earlier, we declared our second quarter 2018 distribution of $0.65 per common unit. This represents a decrease of 35% of that declared in the second quarter of 2017, but it’s consistent with our first quarter distribution.

The partnership's EBITDA was $124 million in the second quarter, 24% higher than that of the same period in 2017. And distributable cash flows were $101 million in the second quarter of 2018, $19 million higher year-over-year. The increase was due to the same factors impacting net income, together with the decrease in maintenance capital expenditures on GTN, where major compression equipment overhauls in 2017 were not required in 2018 as well as reduce distributions allocated to our general partner.

Turning to Slide 8. Revenues from our consolidated pipelines of $111 million or approximately 10% higher than those in the same quarter of last year, the increase was a result of the incremental contracting on GTN and PNGTS.

Equity earnings in the second quarter of 2018 were $12 million higher than the same quarter in 2017, primarily due to the addition of Iroquois to our portfolio of assets for the full three months of the quarter together with the increased results at Great Lakes.

Operating, maintenance and administration expenses and depreciation during the second quarter were all comparable to those in the same quarter of 2017. Financial charges were $4 million higher in the second quarter of 2018 versus the same period in 2017. As mentioned earlier, this was due to the increase in interest expense related to the additional borrowings to fund a portion of the Iroquois and PNGTS acquisition.

Moving now to our financial position on Slide 9. Our investment grade credit ratings provide us with financial flexibility as we continue to fund our organic growth. We recently received reaffirmation of our credit ratings from both Moody's and S&P at Baa2 and BBB- respectively all to a stable outlooks, indicative of our high quality assets and solid business position. Our liquidity position remains strong. The partnership has $410 million of undrawn and available borrowing capacity under our senior credit facility as of August 2, 2018.

Our increasing liquidity and coverage capacity as a function of us executing on our debt repayment program paying down revolving credit facility and advance of the anticipated reductions in future cash flows. As a result, our bank leverage ratio is just under 4.3 times as of June 30 of 2018.

That concludes my remarks for the second quarter financial results. I'll now turn the call back over to Nathan.

Nathan Brown

Thanks, Chuck. I'll now refer to Slide 10. And this is been another interesting quarter. We're pleased to receive more clarity from the FERC couple of weeks ago. And with an to impact us in our assets to provided for additional flexibility as compared to the initial guidance presented at the end of the first quarter. Aside from the current regulatory focus and some uncertainty around the eventual outcome, we're confident that our assets are well situated to benefit from solid underlying market fundamentals and then generate value for our unitholders well into the future.

These recent FERC actions have altered our path, and we're no longer a drop-down MLP or at least not under the current set of circumstances. And our strategies will need to response to this condition. But not withstanding these unexpected developments, our focus remains on the optimization of our asset portfolio and may include organic growth over time, such as our current Portland Xpress Project. We'll continue to advance business opportunities that's been in our geographic footprint as we move forward. And we believe our portfolio of solid pipeline infrastructure assets will continue to be critical in near markets, and that we will continue to serve our North American stakeholders.

I'll now turn the call back to Rhonda.

Rhonda Amundson

Thanks, Nathan. I'd now like to open the call up for questions.

Thank you. We'll now take questions from the telephone lines. [Operator Instructions] The first question is from Jeremy Tonet from JPMorgan. Please go ahead.

Jeremy Tonet

Hi, good afternoon. Thanks for the color on the FERC action there. That's helpful. I just want to expand a bit more there, with the $40 million or $60 million estimate impact that you guys put out there recognizing that still a lot of uncertainty to be seen. I was just wondering, if that anticipates kind of the pipe setting the 12% ROE threshold that FERC has established. And that’s baked into there and I don't know, if you're able to share kind of portfolio wide where ADIT stands as a percentage of portfolio or just anything else? Any other color, you can provide for us there as you tried think through these variables?

Nathan Brown

Okay. This is Nathan. So the 40% to 60%, excuse me – $40 million, $60 million reduction that were forecasting now, it’s not came necessarily off that 12% threshold. That's one that the FERC included to get – if I was to an automatic three year more inventory I believe. So we're planning on going through the process and we’re analyzing all the other steps in flexibility available to us. And that kind of portfolio approach is different strategies is where we're getting the $40 million to $60 million. So it doesn't necessarily key off of that.

Jeremy Tonet

Got it.

Nathan Brown

In the – sorry, to get your other part question that aided for pipe and there's not really a rule of thumb I wouldn't say. We've got those within our rate making books. So it's differs pipe by pipe in the exact impact kind of one approach versus another would be different versus if you pick one pipe over another. But certainly, we're watching that and taking out regulatory strategy and legal strategy that will hold up across the board.

Jeremy Tonet

Great. Thanks for that. And I was just wondering, if you've seen the recent MRT filing and if there was any applicable read through this to a TCP.

Nathan Brown

We've seen those filings. Both with our MRT and Trailblazer, I believe it came through yesterday. And there's other that really surprised us, I don't think, that’s not nothing of changing our thinking. Every pipeline certainly has unique facts and circumstances and different legal approaches that are more applicable than them and their filings. I will say that, those filings appear to have been initiated prior to the July 2018 rulings that came out. So there's a bit of a different ballgame that those pipes are going to react too. And again, I'm not too familiar with their individual facts and circumstances but we didn't see anything that's really headline grabbing and that changes are thinking post to July 2018.

Jeremy Tonet

Great. Thanks for that. That’s all my question. Thank you.

Thank you. The next question is from TJ Schultz from RBC Capital. Please go ahead.

TJ Schultz

Great. Thanks, good afternoon. I guess just following up on the $40 million to $60 million. And then you said some rate proceedings could get accelerated. Is there any change to when you might start to realize cash flow impact as it still kind of work order of this year and then the full impact potentially in 2019?

Nathan Brown

Yes. I'd say, that’s fair. We would see – if initial cash impacts potentially at toward the end of the year here with those kind of feathering in across the board into the first quarter of 2019.

TJ Schultz

Okay. And then you discussed kind of further option to mitigate that FERC actions, is there C-corp conversion now less likely and then what types of other options, are you still considering to minimize the impacts?

Nathan Brown

I’d say, overall the C-corp conversion option is still something, we're considering but with the revised guidance that came through on July 2018 and now the known treatment of ADIT within MLP on pipeline that's seemed to more direct path. Still so early days coming-off of that but I would say, the corporate conversion option is one that is not as not appealing given the other alternatives.

TJ Schultz

Okay. And then I guess, the comment in your press release on further evaluating the distribution level, just with the current estimated impact on cash flow from the FERC actions. What would cause you to reassess the current payout as a standalone action, just any clarity on that specific point in the press release?

Nathan Brown

I'd say, once we have more assurance on the specific impact as we mentioned, we've got a range of possible impacts coming out of this. Once we have some assurances that we're going to have to do a full evaluation of what our cash flow situation looks like and how we need to manage strategically going forward. So at a minimum, it will be through that time period, when we make that decision. But just to the make the point that the previous estimate that we had of possible impact of up to $100 million wasn't completely addressed by our distribution reduction prior quarter. We were calibrated to something lower than that. So a better outcome than we had mentioned, as our – it’s kind of the worst possible outcome in the prior quarter. So we're – we still see that the cash flow position, the position we’re going to be beyond our financial metrics is prudent, and in the – allowing us with the flexibility to move forward other things in the meantime.

TJ Schultz

Okay. Thanks. And then just – lastly, just switching gears on Great Lakes. Can you just expand on the potential for further contracting with the Mainline as you further optimize that system? Just any additional detail on that process and potential cash flow benefits of TCP.

Janine Watson

Sure. I'll answer that one TJ. It’s Janine speaking. We see – there's quite the supply push and we're seeing as quite elevated flows over the summer on Great Lakes and we do expect that supply push to continue for the foreseeable future. Both the Mainline and in the U.S. pipeline groups are looking at different ways that they can have their customer group and also there WCSB producer with some access to the new market involving Great Lakes. So there was a Joliet XPress project that was tried out about a month or two ago that unfortunately didn't get taken out in it's open season. But we continue to talk to potential shippers for projects like that and we think there's a fair bit of interest there. So we think that there's potential over the coming months or even perhaps year to see further long term contracting of that type. It may not be with the Mainline. But we will see it would come.

TJ Schultz

Okay. Great. Thank you.

Thank you. The next question is from Christine Cho from Barclays. Please go ahead.

Marc Solecitto

Hi, this is Marc on for Christine. With respect to the revise $40 million to $60 million, in fact that you stated, is that assuming the collection of an income tax balance or is that based on the elimination of ADIT or do you view the impact of each options is relatively neutral?

Nathan Brown

Right now we're proceeding along our analysis in a lot of detail. The first estimate is based on a case where we're following the new guidance that removes the ADIT balances from MLP on pipeline. So that's the way we modeled that $40 million to $60 million. Coincidentally in some cases you can get to about the same place but it does very pipe by pipe if you include a tax allowance. So a lot more to come on that especially as we get into the individual filings for the pipes that are going to commence here in the fourth – early in the fourth quarter. So that's the strategy – the specifics are being worked out currently but in general the ADIT approaches to calibrate that.

Marc Solecitto

Got it. And then assuming sure they remain at current levels and dropdowns, I mean, out of the picture. How are you thinking about the outlook for the MLP? Would you focus on organic growth in existing assets or assuming – again the share price see the current levels would a roll up by the parent then beyond the table.

Nathan Brown

Yes. I believe in the call this morning TransCanada mentioned that they do not see us as a viable financing alternative at the moment. So we're going to continue to defer to them as to what the climate is for any potential roll up into the – in our general partner. But, yes, as you mentioned we're focusing on internal growth opportunities where we have them, we do see those business development opportunities come along somewhere PXP. Our assets valuable pass the market are being looked at for possible expansion. For the foreseeable future that's what we're engineering our financial flexibility to handle and we'll be focused on that.

Marc Solecitto

Understood. And then just lastly, would you be able to disclose to your pipelines are consolidated on the tax returns if you see C-corp parent if there are any?

Nathan Brown

Well it's a bit of a technical counting question there but it's – look I'm a technical count, so I can help you. None of that earning – if you look at any other pipelines that we own a portion of their earnings come through to TC Pipelines, LP and then a portion of them appropriately 25% of those earnings go up to our parent TransCanada, 75% go to independent unit holders. And so in terms of a consolidated tax return, none of our investments earnings are consolidated at 100% into a tax return of a corporate parent.

Marc Solecitto

Got it. Thank you very much.

Thank you. The next question is from Shneur Gershuni from UBS. Please go ahead.

Shneur Gershuni

Hi. Good afternoon guys. I just wanted to follow-up on some of the TJ’s questions. First off, the language around kind of it's sort of sounds like you're reviewing the distribution policy again. And you sort of answered the question that you would sort of – you had a better case outcome verses what you originally thought with respect to the FERC. I guess my question is, when you said that – when you cut the distribution and you sort of looked your worst case scenarios I mean did you also take into account the potential for the loss of revenue from Bison over time. And if you're reviewing it now would you then consider it if you hadn't considered at that point.

Nathan Brown

So, good question. I'd say the calibration that we did – I believe we mentioned as much last quarter. The calibration for the 35% cut was to get us on the other side of these FERC actions. So that solved for our particular financial metrics that we didn't want to trip and in anticipation of the revenue reduction that was kicked off by the tax changes.

So, yes, as I mentioned earlier, it did not account for that worst case scenario, we accounted for a mitigated scenario that we now think is achievable with perhaps less risk but still within the same ballpark on a cash flow reduction. So coming out the other side of the FERC actions where we're calibrated we may have a bit more breathing room but then again maybe not given other factors or as it come. To that question for the Bison contract will expire in 2021, that's going to take additional planning and additional actions on our part to address. So any future distribution adjustment and strategic planning for that is going to have to take into account. But we'll manage that when it comes and we have a little bit more precision on what the actual outcome of these FERC things – the FERC filings are going to be which we see – which they should have a lot more clarity and by the – say the end of the first quarter of next year.

Shneur Gershuni

Okay. I appreciate the color there. And as a follow-up question, with respect to the future of TCP and I understood you did kind of defer to TransCanada for the ultimate decision there or at least from the funding vehicle perspective. It sounds like in your response to TJ that you would basically said C-corp – it ticking the box basically wasn't necessarily as interesting as it was previously. What other options would you be looking at right now? Can you talk about let say, your top two options that you're thinking about? And then secondly as part of that, can you give us kind of a timeframe as to how you thinking about it. I would assume there's no further impediments that you need to have in place now that the FERC has moved forward or is there another impediment that we need to be thinking about as well too, that sort of plays into your thought process?

Nathan Brown

I’d say, our focus right now is on executing the regulatory strategy that works through on a pipe by pipe basis to get us kind of optimize and on the other side of this new revised guidance that the FERC putting out. Certainly things are still subject to appeal the certain levels and there will be pushback and there's still a large measure of disagreement on the way things ought play out among all that interested parties. So our focus really right now is to get that through I think the good upside and the path forward that we see does include paying attention to what our options are with the removal of ADIT liabilities from our rate base. What that means for the rates we file in our regulatory strategy that proceeds from that.

Shneur Gershuni

I get that but I'm saying like in terms of deciding whether to roll it up, whether to try and pursue a dropdown strategy or like – sort of like kind of move forward. Are there any impediments from making that type of decision at this point right now because you were willing to act quickly in terms of cutting the distribution initially? So I'm trying to understand, it doesn’t see moving forward.

Nathan Brown

Yes, I understand your question and that’s completely a TransCanada strategy question. So that will be something that they work through within their kind of portfolio approach. And we'll see where they see us fitting in comfort.

Shneur Gershuni

Okay, fair enough. I appreciate the color. Thank you, guys.

Rhonda Amundson

Great. Thank you, everyone for your participation today. We appreciate your interest in PC Pipelines and we look forward to speaking with you again soon.

