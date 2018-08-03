It's Tanger Time!

No matter how you slice it and dice it, Tanger Outlets is a highly profitable distribution channel and I am maintaining a STRONG BUY recommendation.

Outlet properties carved out additional market share and growth during periods of economic contraction due to price-conscious consumers on the lookout for discounts.

Earnings seasons has officially ended for the Retail REIT sector and most of the companies in our coverage universe performed well in Q2-18. However, one of the last to report, CBL Properties (CBL) had a hiccup, as management suggested on the call that it may consider a dividend cut in 2019.

CBL’s Q2-18 adjusted FFO per share was $0.46 and same center NOI declined 6.9%. Last year, CBL had over 800,000 square feet of store closings related to retailers in bankruptcy. This year, the company anticipate approximately 2 million square feet of store closures, however, 1.9 million square feet is represented by the Bon-Ton stores closing in August.

Leverage continues to weigh on CBL shares as the company had approximately $113 million outstanding on its lines of credit at the end of Q2-18. CBL’s net debt to EBITDA was 6.98x compared with 6.4x in the prior-year period. The increase was primarily due to lower total property level NOI.

On the earnings call yesterday, CBL’s CEO explained,

“…we look at everything and the stock dividend, there is a minimum cash component that you still have to pay. It's dilutive, I mean it's dilutive in the same portion to everyone but it's just something that for now, we're not putting as the top priority in terms of how we look at the dividend and we're looking more at the cash component as we move over the next couple of months.”

Yesterday I wrote an article titled, Don’t Chase Yield, But The Blue Chips Instead. I decided to write this article for two reasons: (1) to hope to convince the market timers that owning shares in CBL and Washington Prime (WPG) is a dangerous business, and (2) to provide investors with better alternatives so they can sleep well at night.

In the article I explained that “the high dividend yield is often temporary, as the same catalyst that cratered the stock price would most likely lead to a reduction in the dividend.”

Booyah!

I continued, “savvy analysts and investors should be smart enough to look into the financial statements and question whether or not the dividend can be maintained. It’s also critical to look at the management’s track record of paying dividends.”

Ladies and Gentlemen, Boys and Girls: Please listen to me. CBL and WPG are dangerous REITs. Yes, I once owned them both, but as the bifurcation in retail continues to unfold it is becoming increasing obvious that there are only two categories in the Mall REIT sector: “Don’t look at the yield until you have analyzed the safety of the dividend, the ability for the dividend to grow, and overall merit of the stock.”

The Treasure We Call Tanger

With the exception of CBL, most retail REITs (including WPG) scored well in Q2-18 validating the fact that the retail recovery is in the works. Note: In our Marketplace service we provide earnings updates on over 125 equity and commercial mortgage REITs.

Remember that Tanger Outlets (SKT) does lease to many of the same tenants as the traditional mall REITs; however, formats like off-price stores, department store clearance racks, and online shopping all fall short on at least one of these three key ingredients that make outlet shopping so appealing to the consumer.

Shoppers visit Tanger locations more than 188 million times each year where they get a great deal every day with 80 to 90 brand-name and designer stores to choose from, each featuring a full assortment of colors and sizes. The outlet industry is an operating business, and marketing outlets to consumers is a crucial skill for success.

Tanger has honed this skill over many years and has developed a reputation in the retailer community for being a marketing machine. The company’s loyal tenants know that they can depend on the company to help drive traffic to centers by actively engaging the consumer through all forms of media channels and providing incentives through the loyalty program and Tanger coupons to maximize the value of their purchases during their visit.

They also depend on Tanger to keep the tenant mix fresh and dynamic, to maintain an upscale environment and provide excellent customer service. Tanger is not a traditional mall REIT; instead, the North Carolina-based company owns 44 outlet centers in the U.S. (22 states) and Canada.

Tanger IPO’d in June 1993 as the first publicly-traded outlet company when it was listed on the New York Stock Exchange. The company remains the only “pure play” outlet center REIT.

Tanger is more than a landlord to the best-in-class brands - it is more of a strategic partner that provides operators with one of the most important, and most profitable, legs to the omni-channel stool. For strategic reasons, most retailers do not break out data on sales for outlets, but the demand for outlet space is underscored by the overall profitability of operation.

Note: Tanger now provides a list of its top 25 tenants (as of Q2-18):

Breaking Down the Metrics

Remembering that Tanger is an outlet center landlord and product margins are different than traditional malls. Many investors think about Tanger and compare the sales per square foot to REITs like Simon Property (SGP) or Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) – that generate sales in excess of $800 per square foot.

But that’s extremely misleading since there are no big ticket retailers like Apple or Tesla in Tanger’s portfolio. Tanger’s outlet centers generate sales of around $383 per square foot for the 12 months, flat to the prior year period.

For the 12 months ended June 30, 2018, average tenant sales includes Tanger’s Daytona center, which stabilized in Q1-18. On an NOI weighted basis, average sales productivity was $409 per square foot for the 2018 period, up 1.5% from $403 for the 2017 period. Same-center tenant sales performance for the overall portfolio increased 1% for the 12 months ended June 30, 2018, compared to the 12 months ended June 30, 2017.

It’s important to recognize Tanger’s outlets are the most profitable distribution channels, and this reflected in the company’s overall occupancy cost. On the earnings call this week, Tanger’s CEO, Steve Tanger said,

“We obviously can't control bankruptcies and store closures for struggling tenants. What we can control is the quality of our assets, the brands, value and the experience that we offer to our tenants and our shoppers, along with a lower occupancy cost solution and proactive engagement with these tenants and prospects.”

Tanger’s platform offers a more compelling risk/return thesis as the company has ZERO exposure to malls. When Sears, Bon-Ton, and JC Penney closes a store, the landlord must shell out millions of dollars to demolish and rebuild or to redevelop the site for a new customer.

Alternatively, Tanger has very little cost to retrofit a new space. It is really as simple as broom sweeping the floor and carpeting the retail space, such that properties can be easily reconfigured to minimize tenant turnover downtime.

As of Q2-18 Tanger’s consolidated portfolio occupancy was 95.6% compared to 96.1% in the year-ago quarter. The year-over-year difference was primarily driven by roughly 200,000 square feet of closures that Tanger faced in 2017 and the additional 105,000 square feet captured in the first half of 2018.

For the trailing 12 months ended June 30, 2018, commenced leases, excluding remerchandising projects, in Tanger’s consolidated portfolio that were renewed or re-leased for a term of more than 12 months included 296 leases, totaling approximately 1.4 million square feet.

These leases achieved a 14% increase in blended average rental rates on a straight-line basis and 5.8% on a cash basis. These results remove the impact of commenced leases with terms of 1 year or less, and therefore, Tanger believes better reflects the long-term growth profile of the portfolio.

Given the elevated levels of bankruptcies and store closings in 2017 and year-to-date in 2018, Tanger signed a higher percentage of leases with terms of 1 year or less, many at below market rates in order to maintain relationships, sustain the occupancy and vibrancy of the centers, achieve an optimal tenant mix and maximize revenue.

On the bright side, in Q1-18 approximately 17% of the GLA of leases executed in the consolidated portfolio were for terms of 12 months or less compared to less than 5% in Q2-18. Also for all leases executed in terms of GLA, more than 70% had positive cash spreads in Q2-18, this compares to less than 50% in Q1-18.

Definitely too early to establish a trend, but these metrics have moved in the right direction with tenants committing to longer-term deals.

The Balance Sheet Is A Key Differentiator

Yesterday I wrote that “Tanger’s balance sheet is in the best shape ever” amd that evidenced by the 94% of square footage in the consolidated portfolio that’s not encumbered by mortgages.

During Q2-18 Tanger’s Charlotte JV (with Simon) closed on a $100 million mortgage loan with a fixed interest rate of 4.27% that matures in July 2028. The proceeds from the loan were used to repay existing $90 million mortgage loan with an interest rate of LIBOR plus 1.45% that had an original maturity date of November 2018. Tanger’s share of the excess cash (of about $4.7 million) was used to pay down the floating rate line of credit.

Only $224 million is outstanding under Tanger’s unsecured lines of credit, leaving 62% unused capacity or approximately $370 million. In Q2-18 Tanger maintained a substantial interest coverage ratio of 4.4x and net debt-to-EBITDA was approximately 6.0x at quarter-end.

Tanger’s average term of maturity was 6.1 years and the weighted average interest rate for outstanding debt as of Q1-18 was 3.4%. Tanger has no significant debt maturities until April of 2021.

Tanger continues to execute on its share buyback plan on a leverage-neutral basis. During Q2-18 the company repurchased approximately 476,000 of its common shares at a weighted average price of $21.01 per share for a total consideration of $10 million. Year-to-date, Tanger has repurchased approximately 919,000 shares or $20 million at a weighted average price of $21.74. This leaves approximately $56 million remaining under its $125 million share repurchase authorization.

Follow The Money

Tanger’s Q2-18 FFO available to common shareholders was $0.60 per share, an increase of 2% over Q2-17. Incremental income from new developments and expansions completed in 2017 and reduced G&A expense were partially offset by the same-center NOI decrease of 1.9% compared to the prior year quarter, driven primarily by the 2017 and 2018 store closures. On a year-to-date basis, same-center NOI was -1.7%. There were no material lease termination fees in the consolidated portfolio during Q2-18.

In April, Tanger raised its dividend by 2.2% on an annualized basis to $1.40 per share. The company has raised the dividend every year since becoming a public company 25 years ago, and over the last 3 years, the dividend has grown 22% cumulatively. Tanger expects FFO to exceed the dividend by more than $100 million in 2018 with an expected FFO payout ratio under 60%.

Why So Bullish?

Although recent media headlines have focused heavily on negative retail narratives concerning big-box downsizing and the exit of long-established chains from the industry, opportunities exist for the rise of new players with unique product offerings to fill their space.

As Trepp explains “These up-and-coming retail categories, coupled with the trend toward more diverse tenant profiles, have contributed to stable property fundamentals and improving financial metrics across retail facilities in CMBS. This has been reflected by persistent underlying growth in reported net operating income (or NOI) and occupancy rates since 2011, with NOI netting annual gains and average occupancy rates for major cities and property subtypes surpassing 90%.”

Per Trepp data, overall retail NOI levels expanded by 3.03% to 4.27% annually between 2004 and 2007. Growth slid in 2009 and 2010 amid financial turmoil, logging a 3.51% decline during its worst year in 2009.

The rate has been on an upward trajectory since 2011, albeit at a much slower pace. Average retail NOI growth decelerated from 2.19% in 2014, to 1.99% and 1.15% in 2016 and 2017, respectively. However, the data illustrate an all-around softening in CRE sectors nationwide, as the average NOI growth rate for all property types clocked in at 3.19% in 2014, 2.89% in 2016, and 1.72% in 2017.

Considering the segment’s diverse product offerings and broad range of square footage for each property, each retail sub-sector has processed the effects of shifting economic conditions and consumer preferences in different ways.

Overall, urban/street retail, outlet centers, and superregional malls generated the most notable income acceleration after 2004. Since these properties feature a more balanced mix of national retailers and generally do not rely on department anchors to drive foot traffic, they have largely been able to escape the latest wave of store liquidations and bankruptcy proceedings affecting regional malls.

In particular, outlet properties carved out additional market share and growth during periods of economic contraction due to price-conscious consumers on the lookout for discounts.

In more recent years, urban/ street retail has flourished with a rising presence in rapidly booming markets and the highest NOI increase among all subtypes for the 2017 fiscal year (+4.54%). However, growth has been more stagnant across most other retail subtypes, with regional malls incurring the most substantial year-over-year NOI decline last year at -2.45% (especially CBL and WPG).

It's Tanger Time!

According to ICSC, Seritage (SRG) announced this week a term-loan facility, with Buffet's Berkshire Hathaway. The $2 billion facility, which matures on July 31, 2023, provides for an initial funding of $1.6 billion at closing and also includes a $400 million incremental-funding facility. The amounts bear interest at a fixed annual rate of 7%.

Seritage has already used a portion of the proceeds from the loan to fully repay an outstanding mortgage loan and an unsecured term loan. Buffett is already a top shareholder in Seritage, owning about 5.7% of the REIT's outstanding shares.

Interesting news, to say the least…

So if Berkshire Hathaway is loaning money to SRG at 7% and investing equity in Store Capital (STOR), a net lease REIT that yields 4.5%, why not buy Tanger that is now yielding 5.8%.

Now, as you can see, Tanger’s yield is one of the highest in the “high-quality” peer group. Also, remember that Tanger is the only Mall REIT to increase the dividend in 2009. Now take a look at the P/FFO multiple, compared with the peers:

Tanger is now trading at 10.5x P/FFO and 26% below the company’s 4-year trailing P/FFO average (of 14.1x). Tanger is reiterating guidance for 2018 and continues to expect FFO per share for the year to be between $2.40 and $2.46 and same-center NOI to be -1.5% to -2.5%.

That news is no surprise, as store closures during the quarter were as anticipated and remains in line with guidance for the year. Through the end of the quarter, store closings have totaled 105,000 square feet, including the Toys "R" Us, Nine West and Easy Spirit closings (detailed last quarter.).

Unlike the traditional mall REIT peers, Tanger does not have any department stores which may go dark and require large capital investments to re-tenant or reposition the space. Tanger is alluring many new tenants to is properties, including American Girl outlet (which will be opening in Hershey, Pennsylvania this month),

This will be their first and only outlet store. And the preopening buzz and the local press and social media shows an incredibly high level of anticipation in the marketplace for this experiential tenant, Carolina Pottery, Palmetto Moon, PS Taco, Rock-N-Roll Sushi and Fireflies. Additionally, local-based tenants with national exposure, such as Shinola, a luxury men's retailer, and Spartina, an upscale women's handbag and accessory company, have opened outlet stores near their home-based markets.

As you see, our FFO per share model forecasts Tanger to grow modestly in 2019, but the green-shoots are forming. Most importantly, Tanger is filling up vacancies caused by multiple tenant bankruptcies over the past 2 years with high-quality in-demand tenants. No matter how you "slice it and dice it", Tanger Outlets is a highly profitable distribution channel and I am maintaining a STRONG BUY recommendation. Happy SWAN investing in the outlet sector!

