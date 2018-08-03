Ascent Capital Group's (ASCMA) CEO Bill Niles on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Ascent Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASCMA) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call August 2, 2018 5:00 PM ET

Executives

Bill Niles – Chief Executive Officer and General Counsel

Jeff Gardner – Chief Executive Officer, BRINKS Home Security

Fred Graffam – Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Shlomo Rosenbaum - Stifel

Jeff Kessler - Imperial Capital

Ashish Nair - Citi

Todd Morgan - Jefferies

Andrew Gadlin - Odeon Capital Group

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Ascent Capital Group's Conference Call to discuss the company's Second Quarter 2018 Earnings. Today's call is being recorded, and a replay of the call will be available on the Ascent IR website an hour after the completion of this call.

This call includes certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about business strategies, including the development of BRINKS Home Securities, Direct to Consumer channel, market potential and expansion, the success of new products and services, the launch of the BRINKS Home Security brand and the anticipated benefits of the rebranding, consumer demand for interactive and home automation services, account creation and related costs, subscriber attrition, anticipated account generation, the anticipated benefits for our partnership with Nest, the occurrence of any potential transactions involve the Monitronics senior notes due 2020, the impact of Hurricane Maria on our operation in Puerto Rico, future financial performance and the other matters that are not historical facts.

These forward-looking statements involve many risks and uncertainties that includes cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including, without limitation, possible changes in market acceptance of the company's services, technological innovations in the alarm monitoring industry, competitive issues, continued access to capital or terms acceptable to Ascent, our ability to capitalize on acquisition opportunities, general market and economic conditions and changes in law and government regulations.

These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this call, and Ascent expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Ascent's expectation with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based. Please refer to the publicly filed documents of Ascent, including the most recent Form 10-K and 10-Q for additional information about Ascent and about the risks and uncertainties related to Ascent's business, which may affect the statements made during this call. On today's call, we will discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted EBITDA. The required definition and reconciliations are included in our earnings release, which was made publicly available earlier today.

I would now like turn the call over to your host, Ascent Capital Group's Chief Executive Officer and General Counsel, Bill Niles. Please go ahead, sir.

Bill Niles

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to our Q2 2018 earnings call. Joining me on the call today is Jeff Gardner, our CEO of BRINKS Home Security; as well as Fred Graffam, our CFO here at Ascent and BRINKS Home Security. Today, I am happy to report that BRINKS Home Security team continues to make progress against its operational initiatives, driving improvements in several of its key performance metrics, more on that from Jeff in a moment. In addition the launch of the BRINKS Home security brand across our go to market channels gives me confidence and the long-term prospects for the business. As it relates to our Monitronics senior notes, we are continuing to evaluate our options. With that said, we will not discuss our capital structure or any potential transactions at this time either during the call or Q&A or any follow up conversations.

With that I will turn things over to Jeff to provide an update on the business. Thanks, Jeff.

Jeff Gardner

Thank you, Bill, and good afternoon everyone. We had another productive quarter with solid growth in our direct to consumer sales channel, early signs of stabilization in our dealer channel and improved creation cost. Our results give me confidence that we are pursuing the right operational initiatives to strengthen the business for the long-term.

On today's call following a quick review of our BRINKS Home Security financial performance, I want to discuss four operational highlights. First, a quick update on the launch of the BRINKS Home Security brand; second, our review of our direct to consumer channel performance and the drivers behind the 20% sequential growth in the quarter; third, a look at the progress made in our dealer channel; and fourth, an update on creation costs and customer retention.

Turning to the top-line. In the second quarter, we delivered net revenue of $135 million. In the first six months, net revenue was $268.8 million. We reported a net loss of $241.8 million and $268 million in the quarter and year-to-date periods respectively. This compared to a net loss of $50.1 million and $71.1 million in the respective prior year periods. The year-over-year increases are mainly attributable to a $214.4 million goodwill impairment recognized in the second quarter. Fred will provide more detail on this in a moment.

Adjusted EBITDA was $72.2 million in the quarter and $142.2 million year-to-date. We had $37,383 customers in the quarter. This represents a $39.6% year-over-year improvement and a 73.5% sequential improvement. Our sequential improvement was driven by growth in both our direct to consumer and dealer channels along with a two – 10,250 subscriber bulk account purchase in the quarter. Excluding the bulk, account additions increased 25.9% sequentially and were flat with the year ago period.

Turning to our operational highlights. I am pleased to announce that we officially launched the BRINKS Some Security brand in late May. With the launch all of our channels including direct to consumer and dealer are going to market under this powerful and iconic brand. Our goal with the rebrand is to increase marking efficiency and accelerate growth. While it is still early days, initial feedback from partners and consumers has been positive and we are excited for the opportunities the rebrand brings to the entire business.

Our direct to consumer channel delivered another quarter of improved sequential and year-over-year performance. Account growth out of our direct to consumer channel in Q2 increased 50.2% year-over-year and 20% sequentially, reflecting the strength in both the DIY and Nest products. Our direct to consumer channel accounted for 38.3% of new customers generated in the quarter. In terms of our Nest partnership, we saw a sequential acceleration in the quarter and will continue to drive sales through our direct to consumer marketing capabilities both online and through the Nest app.

We also saw further signs of stabilization in our dealer channel in the second quarter. Account additions in the quarter were up 36% versus the prior year and up 108.7% sequentially. Our encouraging performance included the bulk that I referenced earlier. Excluding the bulk purchase this quarter and accounts generated by Alliance, a former dealer who we ended our relationship with in the second quarter of 2017, account additions in our dealer channel increased 6.3% year-over-year and 30.5% sequentially.

This is the last quarter we will have unfavorable comps due to Alliance. As I've said before, strengthening our dealer channel remains the top priority. Not only are we focused on growing our partner relationships, but we are making ongoing investments in recruitment support, sales training and lead generation. We believe these efforts will play a significant role in the long-term performance of this channel.

In the second quarter, our consolidated creation multiple was 34.3x, down 0.3x sequentially and down 1.3x year-over-year. Favorable creation multiples in both our direct to consumer channel and the bulk acquisition contributed to this improvement. Total RMR attrition was 13.6% in the quarter. This is 30 basis points sequential reduction from 13.9% as we continue to manage RMR attrition through a number of pricing strategies and a balanced approach to contract extensions.

Our strategic pricing initiative has largely been implemented in the first half of the year and therefore the impact on RMR attrition will be mitigated for the balance of the year. Total unit attrition was 16.1%, up 10 basis points sequentially. The increase reflects the continued impact of pure first year accounts, which cancelled at a lower rate and to a lesser extent the prior losses related to the impact of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico.

Total disconnects in the second quarter were flat as compared to the prior year. We will continue to focus on our disconnects to improve performance across the customer lifecycle as well as continued execution of our contract extension initiative. Overall, I believe we are making progress in the business. We know there is more work to be done, but I am confident that we're taking the right steps to position the business for growth and drive long-term shareholder value.

With that I will turn things over to Fred.

Fred Graffam

Thanks, Jeff. As Jeff discussed, we made meaningful progress across several of our key operating metrics in the quarter. We still have more to do, but it is encouraging to see early signs that our operational initiatives are starting to be reflected in our results. Beginning with the Ascent’s top-line in the second quarter net revenue decreased 3.9% to $135 million and the first six months decreased 4.6% to $268.8 million as compared to the prior year periods.

These declines were due to a lower average number of subscribers in both respective periods as compared to the prior year. This was partially offset by an increase in average recurring monthly revenue per subscriber due to certain price increases enacted during the past twelve months. In addition, we realized $2.4 million and $2.8 million increase in revenue for the quarter and six month periods respectively from the favorable impact of ASC Topic 606 adopted effective January 1, 2018. Cost of services expense, excluding subscriber acquisition costs for the quarter and six months increased $1.9 million and $3.7 million respectively as compared to the prior year periods.

These increases were due to expense to Moves Costs of $2.2 million and $4.6 million respectively from the adoption of Topic 606. As we mentioned in last quarter, prior to the adoption of this new accounting standard, these costs were capitalized to the balance sheet. These increases were partially offset by lower salaries and wages as a result of cost saving measures taken in late 2017. Subscriber acquisition costs expenses as a component of cost of services were $4.3 million and $7.9 million in the quarter and six month periods respectively as compared to $2.8 million and $5.5 million in the prior periods.

Selling, general and administrative expenses excluding subscriber acquisition costs in the quarter and six months decreased $32.6 million and $33.1 million respectively as compared to the prior year periods. Included in this decrease was a previously disclosed prior year charge of $28 million for a legal settlement of alleged violations of telemarketing laws by former dealers.

Subscriber acquisition cost expenses as a component of SG&A were $8.8 million and $16.9 million in the quarter and six month periods respectively as compared to $6.6 million and $13 million in the prior year periods. In the quarter and first six months, Ascent reported a net loss of $244.4 million and $275.2 million respectively as compared to a net loss of $43.5 million and $62.4 million in the prior year periods.

The year-over-year increases in net loss were principally attributable to a goodwill impairment recognized in the second quarter. More specifically, we updated our goodwill impairment test in the second quarter whereby we determined that the fair value of our MONI reporting unit was below its carrying value. Thus we recognized an impairment charge of $214.4 million for the amount by which the carrying value exceeds the reporting unit’s fair value. This one-time non-cash charge had no impact on our adjusted EBITDA or covenant compliance.

Second quarter adjusted EBITDA which is not adjusted for the expense portion of subscriber acquisition cost totaled $69.4 million as compared to $77.7 million in the prior year period. For the six month period adjusted EBITDA totaled $138.3 million compared to $157.7 million in the prior year. The decrease in adjusted EBITDA was due to lower subscriber revenue and increased creation costs net of associated revenue and our direct to consumer channel as well as the previously discussed change in accounting for Moves Costs.

Net creation costs totaled $11.9 million in the quarter and $22.1 million in the first six months, up from $8.2 million and $15.8 million in the respective prior year periods. In terms of liquidity at June 30th on a consolidated basis, Ascent had $109.7 million of cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities. At quarter end, we had an outstanding balance of $84.1 million on our credit facility revolver and available borrowing subject to certain of our debt covenants of $210.9 million.

With that let me turn the call back over to our operator for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from the line of Shlomo Rosenbaum with Stifel.

Shlomo Rosenbaum

Hi, thank you for taking my questions. Hey, Jeff, can you talk a little bit more about the sequential increase in the direct to consumer and specifically how much if we’re looking about the sequential increase is a bulk of it coming from Nest or is they’re more balanced and some of it coming from LiveWatch – a balanced – from LiveWatch as well?

Jeff Gardner

Sure, Shlomo. Thanks for the question. I think the best way to think about it is it is very balanced. We saw a very strong growth in our DIY channel, which is our legacy product in the DIY business. We also saw a very nice acceleration with the Nest products. So we feel very good about how that business continues to scale as you might have heard on the call. We also saw a pretty good creation costs in that channel as well, so we’re pleased.

Shlomo Rosenbaum

So is it – is your loan growth is sequentially from both of them?

Jeff Gardner

Yes, absolutely.

Shlomo Rosenbaum

Okay. And in terms of the bulk buy, can you talk a little bit about what came in, were they Alarm.com customers, duration, economics like – it sounded like they’re – you’ve got favorable economics on the purchase, which helps the creation multiples. Where – can you just describe a little bit about it and last time we had a big bulk buy – I think was of the size as Pinnacle and they have created a lot of – kind of volatility in the numbers.

Jeff Gardner

Yeah, with respect to the – we're not going to speak specifically about the economics of the actual buy. The quality of the bulk was very high. And it really was kind of spread across a couple different parts of the marketplace.

Shlomo Rosenbaum

Well, high, what needed high? What was the quality high ARPU or early…

Jeff Gardner

They’re Alarm.com customers and sort of consistent with the quality that we’ve seen in our – the rest of our customer base. Good quality, high credit scores, all of that. So, really, we like that’s a very beneficial acquisition for us.

Shlomo Rosenbaum

Okay. And just the housekeeping…

Fred Graffam

Yeah, I am just going to jump in for a second. Just comparing this to Pinnacle, I think it's not exactly apples or oranges. Pinnacle is about $115,000 accounts and this one was approximately 10, just to put that in perspective.

Shlomo Rosenbaum

I know it’s smaller. I am just trying to get a – you would put a gauge on it. Also what was the RMR of the accounts that were purchased in the quarter? I asked that like every quarter.

Jeff Gardner

Yeah, $1.759 million.

Shlomo Rosenbaum

Okay. And then from the dealers on The Street, what are you hearing from them in terms of the rebranding into their ability to generate new accounts? I know you talked about Ascent the Alliance stuff, it looks like you’re 6 plus percent on a year-over-year basis increase and the dealer channel is – that kind of accelerating through the quarter. I am just trying to understand you know how effective is this and can we expect that to be kind of a steady ramp based on what you’re seeing?

Jeff Gardner

Yes, Shlomo, well, let’s we rolled out the BRINKS Brand on 5/28, so that really only month in the quarter, but I will tell you this. The dealers are very excited about the new brand. All of our dealers are going to market as BRINKS Home Security, which is the first time that we’ve been in that position. And so there is a lot of excitement. I think we saw a nice recovery in the quarter and we’re hoping we have good things out there in front of us as we continue to rollout the brand. But it’s very early days on the brand. But it has – as we talked about on our last call, it is something that the dealers really believe can improve their marketing efficiency and improve their close rate with their customers.

Shlomo Rosenbaum

Did you add more dealers in the quarter that was one of the focuses going into the year? I know you added a nice dealer in the first quarter. Can you talk a little bit about that?

Jeff Gardner

We don't have any specific dealers to mention as I did in the last quarter, but we did. We continue to see a significant uptick in our dealers added this year versus last year and I think much of that relates to the fact that we now have such an iconic brand to provide them with.

Shlomo Rosenbaum

Okay. And is there anything changing on the competitive front to note over the last three months?

Jeff Gardner

Oh, just a little competitor, Amazon ring came into the marketplace, but really it’s pretty early days on the Amazon coming into the marketplace and we certainly believe that Amazon is going to be a formidable competitor over time. I like the fact that we're very well prepared for it because we've got a very comprehensive DIY offering that continues to ramp today. We have a low monthly price monitoring option with our Nest product with a great DIY product. It's very easy to install.

So I think we're as well prepared as anybody and then also when you think about the BRINKS Home Security brand as what – what it does for us with respect to any new entrants in the marketplace. I think we're much better positioned. So I think that’s the biggest change that as I said it’s very early on and it's not had a significant impact on the business today.

Shlomo Rosenbaum

Okay, great. Thank you very much.

Jeff Gardner

You're welcome.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Jeff Kessler with Imperial Capital.

Jeff Kessler

Can you hear me?

Jeff Gardner

Fairly, Jeff.

Jeff Kessler

Okay, great.

Jeff Gardner

Hello…

Jeff Kessler

Is this better?

Jeff Gardner

Yeah, thank you.

Fred Graffam

Much better.

Jeff Kessler

Okay, great. Thank you. I have a couple of questions here. First, could you give an update with regard to the any – any training or any integration that Skyline and the other two smaller – smaller dealers that you purchased earlier? What point are they and being able to be fully ramped up?

Jeff Gardner

Yeah, that’s a great question. I mean we’re very pleased. I mean Skyline has been a great partner. They have been ramping every month since they joined the company. I just was visiting with the principle out there last week. We really like what they’re doing as the company, driving good quality accounts. They’re seeing nice, nice growth every month. So we really love. That’s very much inline with our expectations. And I would say probably exceeding our expectations as well. As it relates, I will just give you a snapshot of one of the other new dealers that joined us that I mentioned on the last call, the new dealer from another program and using now the BRINKS Home Security brand in month of June. They had their best month ever. So I’m not talking about just the better month than they had May, but their best month ever.

So we’re very excited about what this new brand can do for us and recruiting new dealers like Skyline and the other new dealer. This one – particular one is based in Houston, not nearly as big, but meaningful to us. So we're very pleased. I mean hopefully you've heard from that numbers good improvement. And our goal for the year was to stabilize the dealer channel and I’d really like where we are at today.

Jeff Kessler

Okay, with regards to – I guess this is probably more, more involved in the dealer channel. The actual number of – the actual number of the trading customers was flat. What can you do to decrease that number, sort of make the equation, that's been hurting you on the unit side a little bit better?

Jeff Gardner

It’s a great question. I would say first of all we need to provide the highest level of service that we can provide. There's lots of different reasons customers disconnect, but the one that we want to drive down as much as possible just on this ever service issue. We have a great reputation in the industry but obviously we always want to be sensitive to that.

We talked about before our contract extensions and sort of being targeted with that we continue to frankly I was just in a meeting last week where we're looking at ways to be really smart about expanding that program as customers get closer to their contracts, the end of their contract, that’s the highest period of attrition for us. And we can make a meaningful impact on that by extending the contract. So within sort of the realm of financial discipline, we are – we're looking at that program and looking to expand it.

And then in our DIY channel, we've actually gone to 36 month contracts and so that’s been a change that’s just been implemented as part of the launch of BRINKS Home Security brand. And so as you know the first few years with a customer that’s under contracts, the attrition is much lower. So between the three of those things it really does – we can make some progress. I will also point out that while the Pinnacle bulk did not really help us in the second quarter that going forward we will – we should see a tailwind from Pinnacle as opposed to the headwind that we've been looking at for a while. So, third quarter will be the first quarter that that obviously helping us somewhat.

Jeff Kessler

And why will that – why will that be so?

Jeff Gardner

Because we get off to five year…

Jeff Kessler

Okay.

Jeff Gardner

On the other side of the five year contract.

Jeff Kessler

Great, yeah, I got it, okay. Can you talk a little bit about that two areas that you – I would call recoveries, one would be insurance relative to Alliance, the other would be anything – anything that you could talk about with regard to Puerto Rico and trying to recover and regain some of the customers there?

Jeff Gardner

With respect to the Alliance recovery, there's really nothing new to report with that. We continue to pursue recovery with our insurance companies, but nothing to report. We did have – from an economic perspective we had some recoveries from Puerto Rico for some of the business interruption that we experienced. As with respect to our Puerto Rico dealers going back after customers that that it traded during the hurricane that's a big focus of them right now. We secured – just extended our Puerto Rico dealer that was going out of contract and they’re aggressively going after that market. Again as you can imagine, there's a lot of competition right now going after those customers. I think – I think Puerto Rico…

Jeff Kessler

Okay. And…

Jeff Gardner

The impact of Puerto Rico will be mitigated for the balance of year, most of that is behind us as we get many months behind that hurricane. Unfortunately as you know it took a long time for that to sort it out and the island is still recovering, but for the balance of the year we're really focused on disconnected spread and talked about earlier. And that's the thing that we can really drive. And I think you really hit on something important. We've got to show significant improvement in disconnects year-over-year to really produce the right unit attrition number and that's what the team is really focused on.

Jeff Kessler

One last question and that would be talked a bit about – a bit about creation costs and that maybe the – I am going to say it's the other side of it, but it’s the other metrics along with it, along with disconnects that – that can really move the numbers. And now the question is you have – you have talked a little bit about some in general terms, about some of the programs that you're putting in to try to reduce costs, reduce attrition – sorry reducing creation costs.

Over the course of the next year or so as you get more of these DIY and let’s call it newer aged customers as part of your mix. And as you put on more customers from places like Skyline, what are you going to do to get that creation cost down toward. I know the 30% sounds very low, but getting it below 34% showing – showing progress there is one of the things you're going to have to be doing over the course of the next year for a lots of people are showing creation costs are going down.

Jeff Gardner

Yeah, we totally agree that. We need to continue to focus on driving creation costs down is really to as you know significant pieces of our business to drive value, how much you pay for a customer upfront and the attrition dynamics of the customer base afterwards. I think the biggest thing we can do is something that we've been talking about throughout the year. I mean we're going to scale – obviously scale the direct business. We believe that we've said publicly multiple times that the direct business we believe can be 300 basis points to 400 basis points lower from a creation cost perspective relative to the dealer channel.

But the other thing is consumer financing. I mean a good piece of our creation multiple is subsidization of equipment to the extent that we can get that subsidization of our balance sheet out of our creation multiples, that's really a transformative thing with respect to our ability to create customers in a really economically favorable way. And on that note, we are – we just finished the rollout of the BRINKS brand. There was a lot of IT focus on that. And now that IT – all those IT resources have moved over to implementing the consumer financing program in a way that is favorable – is efficient and good for the customer easy to understand. And that's really a focus of our group internally right now making sure we do that well for the customers and we believe that will be on pace for Q4 rollout with that program.

Jeff Kessler

Will this be involve – will this be involved – will there be a financing – an outside financing institution involved in this or is this something that you're going to do internally?

Jeff Gardner

Great question. I think we talked about it before. We're working with an outside financing company. And what I like about the program is that once the customer is financed, they essentially get a credit card number for lack of a better term. They are – the risk of loss of that customer with respect to the equipment leaves our books and goes to the financing company that is – and that’s just – that's really favorable to our balance sheet.

Jeff Kessler

Okay, great. Okay, thank you very much.

Jeff Gardner

You're welcome.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Ashish Nair with Citi.

Ashish Nair

Hi, guys. Thanks for taking my question. Most of my questions have been asked. But I had a couple more. I just want to figure our – could you talk about what made you to decide to do this stock purchase. I understand the high quality accounts, but just in terms of [indiscernible] of your cash position with a creation multiple significantly better than your traditionally dealer channel multiples. Like what was the reason behind bulk purchase?

Jeff Gardner

I mean simply put the – when we did the math of what we believe are acceptable returns on these accounts and we work with the other side. We were able to come to a number that provide a return, yeah good returns for us. I'm not going to talk about it in light of other channels other than to say we were pleased with the economics. It was purely a math exercise. It was simply – are the – can we acquire these accounts that are multiples that provide the returns that we're looking for and in this case the answer was yes.

And we were very cognizant of the impact on liquidity and our leverage covenants, all of that. And knowing all of that information, analyzing this opportunity, it was something that was positive for us. So we're pretty pleased with the opportunity came at a good time for us. And as we talked about earlier, this – these are good quality accounts that made us feel good about the transaction as well.

Fred Graffam

Hey, Jeff. It’s Fred. I just add it also doing bulk buys historically has been part of the business model. So this is really nothing out of the ordinary. We're seeing some of these starting to come back in the marketplace. And as Fred said, he took advantage of the economics, which we're happy with.

Ashish Nair

Got it. But I guess to ask you another way is your – with your high quality customers is the expectation that the attrition curve is a lot better on different?

Jeff Gardner

That was all negotiated as part of the bulk deal. We have projections based on the nature of the customers in the pool curves. We can anticipate attrition and so that's all built into the economics.

Ashish Nair

Okay. And on the on the financing side I know you can't talk much about it, but did you said it is going to be potentially the customer will open it like a credit card or will it be like traditional personal loan.

Jeff Gardner

They were actually not given a credit card number for one transaction. And then they basically – the loan is processed by the consumer financing company. So it’s very much like you get a credit card number from one – it’s almost like we purchase a – we get a card for liabilities other than you obviously have to pay out for times. The transaction will be – to the customer will be a three-year, 36-month zero percent financing transaction. So they get finance equipment over three years.

Ashish Nair

Got it. And I assume you guys will pay some fee to the lender but you reveal all that, you tell them when you are ready to. Moving on just on the – I want to get a quick consent. You said creating multiples improved in both dealer and direct. On the direct side, I guess two questions. On the direct side if you excluded Nest, would you still an improvement and would that be sort of meaningful? And on the dealer side, if you excluded the bulk purchase, is that I guess the increase [indiscernible], but including the bulk purchase or excluding the bulk purchase.

Jeff Gardner

Yes I'm not going to get into all the details on the components of our creation model. I will say that Nest continues to help us from the standpoint of creation multiples, especially the customers that come through where they're assorted best buy or wherever and we basically get them seamlessly through our e-commerce system. But we were pleased, I will say this, we were pleased with our creation multiples in the non-Nest direct channel.

Ashish Nair

Got it. That’s very helpful. That related to BRINKS could you talk about – so on the one hand, there’s two sides of it, right. BRINKS helps your customer acquisition in terms yield at subscribers, but also could you talk about how that's allowing you to reduce creation cost in terms of dealer commissions or dealer incentives and any other savings you are able to gain on the creation side?

Jeff Gardner

Sure. And again the whole reason that we pursue that brings some security brand is one, we believe they could help in many areas in the business. And maybe the most important would be on marking efficiency. And so that's going to help with respect to our direct to consumer channel and our dealer channel. So our close rates gets higher, that makes us more efficient that's lowers the creation cost and our marketing becomes effective.

We run an ad, we’d bring some security versus our old brand and we get many more people calling us. So the number of leads generated for the same advertising dollar is much higher. So that's where we're really counting on. Again this brand has multiples better, brand awareness than our prior brand. So that’s where we're going to really realize synergies over time and lower creation cost. And our dealer is going to see much more volume. That's what we're planning on. In fact, we talked about Skyline earlier in the call, but if you look at our top three dealers, they're all enjoying great benefits early on from the BRINKS Home Security brand. And that’s what really value we bring to them over time to grow their volume. And then ultimately we believe that we are on a path to continue to work on reducing creation cost.

Ashish Nair

Got it. Just one last quick question. Are you able to talk about what you knew there was user ARPU was in the dealer channel. And the reason I'm asking is that has relevance to your sort of financing plan and how you're able to structure it.

Jeff Gardner

We haven't disclosed that number for the quarter.

Fred Graffam

It remains…

Jeff Gardner

I mean there's no real change in it relative to what we get in the past, it hasn’t moved significantly in one direction or the other.

Ashish Nair

Okay, and consumer financing just to be clear that's for all your product set not just Nest or LiveWatch, or Brinks?

Jeff Gardner

Yes I believe that the rollout will – I believe the rollout will first happen in our direct channel and that includes Nest. We will then work with our dealer partners over time to roll it out across the dealer channel.

Ashish Nair

Got it, got it. Okay thank you guys for answering all the questions. And good luck.

Jeff Gardner

Thank you.

Operator

Your next question will come from the line of Eric Bourassa with Jefferies.

Todd Morgan

This is Todd Morgan. Thanks for the question. You guys had talked a lot about the direct channel and looking at the slide deck you conveniently provide that percentage of the total subscriber distance by channel. The direction as a percentage of total has been basically flat for the last several quarters after ramping sharply. Can you just talk further about that? I'm assuming that includes the Nest customers. But is that channel kind of working as efficiently as you want in terms of the actual accretion multiples versus where you want to be the service installation organization is probably part of that. Is that as efficient as you want to be? How much you opportunity is there?

Jeff Gardner

There's a ton of opportunity there. I think we've got – we're really in early days on that. And we think that BRINKS Home Security brand will really help accelerate that channel. We're making investments to improve our velocity in the direct-to-consumer channel, building our e-commerce capabilities, building shorter scripts for our sales people so that they can be more efficient. So I think there is much improvement to come. What you're seeing this quarter is kind of unique because the dealers really accelerated seasonally. This is a very strong quarter for our dealer. So we were in the good position of seeing the dealers accelerate 30% sequentially. And the direct-to-consumer channel in the low 20s. So both channels sit well. And seasonality is more of an issue in the dealer channel versus direct-to-consumer. So you'll continue to see the absolute volume in the direct-to-consumer channel grow over time.

Todd Morgan

Okay. And then ultimately probably it’s an average share of total that would continue to grow as well, is that fair?

Jeff Gardner

That's our expectation the dealer and direct channels would become more balanced. And frankly we're going to drive those direct-to-consumer channels as hard as we can drive to make it the biggest part to convey of our overall mix of customers.

Todd Morgan

Great, thanks.

Jeff Gardner

You're welcome.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line Andrew Gadlin with Odeon Capital Group.

Andrew Gadlin

Hi thanks for taking the question. I want to get a little bit more granular on customer additions by channel if you could. You had 37,000 customers, 38% were direct-to-consumers, that’s about 14,000, and it’s about 23,000 to the dealer channel. Is that’s the right way to think about it roughly?

Jeff Gardner

I'm sorry say again are you taking into account the bulk with that or not?

Andrew Gadlin

Well I think the dealer channel includes the bulk, right.

Jeff Gardner

Yes it’s roughly correct.

Andrew Gadlin

Okay, so 14,000 that looks – if I compare that to 25% last year that looks like almost double from about 6,700 in the direct.

Jeff Gardner

You quote 23,000 your dealer a little low – you're low on the dealer channel including the bulk. I mean the number includes Q2, for Q2 18 yes. We’re just 37,383 and so we saw growth, we got growth in bulk channels very good growth year-over-year in the direct-to-consumer channel and very good growth sequentially in the dealer channel.

Fred Graffam

Well just doing the growth which is 37,000 times, 38% for direct-to-consumer that’s 14,000 un-changed. So 62% for dealer plus bulk and that’s 23,000, got it. Okay so what’s your question?

Andrew Gadlin

So what I’m I'm trying to get at is it looks to me like the direct-to-consumer channel was basically double year-over-year, like it was the percentage, the same methodology compared to the growth additions last year.

Fred Graffam

Yes it’s from first path.

Andrew Gadlin

Yes so of that 7,000 addition, how much comes from Nest and how much from your DIY channel?

Fred Graffam

We're not going to report the Nest there's been some changes that Google and Nest. Google is combined Nest. They’ve asked that we not disclose Nest number specifically. But as we answered earlier in the call both grew nicely. And so when you look at that channel it was a combination. What's driving our growth is: one, we've got a great legacy DIY product that's been very successful and ramping nicely. And Nest accelerates that growth even further. So the sequential and year-over-year growth was – both were helped by both of those products, as I said my script.

Bill Niles

Jeff it's Niles. I just want to jump in. I'm not sure the percentage is correct. I've got Donald. Donald just simple on that so we can clear that up.

Unidentified Company Representative

Yes so just to be clear the 38%, 62% would exclude the 10,250 accounts that were required in Bulk acquisition. So we were measuring the mix of the more organic part of the business this quarter. There is a footnote in the slide.

Andrew Gadlin

Got it. Okay, thank you. That’s helpful. The next question is if I compare – if I see what's going in the dealer channel, I think, you said X aligns last year was plus 6% year-over-year?

Jeff Gardner

Right.

Andrew Gadlin

So how much of that is due to dealers performing better and how much of due to having more dealers I assume in part thanks for the BRINKS rebranding.

Jeff Gardner

It was early days on the BRINKS rebranding. What we're seeing is all of our dealers are performing better on a year-over-year basis. I mean what we try to do coming into 2018, our goal is to help the entirety of our dealer program, get back to a year where could be at least flat and maybe grow a little bit. And we reported – when we reported that 6.3% growth X, the impact from Alliance that gives you some perspective, but we're seeing a much more stable performance in our dealer channel.

We do think BRINKS Home Security is going to help a great deal, but its early days. But overall with the dealer channel, I just say we're feeling very good. We've got a good group of dealers out there today producing quality accounts, really focused on growing their base over time. And with that with the BRINKS Home Security brand, we think that will continue to be out of new dealers every month to make the dealer channel even stronger.

Andrew Gadlin

And then can you just tell us what the – is there any year-over-year growth in the number of dealers in your network?

Jeff Gardner

Maybe it’s not a significant difference year-over-year.

Andrew Gadlin

Okay, great. All right, that’s it for me. Thank you.

Jeff Gardner

Okay, thank you.

Operator

And your next question is a follow up question from Jeff Kessler with Imperial Capital.

Jeff Kessler

I know you’re going to give me exact numbers on this, but could you give some – some approximation of number one what percentage of new sales are networked interactive type sales as compared to old if you want to call – if you want to go legacy type systems? And at this point in time of your base, what percentage of your base is now – is now on a wireless interactive system?

Jeff Gardner

Yeah, Jeff, essentially it’s almost 100% of all of our new customers. I mean that's what we’re going to market with this our interactive product. And in fact what we're really pleased about a very big development in our business on the DIY side is that we're seeing much, much more uptick. So interactive is one thing, but additional smart home products like cameras and thermostats are even better because it drives customer engagement and we're seeing much more high grades of video engagement.

In our DIY business, over the last quarter, we saw that move towards 60% attach rate on video, which is much higher than it's been historically. So we're very, very pleased with that. For our base that that number is continues to trend up. I don't have it right off the top of my head, but it is way over 50% now. So I mean that’s the business that we're in. We're doing a much better job as well. When we have a customer that is either not interactive or doesn't have smart home products, we're going back and selling into our existing base.

Fred Graffam

Yeah, of our new customers it’s well over 90%. And give me a moment I’ll give you the base.

Bill Niles

It’s 61%, Fred...

Fred Graffam

61%, yeah, I was doing the math, 61%…

Jeff Gardner

Yeah.

Jeff Kessler

Okay, great. Thank you very much.

Jeff Gardner

You’re welcome.

Operator

And at this time, there are no further questions. I will turn the floor back over to Mr. Bill Niles.

Bill Niles

Thank you, operator. I would like to thank everyone for taking the time to join us on the call today. We appreciate your continued support and we look forward to providing you with an update on the business in November. Thank you.

Operator

This concludes today’s call. You may disconnect.