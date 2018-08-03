Give Exxon Mobil The Benefit Of The Doubt

Last week Exxon Mobil (XOM) gave its second-quarter earnings results and the market wasn't too pleased. Shares dropped around 3% on the day of the earnings announcement. This was presumably due to a pretty substantial miss from its downstream segment, thanks mostly due to some reliability issues that lasted longer than expected. Have a look at the chart:

Although Exxon has dropped, there looks to be solid support at about $80 per share, and even there, shares are still well above lows reached in April. From at least primitive look at the technicals, things are alright.

Management insists that these reliability issues with some downstream assets is temporary. Either way, to fret over these downstream issues is to miss a big picture that is actually quite rosy. Management frequently says that its asset base and backlog of upstream development projects are stronger than they've been at any time since the merger of Exxon and Mobil back in the 1970s. I agree with that sentiment. This article takes a look at Exxon's latest quarter, and what investors can look forward to in the coming quarters, particularly in regards to Exxon's upstream development.

A speedbump

Overall earnings went from 78 cents in the second quarter of last year to 92 cents in the second quarter of this year, but that was due almost entirely to significant price appreciation in crude oil vis-a-vis prices from last year. Production volume dropped from 3,922 thousand oil equivalent barrels per day last year in the second quarter, to 3,647 this year; a drop of 7%.

Taking a look at the volume chart, things start to make better sense. About 75 thousand boe/d can be attributed to downtime and scheduled maintenance, mostly in Canada. Exxon continues to divest some of its older assets, particularly in gas-centered North American assets, a place where dry gas prices remain depressed vis-a-vis the rest of the world. Of the normal assets, dry gas production once again declined, more than eclipsing the modest increase in liquids production.

Downstream earnings were more challenged. Earnings went from $940 million in the second quarter of last year to $724 million in the second quarter of 2018; a drop of 23%. This was due to downtime from the first quarter that unexpectedly bled into Q2. Analysts were skeptical when management said these problems were behind them. I believe Exxon deserves the benefit of the doubt here, particularly in its downstream division, which has led its peers in operational reliability for years, if not decades.

Strongest portfolio in quite some time

Looking into the distance a bit, management appears very excited about its development prospects; prospects which should fuel solid production growth into the early 2020s. This includes some major recent acquisitions in the two hottest development geographies in the world; the Permian and offshore Brazil. Exxon's development backlog also includes a future LNG plant in Mozambique, and some other offshore discoveries in Guyana, where there are fewer producer competitors than in Brazil. Exxon is excited about all of these opportunities.

In particular, Exxon Mobil is now the largest acreage holder in offshore Brazil (second only to Petrobras). Thanks to an acquisition earlier this year, Exxon now has over 2 million offshore acres. This June Exxon was awarded the Uirapuru block, and is now up to 24 blocks in the huge Carcara field. As offshore technology has developed, it has became possible earlier this decade to drill for, extract and store oil entirely offshore, allowing oil producers to entirely circumvent the complicated political situation in onshore Brazil. This, I believe, is a big force behind the development of Brazil's offshore assets. Exxon has made itself a leading player here.

Production from the Permian just keeps growing; it's up 45% quarter-over-quarter, and Exxon currently has 34 rigs running around the clock in the Permian. Last quarter Exxon drilled 50 new wells in West Texas.

The two hottest areas of development right now are the Permian and offshore Brazil, and Exxon has made itself a preeminent player in both of these, thanks to some smart acquisitions when crude oil prices were low. Investors can expect some very profitable production growth over the next few years.

Exxon's cash flow situation remains sustainable. Over the last quarter, cash flow from operations was $7.8 billion, with capital expenditure at $5.4 billion. That leaves $2.4 billion in free cash flow. Distributions to shareholders were $3.5 billion, including both dividends and buybacks. Therefore, Exxon fell short by about $900 million last quarter. That's a little bit lower, but not the end of the world, particularly if downstream results return to normal.

Worth a shot

At around $80, Exxon should be considered a buy, and that's about where it is now.

Exxon currently yields 4.1%. As a rule of thumb I consider Exxon a buy any time it yields 4% or higher. Although there have been some setbacks in downstream, and the effects of dry gas divestitures are pushing things down, Exxon Mobil remains a buy. Exxon has a lot of drilling to do in offshore Brazil, West Texas and offshore Guyana. This work will greatly boost production. Production in West Texas will increase in a "lumpy" fashion, and it will take time to ramp things up in Brazil and Guyana. Nevertheless, investors should have confidence in Exxon's ability to get it all done, profitably and at least within budget. Exxon is a solid buy right here.

