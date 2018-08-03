Diversicare Healthcare Services Inc. (DVCR) CEO Jay McKnight on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Diversicare Healthcare Services Inc. (NASDAQ:DVCR) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call August 2, 2018 5:00 PM ET

Jay McKnight - President and Chief Executive Officer

Patrick Retzer - Retzer Capital

Tony Cardona - ERS of Texas

Thank you, Bruce. Good afternoon and thank you for joining Diversicare’s 2018 second quarter earnings call. I would like to begin with thank you to my predecessor, Kelly Gill on behalf of our organization. Kelly was a fantastic leader, mentor and friend. His passion about our industry and we are all appreciative of his many contributions to Diversicare. He leaves big shoes to fill in. I am grateful to our board for the opportunity to lead Diversicare into the next chapter.

Before we begin the discussion of our activities this quarter, I want to encourage our investors to review our disclosures and risk factors in our SEC filings. As we have noted before and as is the case with others in our industry, we are subject to unresolved governmental investigations into our therapy practices, our practices relating to the preadmission evaluation forms required by TennCare and the past reforms required by the Medicare program. We also continue to have a substantial presence in certain jurisdictions that have some of the highest professional liability cost per bed in the country. These factors and other challenges facing our industry have been taken into consideration in developing our operating and strategic direction.

We will spend time in future quarters discussing strategic direction items and overall trends in our industry. One message you will continue to hear is that our bottom line is driven by what we do at the bedside of our patients and residents. We are committed first and foremost of quality care and have an unwavering commitment to those whose care has been entrusted to us. Our operating platform is well-positioned and our team is best-in-class. We are actively searching from our replacement as CFO and we will alert the market when that process is concluded.

Next quarter, we will be laying on information regarding the changes in lease accounting that will first impact us in Q1 of 2019. To summarize, all of our operating leases will be going on the balance sheet beginning January 1, 2019 and all of our nursing center leases will be expensed using a straight-line method. It will be important to understand the difference in our book lease expense compared our cash lease payments. So, we will organize our information in our investor communications to clarify the differences. Also, we anticipate the new master lease with Omega REIT for 35 of our centers going into effect on October 1 of this year. We will be sharing specifics about the impact of this new lease in next quarter’s call.

Diving into the quarter’s results, our reported revenue for the quarter was $141.1 million. The revenue would have been $144.5 million under common GAAP, which compares favorably to last year’s quarter of $142.6 million. Our new center in Selma, Alabama contributed $2.3 million of revenue in the quarter. We highlighted this new center’s performance in our earnings release. But to reiterate, when we acquired Park Place at Selma on July 1 last year, we announced that we expected it to contribute in excess of $8 million in revenue in the first year. We are happy to report the first year’s revenue was $9.2 million. The equivalent revenue per day figure on a common accounting basis is up from $1.57 million in Q2 of last year to $1.59 million per day in Q2 of this year.

Total occupancy was flat year-over-year, but skilled mix was down considerably to 14.8% compared to 15.6% in the year ago quarter, our Medicare and Managed Care rates increased by $2.27 and $5.89 respectively while Medicaid rates were up $3.66 over prior year. Operating expenses as a percentage of revenue were well-controlled and essentially flat quarter-to- quarter. Total operating expense decreased by $1.7 million or 1.5% compared to last year’s second quarter.

G&A expenses included $1.2 million of severance expense related to the retirement of Kelly Gill. The separation was recorded as a termination without cause as provided for under his employment agreement. This separation agreement was reported with our Form 10-Q this afternoon. Absence of severance expense, G&A was 5.8% of reported revenue for the quarter, which compares favorably to 5.9% last year.

Our professional liability for the quarter of $3.2 million represents 2.3% of revenue and is up slightly from 2% in Q2 of last year. Our lease expense in the quarter of $13.7 million or 9.7% of reported revenue for the quarter was flat year-over-year. For the quarter, net loss attributable to shareholders was $311,000 or $0.05 per share, adjusted net income of $83,000, which excludes the separation costs I mentioned a second ago compares to $461,000 for the prior quarter.

To summarize our financial results, revenue on a common GAAP basis increased by $2 million, operating expenses were well-controlled and G&A expense decreased absent the separation expense. EBITDA for the quarter, excluding separation costs, totals $4.9 million and was up from $4.7 million in prior year. Quality measures outcomes continue to be impressive. The overall QM score of our legacy portfolio has improved from 3.97 to 4.28 since the year ago quarter and continues to lead our for-profit peer group. The Golden Living portfolio we acquired in late 2016 now has an overall QM score of 3.91 compared to 2.41 at the time of acquisition. Therefore, our combined QM measures for portfolios have improved to 4.17 currently from 3.57 at this time last year. While we are proud of these outcomes, I would like to point out that we are never satisfied. Our team is on a journey of continuous quality improvement and we will continue to strive for incremental process in all of our measured outcomes.

As for the Medicare market basket increase due in October of this year, we shared on our last call that the industry expected to receive an increase of 2.4%. The final rule was published on July 31 and the 2.4% market basket increase remains intact. Our adjustment will be calculated based on our specific service geographies and mix of patient acuity offset by any adjustments. Our resulting net rate has historically been less than the national adjustment amount. Beginning in Q4, 2019 we expect to be reimbursed under the patient driven payment model, our specific reimbursement changes are being evaluated and will become clear over the next year.

As is our custom, I would like to conclude this call by reminding you of our mission statement to improve every life we touch by providing exceptional healthcare and exceeding expectations. I would also like to recognize all of our Diversicare Healthcare team members for their passion and relentless pursuit of our mission and achievement of our goals to be a recognized industry leader.

This concludes my prepared remarks today. With that, I will now open the call for questions.

Patrick Retzer

Good afternoon, Jay.

Hey, Mr. Retzer. How are you?

Patrick Retzer

I am good. Congratulations on becoming CEO.

Thank you, sir.

Patrick Retzer

So, it looks like you had a good quarter, your quality ratings are as good as can be expected better, the stock is, I think extremely undervalued based on any relevant metric price to revenue, price to cash flow, price to underlying asset value, do you have any ideas of how they generate some shareholder value?

Jay McKnight

Yes, that’s a really good question. As I said in the prepared remarks, our success as a company really begins at the patient’s bedside and continuing to provide outstanding care and focus on what makes us better is also going to improve the overall performance of the company. So as we have said we are first and foremost focused on quality care. Our industry is in a lull right now of the moving pieces as we get some clarity regarding reimbursement in future managed care etcetera. I think it’s going to be clear how we should be positioned in our markets. So, we are going to continue to evaluate growth in the SNF space and look at complementary services.

Patrick Retzer

Okay. Has there been talk of doing a share buyback at these prices or maybe doubling the dividends since you don’t stack, it doesn’t seem to get any credit for cash flow anyway?

Jay McKnight

Yes, Patrick, there is nothing I can comment on related to that.

Patrick Retzer

Okay, alright. Well, I just like to mention I mean like I said that seems like the stacks way undervalued if you don’t get credit for your underlying cash flow and growth you have experienced over the last few years, perhaps it makes sense to consider jacking up the dividend and turning the stack into a yield vehicle to generate some value for all the shareholders?

Jay McKnight

Look, I have taken notes of it. We will discuss it. Thank you.

Patrick Retzer

Okay, thank you.

And our next question comes from the line of Tony Cardona from ERS of Texas. Your line is now open.

Tony Cardona

Hey, Jay. Congratulations on the promotion. I was wondering what the investment or cost would be for you guys to transition from the RUG system to PDPM?

Jay McKnight

That’s kind of a great question. It’s really early in the analysis period. If I mentioned the more information came out about all of our reimbursement a couple of days ago, all the experts associations, analysts, etcetera, they are rushing to get their analyses out. I think I probably read 500 pages on PDPM in the last 48 hours. At this point, we are working through the impact for us. There have been comments made both positive and potentially not as positive about what for-profit providers will see. Our early feel is that this is going to be okay for us. We are going to know a lot more over the next 6 months. There is expected to be a reduction in the administrative burden with the new PDPM. So, we are really looking forward to getting a lot of the technical implementation date in our hands that we can do some analysis.

Tony Cardona

And just to follow-up on that, so just kind of when you analyze your current technology infrastructure, is there any technology investment that needs to be made to transition you over, just curious?

Jay McKnight

No, so we are fully EMR based in all of our centers, we have been – that was one of Kelly’s vision items going back, I guess like gosh, 7 years, 8 years. So we are fully EMR, the EMR providers will be updating their software, we bill using their software, so we expect them to be investing in that. We will be working alongside with them. We are going to have to analyze what the people cost look like and process and change on our side from a workflow perspective. We will work our way through that, but we are not seeing at this time any kind of major investment in technology.

Tony Cardona

Okay. The fixed charge coverage ratio was kind of light last quarter and it improved a little bit, just curious what theoretically would happen if you breach your covenant level there? And then also given the lawsuits that are going through arbitration right now, with that if you had – if lawsuit expenses exceeded your reserve, would that be included as a fixed charge in your calculation of that ratio?

Jay McKnight

It would be included in the calculation in the fixed charge, yes. If we were in danger, if we forecast ourselves by letting fixed charge coverage, obviously, we have to go to the bank group very early and have a conversation with them, help them understand why and walk through that process to make sure we are giving them good information.

Tony Cardona

And there has been no current discussion as of now?

Jay McKnight

Yes, we are in compliance.

Tony Cardona

Okay, great. Thank you.

Jay McKnight

Yes. Thank you for joining our call today. We appreciate your interest in Diversicare Healthcare Services and we look forward to sharing our results with you in future quarters.

