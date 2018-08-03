Financials And Real Estate Dashboard - Update

This article series provides a monthly dashboard of industries in each sector of the GICS classification. It compares valuation and quality factors relative to their historical averages.

Executive summary

Mortgage REITs are underpriced as regards their historical average in valuation and profitability metrics for a long time. The future will tell if the anticipation of higher rates justifies this or not. Capital markets look close to fair price. Real estate management shows decent ratios except a bad price/sales factor. Combining the 3 valuation metrics, equity REITs are moderately overpriced and above their historical baseline in profitability measured by ROE. The most overpriced groups are banks and insurance.

Anyway, I think systemic risk is more important than market valuation to manage a portfolio (click here to learn more about this).

Since last month:

P/E has improved in all industries except a small deterioration in real estate management and insurance.

P/S is better or unchanged in all industries except a moderate deterioration in real estate management, insurance, mortgage REITs.

P/FCF is stable in most industries except a deterioration in mortgage REITs, thrifts/mortgage, capital markets.

ROE is stable or shows minor improvements in all industries.

The Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLF) has outperformed the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF by 1.1%. The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLRE) has lagged it by about 1.7%.

The 5 top momentum stocks on this period in the S&P 500 financial and real estate sectors are Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG), Bank of America Corp. (NYSE:BAC), Chubb Ltd. (NYSE:CB), Cincinnati Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CINF), JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Some cheap stocks in their industries

The stocks listed below are in the S&P 1500 index, and cheaper than their respective industry factor for price-to-earnings, price-to-sales, and price-to-free cash flow. The 10 companies with the highest return on equity are kept in the final selection. Quantitative Risk & Value Members have early access to the stock lists before they are published in free-access articles. Click here to read about performances. This is not investment advice. Do your own research before buying.

WD Walker & Dunlop Inc. BANKSNL AMG Affiliated Managers Group Inc. CAPMARKET FII Federated Investors Inc. CAPMARKET SYF Synchrony Financial CONSUMERFIN ALL Allstate Corp. INSURANCE PGR Progressive Corp. INSURANCE PRU Prudential Financial Inc. INSURANCE RGA Reinsurance Group of America Inc. INSURANCE IVR Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. REITMORTG CBRE CBRE Group Inc. REMGMT

Detail of valuation and quality indicators in financials and real estate on 8/2/2018

I take 4 aggregate industry factors: price-to-earnings (P/E), price-to-sales (P/S), price-to-free cash flow (P/FCF), and return on equity (ROE). My choice has been justified here and here. Their calculation aims at limiting the influence of outliers and large-caps. They are reference values for stock picking, not for capital-weighted indices.

For each factor, I calculate the difference with its own historical average: to the average for valuation ratios, from the average for ROE, so that the higher is always the better. The difference is measured in percentage for valuation ratios, not for ROE (already in percentage).

The next table reports the 4 industry factors. There are 3 columns for each factor: the current value, the average (“Avg”) between January 1999 and October 2015 taken as an arbitrary reference of fair valuation, and the difference explained above (“D-xxx”).

P/E Avg D- P/E P/S Avg D- P/S P/FCF Avg D- P/FCF ROE Avg D-ROE Commercial Banks 19.21 15.24 -26.02% 3.79 2.06 -83.91% 21.86 13.44 -62.66% 8.69 8.89 -0.20 Thrifts/Mortgage* 22.67 20.66 -9.72% 3.52 2.03 -73.51% 20.85 14.75 -41.36% 6.49 5.02 1.47 Consumer Finance* 16.33 13.15 -24.18% 1.46 1.47 1.00% 7.23 8.22 12.09% 8.96 11.83 -2.87 Capital Markets* 16.64 18.07 7.91% 3.99 3.06 -30.53% 18.49 19.62 5.76% 10.07 7.89 2.18 Insurance 18.87 13.7 -37.77% 1.37 1.07 -27.82% 14.87 8.99 -65.42% 6.71 8.71 -2.00 Mortgage REITs** 10.47 17.01 38.46% 4.48 4.13 -8.46% 43.45 48.8 10.96% 11.57 4.72 6.85 Equity REITs** 32.91 35.51 7.33% 6.10 4.56 -33.87% 49.34 38.64 -27.69% 6.17 4.04 2.13 Real Estate Management** 27.27 31.19 12.58% 5.44 3.06 -77.71% 29.72 25.55 -16.32% 6.57 -1.33 7.90

* Averages since 2003 - ** Averages since 2006

The following charts give an idea of the current status of the 3 valuation factors (P/E, P/S, P/FCF) and one quality factor (ROE) relative to their historical average in each industry. For all factors, the difference to average is calculated in the direction where positive is good. For valuation ratios lower is better, for ROE higher is better. On the charts below, higher is always better.

Price-to-earnings relative to historical average:

Price-to-sales relative to historical average:

Price-to-free cash flow relative to historical average:

ROE relative to historical average:

Momentum

The next chart compares the price action of XLF and XLRE with the benchmark in 1 month.

(Chart by TradingView)

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.