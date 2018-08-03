Your Daily Pharma Scoop: Theravance Positive, Denali Encouraging, Redhill Clarifies Data

Stocks in News: TBPH, DNLI

Theravance's TD-9855 shows positive effect in low blood pressure disorder study

Theravance Biopharma (TBPH) reported positive data of a four-week data from a Phase 2 clinical trial of TD-9855. The candidate is an once-daily norepinephrine and serotonin reuptake inhibitor. It is indicated in patients with rare disorder called symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension (‘nOH). A person with the disorder is characterized by low pressure when she stands up.

Durable improvements were recorded in symptom severity after four weeks of treatment with TD-9855. Symptom improvement at the mean level was greatest in patients who reported dizziness at baseline. There were no reported safety issues or major adverse events. This symptom improvement will be used in regulatory and clinical threshold determination in Phase 3 development. The Phase 3 development is estimated to start in 2019. In the Phase 2 trial the drug was generally well-tolerated.

Orthostatic hypotension is a form of low blood pressure that is caused by change of posture from sitting or lying down to standing up. Because change of posture is involved in the condition, it is also called postural hypotension. One can feel dizzy or lightheaded and may even lead to fainting. A sub-type of orthostatic hypotension (OH), nOH makes patients experience the same symptoms but for different reasons. A malfunction of the autonomic nervous system (‘ANS) causes nOH. Control of blood pressure and many other involuntary bodily activities are controlled by the ANS.

It is mostly prevalent among the patients aged 65 or older and is considered to be caused at least partly by impaired by baroreceptor sensitivity. Within the age group, the prevalence of the disease can rise up to the rather high level of 18.2%. Patients who are already suffering from cardiovascular disease like aortic stenosis, pericarditis/myocarditis or arrhythmias are at increased risk for orthostatic hypotension. A significant number of hospital admissions among the elderly (233 per 100,000 patients over 75 years of age in the US) are estimated to be caused by OH.

Few months back, company’s leading candidate Vibativ was approved by FDA and is now on course to realize its commercialization potential. Vibativ is indicated in treatment of Hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated pneumonia (HABP/VABP) including MRSA or MSSA, Apart from this approved product the company has a really diversified disease program covering infectious diseases, respiratory, cardiovascular and gastrointestinal. The company has encouraging news with regard to its drug pipeline as well.

The company is also heavily invested in the infectious disease segment where it already has Vibativ out in the market. Vibativ is also in Phase 3 study for Primary Bacteremia. Apart from this, the company has TD-1792 which is in Phase 3 for Gram+MRSA while TD-6450 in Phase 2 for HCV. Theravance Biopharma is a part of the Antimicrobial Working Group which comprises nearly 13 pharma companies, researching drugs for addressing antimicrobial resistance.

Denali's DNL201 shows encouraging action in early-stage study; shares ahead 11% after hours

Denali Therapeutics (DNLI) announced positive data from a Phase 1 clinical trial of its DNL201 indicated in Parkinson's candidate. The 100-subject study on healthy volunteers demonstrated DNL201 to be well-tolerated. There were no dose-related major adverse events. Such dose trial data include such that achieved high levels of cerebrospinal fluid exposure, robust target engagement and effects on biomarkers of lysosomal function.

Full presentation of the detail data analysis of the trial is to be presented shortly at a medical conference. By the end of this year the candidate is estimated to proceed to Phase 1b development. The next phase of the study will involve Parkinson's disease patients with and without a genetic LRRK2 mutation. It may be recalled that DNL201 is an LRRK2 inhibitor.

In other News

Redhill "clarifies" 52-week data from Phase 3 study of RHB-104 in Crohn's

RedHill Biopharma (RDHL) offers a clarification of its week 52 remission secondary endpoint from its Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating RHB-104 in Crohn's disease patients. The company considers the market reaction leading to the slump in the share price a case of misunderstanding. However, in spite of the clarification, the share price continued to slide down, even if at a fraction.

Nemaura Medical up 21%

Nemaura Medical (NMRD) announced the initiation of the first of group of studies that will support a U.S. marketing application of its sugarBEAT. The device is a non-invasive glucose monitoring system. The upcoming study will enroll 75 participants who will wear sugarBEAT over a seven-day period. Out of those seven days, three days will be spent in a clinical setting. Topline data of the group of studies is estimated to be available in Q1 2019.

RXi Pharma up 38% on positive results from study of lead candidate in retinal scarring

RXi Pharmaceuticals (RXII) announced positive results of intravitreal injections of RXI-109 from an open-label Phase 1/2 clinical trial. The candidate is indicated in patients with advanced neovascular age-related macular degeneration with subretinal fibrosis (scarring). Safety parameters as primary endpoint was met by the drug trial. Except one patient, all others had an improved vision and thus it demonstrated efficacy too.

Cellectar teams up with Orano Med to develop new cancer therapy

Cellectar Biosciences (CLRB) announced its collaboration with Orano Med (formerly AREVA Med) to develop a new cancer treatment candidate of phospholipid-drug conjugate (‘PDC). The PDC will also consist of Orano's radioisotope lead-212 conjugated to Cellectar's phospholipid ether.

BioLineRx launches Phase 1/2a study of AGI-134 in solid tumors

BioLineRx’s (BLRX)AGI-134 begins an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial both as a monotherapy as well as in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor. Both the trials target the treatment of patients with unresectable solid tumors.

Trovagene receives positive opinion for ODD in Europe for PCM-075

Trovagene (TROV) announced positive opinion on its candidate given by EMA’s Committee for Orphan Medicinal Products. The drug is indicated against treatment of Acute Myeloid Leukemia (‘AML). The decision is expected by the end of August. If finally approved, an orphan drug status in the EU endows the drug with a 10-year period of market exclusivity for the indication

Cerecor enrolls first patient in Phase I trial for nOH in Parkinson’s disease

Cerecor (CERC) enrolled first patient in its cnadidate CERC-301’s Phase I study in patients with neurogenic Orthostatic Hypotension (‘nOH) associated with Parkinson’s disease. The study will focus on single-dose safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics of CERC-301. Further, under an orthostatic escalating dose level the study will assess the effects on blood pressure and symptoms of nOH. Topline data is expected in 2019.

