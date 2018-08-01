ISM Manufacturing Index: PMI Down In July

By Jill Mislinski

On Wednesday, the Institute for Supply Management published its monthly Manufacturing Report for July. The latest headline Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) was 58.1 percent, a decrease of 2.1 percent from 60.2 the previous month. Wednesday's headline number was below the Investing.com forecast of 59.4 percent.

Here is the key analysis from the report:

"The July PMI® registered 58.1 percent, a decrease of 2.1 percentage points from the June reading of 60.2 percent. The New Orders Index registered 60.2 percent, a decrease of 3.3 percentage points from the June reading of 63.5 percent. The Production Index registered 58.5 percent, a 3.8 percentage point decrease compared to the June reading of 62.3 percent. The Employment Index registered 56.5 percent, an increase of 0.5 percentage point from the June reading of 56 percent. The Supplier Deliveries Index registered 62.1 percent, a 6.1 percentage point decrease from the June reading of 68.2 percent. The Inventories Index registered 53.3 percent, an increase of 2.5 percentage points from the June reading of 50.8 percent. The Prices Index registered 73.2 percent in July, a 3.6 percentage point decrease from the June reading of 76.8 percent, indicating higher raw materials prices for the 29th consecutive month."

Here is the table of PMI components.

The chart below shows the Manufacturing Composite series, which stretches back to 1948. The eleven recessions during this time frame are indicated along with the index value the month before the recession starts.

For a diffusion index, the latest reading of 58.1 is its twenty-third consecutive month of expansion. What sort of correlation does that have with the months before the start of recessions? Check out the red dots in the chart above.

Here is a closer look at the series beginning at the turn of the century.

Note: This commentary used the FRED USRECP series (Peak through the Period preceding the Trough) to highlight the recessions in the charts above. For example, the NBER dates the last cycle peak as December 2007, the trough as June 2009, and the duration as 18 months. The USRECP series thus flags December 2007 as the start of the recession and May 2009 as the last month of the recession, giving us the 18-month duration. The dot for the last recession in the charts above is thus for November 2007. The "Peak through the Period preceding the Trough" series is the one FRED uses in its monthly charts, as illustrated here.

Original Post