Consolidation Communications Disappointing Performance - What's Next?

Consolidated Communications (CNSL) released earnings yesterday and the results were disappointing for those who had been following management guidance on the growth plan. Here is a quote from their press release with the major numbers:

Revenues were $350.2 million, compared to $369.1 million for the second quarter of 2017. While commercial and carrier data and transport service revenue increased 3 percent or $2.4 million compared to the same period last year, voice services revenues continue to decline across all customer channels, accounting for $10.6 million of the revenue decline. Subsidies decreased $1.9 million during the quarter mostly due to the 2017 step down in CAF transitional revenues while network switched and special access continue to decline.

Income from operations was $5.1 million, compared to $20.7 million in the second quarter of 2017. The year-over-year decline is due to an $18.9 million decline in revenue, offset by reductions in operating expense of $11.2 million from integration and efficiency improvements. Income from operations is being further impacted by an increase in depreciation and amortization expense of $8.0 million associated with higher capital expenditures.

Interest expense, net was $32.8 million, compared to $30.9 million for the same period last year. The change is due to increases in LIBOR and costs of additional interest rate swaps put in place to increase our percentage of fixed debt.

Consumer Broadband

The company has stated they intend to make early wins on broadband speed upgrades in the former Fairpoint company customer footprint in the Northeast. The company has increased the broadband speeds for 214,000 customers in the area but had losses in subscriptions in this area so far. The company said in the Q2 release that it expected half a million speed upgrades by end of this year available to customers.

“We are focused on turning up the new fiber connections for wireless carriers we sold this year and we have increased broadband speeds available to 214,000 homes and small businesses in Northern New England with a plan to complete a half million upgrades by year end.”

I have warned in previous articles last year that just building broadband does not generate customers; companies need to target this expansion CAPEX activity in areas where they have studied the potential customer base and have an idea what their new penetration (adoption) rates will be for the product. Google has taken this approach in pausing their roll-outs and re-examining their investments to maximize revenues by increasing adoption rates.

Commercial and Carrier

Per the conference call, management has stated that the increases in commercial revenues due to the build-out of SDWAN and MPLS products in the former Fairpoint footprint. Management admitted that Fairpoint had no strategic plans here and that they needed this to increase the "stickiness" of the commercial portfolio by adding these options for customers. The company expects to win more contracts for companies that have national headquarters in areas they serve because of these investments.

Further, management stated that Verizon's (VZ) 5G rollout in Houston will not directly affect their revenues because they focus on urban, downtown areas while CNSL's wireless partnership is more within the suburbs. The company does expect some spillover affects into their wireless partnership but did not expound on exactly how much or how it would work.

Other Items

The company announced over the top television product partnership to add 40 non-sports channels to their Internet product with the aim at keeping existing customers from switching to other providers. In my view, this is a minor addition that is a nice to have, but honestly most viewers want sports in their packages, so I don't see this as any sort of game changer. It is a low cost move at trying to reduce broadband internet churn.

The company experienced decline in ARPU (average revenue per user) from $69.52 to $69.44 between March and June. According to the conference call, this was due to some price plan challenges in the Fairpoint legacy Internet footprint in which the company is repricing plans as they expand their broadband offerings. This is not a major challenge but does suggest some weakness in legacy Fairpoint product mix that should be watched in subsequent quarters for continuing affect on ARPU numbers.

The increase in debt expense due to LIBOR is very alarming to me; perhaps more so than most analysts. From the earnings press release:

I feel the LIBOR market rates are very unstable and could pop due to existing debt market bubble pressures that have nothing to do with these telecom companies in particular. This could be a potential black swan type of risk to any company that has a substantial tranche of debt tied to the LIBOR rates. The good news is CNSL appears to be swapping into more fixed rate debt and it appears to be thoughtfully aware of the potential risk.

Final Thoughts

I was underwhelmed by this report from CNSL, but not at all surprised. The Fairpoint assets need work to be competitive and this should have been expected from the market. The gains in commercial and carrier are nice but also show that Fairpoint had no long term strategy in that space either. Further, the lack of pricing plan competitiveness in the former Fairpoint consumer markets, and it's affect on ARPU, are not a good sign.

This earnings release, both good and bad points, showed that CNSL will have to clean up weaknesses in the Fairpoint acquisition. It also shows that management's early optimism regarding quick wins on broadband expansion may have been misplaced, and more work is to be done before the company can get that segment moving again and creating fresh margin gains for the bottom line.

I have also noticed a trend between the Frontier (FTR) and CNSL earnings reports. Both reported weakness in consumer broadband area, with gains in the commercial broadband segments. These numbers may be indicating a couple of things: a) the consumer is tightening their belt and spending less, b) that the current cost per speed mix of consumer broadband offerings by ISPs need much more tuning, or c) some mix of both.

Given that both Frontier and CNSL are counting on gains in consumer broadband and have focused their CAPEX plans in those areas, I would counsel investors to be very careful with their targets for both companies. If the expected turnarounds in the consumer space are less robust that both companies have planned, then both companies may fail to meet revenue and earnings targets in subsequent quarters, which will put very negative pressure on the share prices.

In the case of CNSL, I think they are better financially positioned financially to weather any short term revenues misses, but this cannot become a trend or it could snowball the risk in future periods for the company.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.