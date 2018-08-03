Hasbro: Further Upside Possible

All in, I believe that we can see further upside in Hasbro than the consensus price target at around $106 is suggesting.

Respectable Returns Since April 2018

The stocks of the two leading toy companies Hasbro (HAS) and Mattel (MAT) have performed well since my last article on the two names were published in April asking Hasbro And Mattel: Have They Bottomed? I concluded with the following paragraph.

With the share price of Hasbro having undergone a correction following the bankruptcy news of Toys "R" Us, and the fundamentals at Hasbro remaining solid, I believe now is a good time to consider initiating or add to a position in Hasbro. As for Mattel, its operating results continue to worsen so it is hard to see a rebound based on fundamentals. Nevertheless, the negatives appear to be priced-in and the catalyst from a potential takeover cannot be totally dismissed. Mattel can only be considered a speculative buy at this point.

Barely three months passed and boy am I amazed by the returns Mattel achieved, rising as much as 36 percent. To think that I only considered Mattel as "a speculative buy" while favoring Hasbro from a fundamental perspective. The prevailing sentiment then was for Mattel to merge with (or be acquired by) Hasbro as a catalyst for a price appreciation. That didn't happen, at least not yet, but Mattel climbed anyway. Hasbro only returned 24 percent at its highest point and is now still trailing behind Mattel with 17 percent versus the latter's 20 percent.

MAT data by YCharts

Q2 2018 Results Was A Strong Beat

Recently, Hasbro reported its second-quarter 2018 results which surpassed consensus estimates. It achieved a revenue of $904.46 million which was lower by 7.0% year-on-year but was higher than street expectations by $66.37 million. Q2 EPS of $0.48 also handily beat expectations by $0.18, sending the stock soaring the first trading day following the results.

Hasbro was foremostly negatively impacted by the liquidation of Toys "R" Us in the U.S. and many other global markets. In Europe, the company said that it had to grapple with "a rapid growth in online purchases and the changing dynamics of brick-and-mortar retailing", in addition to the malaise from the closing of Toys "R" Us stores. U.S. and Canada revenue fell 7 percent to $459.3 million. International revenue fell 11 percent to $380.4 million, mainly due to the 16 percent decline in Europe while Latin America and Asia Pacific dropped 3 percent and 5 percent respectively.

This set of declines aren't that bad when you recall that in the first-quarter, U.S. and Canada revenue plunged 19 percent and International revenue fell by 17 percent, with Europe crashing 28 percent. Nevertheless, the sustained revenue declines have strained its cash position. Its net financial debt is higher year-on-year on a trailing-twelve-month basis with free cash flow on a downtrend since Q1 2017.

HAS Dividend Yield (TTM) data by YCharts

Steady Dividend Increases

The bright spot for the investors is that Hasbro continues to delight shareholders with its steady dividend growth which has increased by 12 percent CAGR in the current 10-year period. During this period, Hasbro has given out $1.9 billion in dividends in total, a handsome sum considering that its market capitalization is presently at $12.65 billion. The company has raised its dividend 14 times in the last 15 years, with the latest quarterly hike at 11 percent.

Consensus Price Target Appears Conservative

Following the positive earnings surprise, analysts have rushed to raise their target prices which had earlier suffered some downgrades no thanks to the Toys "R" Us fallout. Nevertheless, the consensus price target is now just around $106, offering limited upside from the prevailing traded price.

HAS data by YCharts

However, I believe that Hasbro still has further room for appreciation considering that some analysts appeared to be overly bearish. For instance, just a few days before the company released its Q2 2018 results, analyst Gerrick Johnson from BMO Capital downgraded Hasbro to Underperform from Market Perform citing valuation concerns and lowered his price target to $75, indicating a 22% downside potential then. His team flagged the risk of "fatigue" in key Hasbro brands.

Newly Acquired Brands Could Propel Next Phase Of Growth

What's comforting for investors is that Hasbro is not resting on its laurels. To address the potential "fatigue", even as its key brands are high on the toys ranking, it has been on the lookout for the broadening of its product ranges. On May 1, 2018, Hasbro announced a deal with Saban Properties to acquire Power Rangers and several other entertainment brands valued at $522 million. The acquisition was to be satisfied with a combination of $229.75 million in cash and the issue of $270 million worth of common stock. The other properties include My Pet Monster, Popples, Julius Jr., Luna Petunia and Treehouse Detectives.

Hasbro Is Enhancing Its Digital Strategy And Direct-To-Customer Engagements

To combat the loss of Toys "R" Us, Hasbro, the largest toy company in the world, has been creating exclusive products for online channels and programs to support its retailers. The efforts are not limited to traditional names like Walmart (WMT) and Target (TGT) but also includes participation in newer retail events such as JD.com's (JD) J.D. Day (618 shopping festival), Amazon’s (AMZN) Prime Day and 11/11 Alibaba's (BABA) Singles' Day.

Brian Goldner, CEO of Hasbro since May 2008, said the company has been investing in digital media and marketing to develop direct-to-consumer engagement around the world. I'm not going to simply take his words for it. A quick check at YouTube, a property of Alphabet's Google (GOOG)(GOOGL) showed that the official Hasbro channel has managed to snag 2.4 million subscribers with its 7833 videos as of August 1, 2018 (see the screenshots below). This is a 26 percent increase in subscriber numbers in less than four months. This is happening from a rather high base of nearly 2 million. What's even more admirable was that this feat was achieved with just a 12 percent increase in the number of videos uploaded.

(Source: Screen capture from YouTube on August 1, 2018)

(Source: Screen capture from YouTube on April 8, 2018)

Hasbro's key brand, Nerf, is also seeing an increase in both the number of videos uploaded and the number of subscribers, albeit at a slower growth rate than the corporate brand.

(Source: Screen capture from YouTube on August 1, 2018)

(Source: Screen capture from YouTube on April 8, 2018)

The Facebook (FB) page of Nerf has also seen its "Total Likes" and "Total Follows" stagnant at 2.4 million users. Nevertheless, it is comforting to know that its Facebook page has new contents and the administrators have taken the effort to keep refreshing the cover page pictures, in line with claims by the company that it is working to improve its online profile.

(Source: Screen capture from Facebook on August 1, 2018)

(Source: Screen capture from Facebook on April 8, 2018)

Investor Takeaway

Hasbro has seen a respectable rise in its share price since the April trough. The recent earnings beat provided the fuel for a further spike upwards. The company has raised its dividend 14 times in the last 15 years, with the latest quarterly hike at 11 percent. Hasbro could see a rejuvenated sales growth with its acquisition of the Power Rangers brand, among other properties. A quick check at YouTube showed Hasbro managed to increase its subscriber numbers by 26 percent in less than four months. This is happening from a rather high base of nearly 2 million.

The company believed its stock was undervalued in the second-quarter. It repurchased 820,343 shares of common stock at a total cost of $74.1 million and an average price of $90.33 per share, which is around 10 percent lower than the prevailing price. All in, I believe that we can see further upside in Hasbro than the consensus price target at around $106 is suggesting.

What's your take? Do you think Hasbro's outlook is positive? If not, why? Please freely share your thoughts, let me know if you found this article useful or provide your feedback in the comments section. My prior article - Hasbro And Mattel: Have They Bottomed?

