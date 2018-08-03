7 Observations From Church & Dwight's Quarter

Like many high quality consumer staples, Church & Dwight is a cash flow machine. But unlike many others, the company is seeing sufficient sales performance which is fueling growth.

Consumer staples underdog Church & Dwight Co Inc. (NYSE:CHD) reported its second quarter earnings Thursday. We review the results, and explore what pushed the stock to new 52 week highs. Church & Dwight's growth strategy has been very effective, and the company is generating tons of cash flow. Are shares a buy at new highs?

Church & Dwight released its second quarter earnings Thursday before the bell. The headline was positive with a beat on both the top and bottom lines. Revenues came in at $1.03B for the quarter ($20M more than estimates), and earnings per share were $0.49 per share ($0.02 more than estimates). This has been the fourth consecutive beat on revenues, and seventh consecutive earnings beat (the streak is even longer if you give them a pass in 2016 where they simply reported in line with analysts). There are some interesting notes from the earnings call that caught my attention, and help underline how strong of a company Church & Dwight is in a sector that has seen many peers struggle.

#1 Sales Growth Is Strong

Church & Dwight had positive organic sales growth for the quarter of 4.4%. This number exceeded management's forecast, and trampled larger peers such as Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) and Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) who had 0.5% and 1% organic growth respectively this past quarter.

This is just the latest quarter in which the titans of the sector continue to try to find top line momentum, while Church & Dwight continues to see growth.

#2 The "Power 11" Remain Strong

The "Power 11" brand portfolio that Church & Dwight has assembled over the past 17 years through strategic acquisition and scaling of brands, continues to reward Church & Dwight. Seven brands grew or maintained year over year market share for the quarter.

In addition, eight of eleven brands saw a smaller percentage of sales using promotions from last year (less coupons). In a competitive environment where some companies are turning to discounts to drive sales, Church & Dwight's mid-single digit growth - even with reduced promotional sales, is a testament to the strong brand power it possesses.

#3 International Expansion Is Continuing Steady Growth

Church & Dwight is drastically under globalized compared to many of its larger peers in the consumer staples group. While some companies such as Procter & Gamble and Colgate-Palmolive generate a large percentage of sales in non-US markets, 84% of Church & Dwight's still come from the United States. International growth is up 6.8% year over year, strongly driven by success of Batiste dry shampoo, and laundry brands OXICLEAN and Arm & Hammer detergent. The growth is above long term target growth rates of 6% (set by management). International will continue to remain a very strong growth engine for Church & Dwight (it will take decades for the domestic vs international sales to form a ratio similar to peers).

#4 Church & Dwight Is Not Immune From Sector Margin Headwinds

A common theme among consumer staples products has been an increase in commodity prices and transport costs causing some margin losses. This carried water for Church & Dwight as well. There was a 160 basis point margin reduction from these factors. When you factor in a 90 basis point gain from efficiency gains and acquisitions, and a 70 point loss from recalls, the net margin loss for the quarter was 140 points from prior year. Overall gross margin was 44.3%.

#5 Cash Flow Is Still Fantastic

These margin hits don't impact the business like they have industry peers because Church & Dwight's sales growth has compensated for the loss in margin dollars. The company generated FCF for the quarter of $157.5M, which is a FCF conversion rate of 15.7%. When you turn more than 10% of your sales into FCF, that gives you a lot of financial flexibility as a company. When you are both seeing meaningful top line growth and still converting a high percentage into FCF, it compounds the positive effects.

#6 Price Increases?

I recently raised an eye-brow at Procter & Gamble over the announcement that they will be raising prices to spur revenue growth. I cannot dig into Procter & Gamble for doing something, and let Church & Dwight off the hook for doing something similar. As I noted in my other article, consumers don't like price increases. I have to reserve judgement because Church & Dwight has not indicated "what", and "how much" at this point in time. Look for some light to be shed on this topic in November when next quarter's earnings are out.

#7 Raised Guidance

Overall, Church & Dwight had a very strong quarter that stood out to investors. To punctuate the call, management raised full year guidance for the company. Full year reported sales will come in around 9%, and offset the discussed margin pressures.

Additionally, EPS are now expected to check in at between $2.26 - $2.28 per share. This is a basically a guide to the upper end of its original forecast of between $2.24 - $2.28 per share. A similar story on CFO. With original expectations to "exceed $680M", updated guidance has advised $690M - a more specific figure than given before.

Valuation

The positive quarter sent shares to new highs, and the stock now sits at almost $57 per share. This is an increase of approximately $8 per share since I called shares a buy in my last piece on Church & Dwight in February of this year.

Based on full year earnings projections, the stock is now trading at 25X FY2018 earnings. This is a slight premium to its decade median multiple of 23X. Unfortunately, I would consider the immediate buying window closed. If you have an eye for the long term (thinking IRA stashing here), this is still an OK price to add. The long term growth of Church & Dwight will make this a rounding error in 10+ years.

Wrapping Up

Summing things up, Church & Dwight checked all of the boxes in what was a strong quarter. The ongoing success of its core brands, and room for international expansion make it arguably the most appealing consumer staples name for long term investors seeking both capital gains and dividend growth.

For traders, the stock surge in recent months has taken away what was a discount on shares. The stock is now slightly overvalued, but with solid top line growth and robust cash generation - long term investors will do great holding this.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.