CNA Financial: 17% Dividend Growth In Q2

With an implied dividend yield of more than 7% (thanks to a special but recurring dividend of $2.00 per share), the stock could be attractive for some dividend seekers.

Confident in its ability to deliver higher underwriting results than last year, the company has announced to increase its quarterly dividend by 17% to $0.35 per share.

On the 30th of July, CNA reported its quarterly results. The quarterly core income grew by 13% to $270 million.

Executive Summary

On the 30th of July, CNA Financial (CNA) reported its quarterly results. Benefiting from strong underwriting results from the specialty lines, the core income grew by 13% to $270 million in Q2 2018. On a year-to-date basis, the net profit rose by 5.5% to $561 million. Confident in its ability to deliver higher underwriting results than last year, the company has announced to increase its quarterly dividend by 17% to $0.35 per share. With an implied dividend yield of more than 7%, the stock could be attractive for some investors.

The Underwriting Margins Are Still Under Control

In spite of a slight deterioration of the combined ratio in Q2 2018, the year-to-date combined ratio remained better than one year ago.

Source: CNA Financial’s Q2 2018 Report

The quarterly combined ratio deteriorated by 0.3 percentage point to 93.8%, mainly due to the 0.5 percentage point worsening of the loss ratio partially offset by the efforts made on the cost controlling, reflected in the expense ratio, which improved by 0.3 percentage points.

On the segment side, the profitability of the international business area was penalized by a higher level of the claims severity, driven by some large property losses in Canada. The Q2 2018 combined ratio worsened by 4.6 percentage points to 104.7%. Hopefully, the positive results recorded during the first quarter offset the deteriorated operating situation observed during the second quarter of 2018.

Source: CNA Financial’s Q2 2018 Report

On the commercial business area, the Q2 2018 combined ratio deteriorated as well, impacted adversely by a higher underlying ratio partially offset by an improvement in the expense ratio.

Source: CNA Financial’s Q2 2018 Report

Hopefully, the year-to-date combined ratio improved by 1.2 percentage points to 96.8%, benefiting from excellent Q1 2018 results.

However, the real gold nugget of the company is neither the commercial business area nor the international activities. It is the specialty insurance business, which delivers year after year an excellent underwriting performance. And both quarterly and year-to-date results have proven it is still the case.

In Q2 2018, the specialty lines reported an improved combined ratio of 86.8%, benefiting from a lower underlying loss ratio and a higher favorable prior year reserves development. The quarterly underwriting result amounted to $91 million, in spite of the 2% decline in net written premiums.

Source: CNA Financial’s Q2 2018 Report

On a year-to-date basis, the combined ratio enhanced by 4.5 percentage points to 87.2%, benefiting from an improved underlying loss ratio and a slight improvement in the expense ratio, which dropped by 0.4 percentage point to 31.6%.

In a nutshell, the P&C activities recorded strong results in Q2 2018. The underlying loss ratio improved, mainly due to the improvements observed at the specialty segment.

Source: CNA Financial’s Q2 2018 Report

The underwriting gain increased by 2% in Q2 2018 and grew by 49% for the first six months of 2018. In my opinion, the P&C activities should continue to deliver a strong operating performance for the second semester of 2018. The commercial lines could be affected adversely by the on-going wildfires in California. Nevertheless, the company has proven in the past that it was able to survive to larger catastrophe events. The life activities, negligible compared to the non-life insurance business, should deliver a weak operating performance, as it was the case in Q2 2018.

An Increase In The Dividend As Expected

As expected, CNA Financial has announced a 17% dividend increase. The quarterly dividend grew by $0.05 to $0.35. Hence, the expected dividend paid in 2018 should amount to $1.3 per share, special dividend excluded. Compared to the current stock price, the FY2018 dividend yield is around 2.8%. It is not extraordinary even if the dividend amount has increased gradually over the years since 2011.

Nonetheless, the dividend seekers should keep in mind one additional piece of information. For CNA, it is customary to pay a special dividend. For the 2017 fiscal year, the special dividend amounted to $2.0 per share. As the insurer is mostly owned by Loews Corp. (L), which is focused on obtaining cash flow from its subsidiaries, it will be a non-sense for CNA not to pay a special dividend, unless the operating performance would deteriorate during the second half of 2018. In my view, the FY2018 dividend will amount to $3.3 per share or a current yield of 7.2%. By the way, the dividend per share received by the shareholders will stand to $3.3 undoubtedly as the special dividend declared for 2017 has been paid in 2018.

Regarding the sustainability of the dividend, I am optimistic if the company continues to deliver strong underwriting results in P&C. The specialty lines remain the cash cow of the insurer and are less sensible to the catastrophe events. The operating performance of the commercial business area is still positive, in spite of the slight deterioration in the loss ratio.

Furthermore, the net investment income, which grew by 7% in Q2 2018 but declined by 2% on the year-to-date basis, should be at least flat on the annual basis compared to 2017. Depending on the fluctuations of the interest rates, the net investment portfolio could deliver higher returns and contribute slightly more to the post-tax profit. Hence, the dividend will more be than sustainable.

Takeaways

With Loews as the main shareholder, CNA has no more choice but to deliver an increasing dividend. Hopefully, the company is well-managed and the dividend growth is in line with the evolution of the operating profit. The special dividend paid every year remains subject to the management’s decision; nevertheless, it more than likely that it will be declared in 2018 as well. Hence, the dividend seekers could be very pleased to hold CNA Financial’s shares.

Notes for readers: Interested in other analyses mainly focused on the insurance sector? Please do not hesitate to follow me by scrolling up and clicking on the "Follow" button next to my name to not miss my future articles. Thanks a lot for your support! Furthermore, I will be more than happy to discuss with you on my articles, the chosen assumptions for valuing companies' intrinsic value or anything else you consider as relevant.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.