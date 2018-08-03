Does The Tanger Bear Case Hold Water?

Leasing spreads appear to be worrisome but diving deeper shows that there might be an explanation.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (SKT) reported Q2-2018 numbers showing a 2% growth in funds from operations (FFO) per share.

Source: SKT Q2-2018 release

SKT also raised the dividend and while repurchasing $10 million worth of shares. Bears did raise two very important points that SKT's revenue has been stagnant for some time now, and its occupancy has been declining. This can be clearly seen in the most recent report.

While total revenues are up slightly, adjusted for increased property level operating expenses, the properties are actually producing less net operating income (NOI).

SKT's occupancy too has been declining although we do not consider the trend as alarming.

Source: SKT Q2-2018 supplemental

Leasing spreads-Devil deep within the details

One additional cause of worry has been the weak leasing spreads captured by this slide.

This is an extremely busy slide with lots of information and we have highlighted parts that we think should be focused on. Please click on image for a larger view or see source document here.

SKT reports leasing activity under many different categories. The first three sets of numbers add up. You can see that when you add the re-tenanted space gross leasable area (NYSE:GLA) of 327,409 and the renewed space GLA of 1,090,055 you get the total of 1,417,464. All other numbers add up as well within these 3 categories. Those three sets look remarkably healthy. However in the fourth set we see a total GLA that is higher and has a very small percent increase of just 0.9%.

There are few major takeaways when you combine this information.

1) While the first 3 categories included leases greater than 12 months, the fourth includes all terms. Ergo, we can conclude that there is substantial pressure in rents coming from shorter terms leases, those less than 12 months. SKT is signing shorter term leases to keep space occupied rather than committing to weaker long term renewal spreads.

2) The fourth category also seems to exclude some kind of leases that are included in the first 3 categories as highlighted at the lower end of the slide (yes please pick apart the obvious spelling error). This too might be lowering the total number.

3) The key takeaway though was the increase in straight line rent was 8.4%. Ok, so how can we reconcile a 0.9% increase with a 8.4% straight line increase? We think the answer is that tenants are ready to pay good rents over the length of the lease but the cash increase from expiring lease to new lease is very small. Ultimately SKT cares about the long term lease payments and the straight line rent increases do not appear worrisome, at least at present.

SKT also has a pretty steady set of lease expirations over the next few years.

Over the last 12 months it has successfully renewed about 1.6 million square feet of GLA based on the previous slide. This is about 10% of its portfolio, right in line with what lies ahead.

Bull, Bear or Sheep?

SKT does trade at a low FFO multiple and provides a very good dividend that is exceptionally well covered. The stock is a "High-yield dividend aristocrat" having raised its dividends for over two decades. We don't buy the "death of retail" memes and SKT remains a quality name overall.

We are worried though with its abnormally high exposure to apparel and we think that there are some more bankruptcies in the works that SKT will have to work through. There are stresses showing up and bears have some valid points of concern. SKT would not be entering into so many shorter term leases if the space was in high demand. We sold at the money puts ($22.50) on this a little while back which expired worthless and allowed us to pocket the premium. At current prices, we think it is a fair buy but we would accumulate on weakness or by selling out of the money puts.

Disclaimer: Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.