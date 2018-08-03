Wynn Stock Slides On Q2 Earnings - Is This A Buying Opportunity?

Wynn Resorts (WYNN) is seeing the challenges of recent months continue. The company reported disappointing earnings for Q2 of 2018. The brunt of the blame on the miss is mostly attributable to disappointing numbers from Macau, which has been the scene of crackdowns by the Chinese government.

The street was expecting adjusted earnings to be $2.03 per share, but the company was only able to produce adjusted earnings of $1.53 per share. Revenue also missed street expectations, coming in at $1.605 billion vs. analysts expectations of $1.694 billion. A silver lining for shareholders is that a dividend of $0.75 per share will be paid out in late August.

In Macau, the story is disappointing, but Q3 may have started off with some slightly better news. July casino revenues in Macau were up over 10% from a year ago and the coffers registered $3.14 billion as well as showing an improvement on June. Specifically for Wynn, Q2 Macau revenues were $543 million. Wynn characterized Q2 as a historically weaker quarter in Macau, and also laid some blame on the World Cup. Matthew Maddox addressed Macau head on in the call and stated the following:

...But let's put everything in perspective. The market increased 17% year-over-year with double-digit growth in both mass and VIP win, supported by a 7.5% increase in year-over-year growth in visitation. Macau's long-term fundamentals remain strong, and we will continue to lead in Macau.

The company did break down its performance to regions and some of those numbers are as follows:

Macau delivered $352.2 million of EBITDA on $1.2 billion of net revenues.

Las Vegas delivered $124.2 million of EBITDA on net revenues of $421.6 million

Boston incurred $259.9 million in total project cost during the quarter, taking the total spend to-date to $1.64 billion. Wynn states that the project remains on time and consistent with the last published budget of $2.5 billion

Wynn ended the quarter with total debt of $8.3 billion and total cash and investments of $1.6 billion, including $1 billion at Wynn Macau.

Subsequent to quarter end, a Wynn retail joint venture, of which Wynn owns 50.1%, issued $615 million of debt with the net proceeds used to pay a proportional dividend to us and our joint venture partner.

Overall, considering some of the challenges of Q2, Wynn seems to be on track to drive better numbers in the second half of the year. The Boston project is slated to open in the next 10 months or so, so the revenue stream will improve nicely in 2019. Over the last year Wynn has seen a stock low of $124 per share and a high of $203 per share. Wynn is currently trading below $150 per share. There could be some great buying opportunities with Wynn at these depressed levels from the 52 week high. If the recovery that we saw in July for Macau continues to improve, and the overall business continues to maintain its growth trajectory, Wynn is currently undervalued.

Much of the drama that this company witnessed in Q1 and early Q2 seems to have calmed down. Getting a positive ruling on the license in Massachusetts could be a spark that gives the stock price a decent assist. In my opinion the Massachusetts Gaming Commission will ultimately allow the license to be issued, though I do not expect that formal announcement until sometime around September at the earliest.

In simple terms the upside potential of this stock outweighs the downside risk. While challenging a 52 week high in Q3 is not likely, this stock could make a run at it in Q4 if Q3 is strong and favorable decisions are announced. Stay Tuned!

