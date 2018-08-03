MannKind Q2 Results - Net Revenue Guidance Lowered, Cash Concerns Remain

MannKind (MNKD) investors were keen to see the Q2 results, but based on what was presented may not be so happy. The company reported a net loss of $27 million, modest quarter over quarter growth on Afrezza net revenue, lowered Afrezza net revenue guidance, and finished the quarter with just $26.8 million in cash.

What the company highlights is as follows:

2Q 2018 Afrezza Net Revenue was $3.8 million; 142% growth versus 2Q 2017

2Q 2018 Afrezza TRx grew 71% versus 2Q 2017

Debt principal reduced by $42.6 million, or 27%, year-to-date

Successfully completed Phase 1 clinical trial of Treprostinil Technosphere

Executed exclusive marketing and distribution agreement with Cipla for Afrezza in India

Presented novel STAT study and AFFINITY-1 hypoglycemia data at ADA 78th Scientific Sessions

As I anticipated, the company concentrated its discussion on year over year numbers that look quite compelling at first blush. The problem with these numbers are that they represent growth on a small number, are comparing different priced SKU's, and most importantly are not even close to being replicated in 2018. Indeed, the company is improving, but the first half of 2018 is not growing at a rate anywhere near what is being presented in the year over year data. A prime example of this is net revenue in Q1 of $3.4 million grew to just $3.8 million in Q2. This gives net Afrezza revenue of just $7.2 million in the first half of the year. Based on these numbers, MannKind lowered its guidance on Afrezza net revenue to between $22.5 million and $25 million. As my readers know, I was skeptical of MannKinds initial guidance of $25 million to $30 million from the moment it was issued. Just 4 weeks ago the company told potential investors that it was on track to meet the low end of its guidance. In the past 4 weeks, those expectations clearly shifted lower. The new guidance remains aggressive and requires the company to deliver about $15 million in net revenue in the second half of the year. Ironically, MannKind's new guidance is where I projected months ago net revenues would be (albeit I call my model aggressive). Given that July is already gone, there is now just 5 months remaining to deliver the guided numbers. If you break it down, the low end of guidance was lowered by 5,000 scripts. The company must now deliver about 23,900 scripts in the second half of the year to hit its number.

The cash situation at MannKind remains very concerning. The company finished the quarter with just $26.8 million in cash, substantially lower than what I had modeled. The company is required to finish any quarter with at least $20 million in cash. The pace of the cash burn essentially means it will be very difficult for the company to finish Q3 in compliance. A capital raise in some form or fashion is now critical.

On cash used in operations MannKind held its guidance of between $90 and $100 million. In the first half of the year, the company used $47.3 million. This would imply that the company anticipates a second half loss of between $43 million and $53 million. It is apparent that curbing spending will not be as big as some investors may believe.

There are times when assessing an investment it is prudent to look at the glass as half full. There are times when it is prudent to look at the glass as half empty. Investors need to grasp the information presented and apply it in the correct manner to assess prospects. The best example of how to look at MannKind at the moment is not in the year over year numbers that look so sexy. Consider the following:

Year over Year net revenue growth was an impressive 142%

Quarter over Quarter net revenue growth was a bit under 10%

Which metric do you think is more realistic and outline the current story of MannKind growth and projecting future growth? Let me simplify this. If MannKind were to deliver 142% growth in the second half of 2018 as compared to the first half it would have never lowered its net revenue guidance.

MannKind has spoken many times about non-dilutive financing options, but has yet to really deliver on that point. The company has received some modest up front cash, but has been diluting each quarter. In the last year or so the outstanding share count has risen from 95 million shares to over 145 million shares. The most realistic form of capital raise is via shares. In looking at the cash model below you can see that the company needs $37 million to finance the remainder of the year as well as another $20 million to comply with the Deerfield covenant. Warrants for 14 million shares are way out of the money. If the company were to raise $55 million at $1.50 per share, the share count would increase by 36 million shares. That should be concerning to investors because it would leave less than 100 million shares as wiggle room to finance 2019. If any potential offering comes with warrants, the potential use of shares increases.

Some that follow this stock have called 2018 a defining year for MannKind. That thought process would imply that MannKind has about 5 months to deliver. The window is actually smaller. MannKind needs to deliver at least 10,000 scripts in Q3, or people will begin to call for yet another guidance miss.

On a positive note, the balance sheet does look better. The company is on the cusp of a Q4 Afrezza approval in Brazil, and could file for approval in Mexico and Canada in the second half of the year. Management deserves credit for accomplishing balance sheet improvements, but also deserves blame for the guidance fiasco that it put itself into. The excuses offered about the medicare gross-to-net dynamic throwing off guidance are just that...excuses. It is the job of management to understand its business and be able to accurately project its revenues and costs.

When one looks at MannKind's debt picture it would appear that if MannKind can get through 2019 and into 2020 that the cash flow will be better. The hard part is getting through the next 6 quarters without eating up all of the shares on the proverbial shelf.

In summary, I do not blame MannKind for trying to present the best side of the issues. In fact, I expect management to do that. What investors need to grasp is that the deeper story is not always roses, rainbows, and unicorns. MannKind is in a tough place, and it has just just a handful of weeks to find the money tree. Stay Tuned!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.