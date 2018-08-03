Histogenics: A Glimpse Into The Future Of Regenerative Medicine

To invest successfully over a lifetime does not require a stratospheric IQ, unusual business insights, or inside information. What's needed is a sound intellectual framework for making decisions and the ability to keep emotions from corroding that framework. - Benjamin Graham

Histogenics (NASDAQ:HSGX) is a highly promising growth bioscience brought to our attention by an expert physician - who is a member of Integrated BioSci Investing. During our conversation relating to a competitor, Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) we learned about the stellar prospects of Histogenics. Upon further due diligence, we decided to write up a research on the company and to share it with the readers. Accordingly, Histogenics is brewing a powerful catalyst that can significantly improve its prospects. And, in this research, we’ll present a fundamental analysis of the company while focusing on the upcoming clinical binary event.

Figure 1: Histogenics stock chart. (Source: StockCharts)

Fundamental Analysis

Based in Waltham, Massachusetts, Histogenics has devoted its efforts to the innovation and commercialization of restorative cell therapies (RCTs or regenerative medicines) to offer quick pain relief as well as functional restoration. The lead molecule in development (NeoCart) is designed to rebuild the patient’s knee cartilage. Given that it performs like hyaline cartilage at the completion of a brief procedure, NeoCart can deliver the most rapid pain relief. As one of the most rigorously studied RCTs, NeoCart recently completed the enrollment of its NeoCart Phase 3 clinical trial. Of note, the NeoCart Phase 3 study is expected to report its top-line, one-year superiority data in Q3 2018. Besides NeoCart, Histogenics’ technology platform has potential applications for other RCTs.

Like other RCT, NeoCart treatment is being accomplished in three steps (Figure 2). In the (cell collection) step, a tissue sample from the patient’s cartilage is harvested for culturing and expansion at the company’s facility. For the (tissue production) step, cells are being grown in a scaffold to properly align its orientation. Using the proprietary Tissue Engineering Processor, these cells are harvested and nourished in a condition similar to inside the knee (i.e., high pressure). The final step is implantation, in which the CT3 bioadhesive is applied in a simple procedure that takes less than 30 minutes. Interestingly, the knee joint is most likely to be pain-free while potentially functioning like brand-new.

Figure 2: NeoCart synthesis and implantation. (Source: Histogenics)

Among various corporate developments, it is not far from the truth that the strongest catalyst is the upcoming clinical reporting of NeoCart Phase 3 trial. Under the Special Protocol Assessment with the FDA, the randomized/controlled trial (studying 249 patients) seeks to demonstrate the superiority of Neocart at one year post-treatment compared to the standard of care (microfracture). The outcome as we prognosticated can substantially improve the company's prospects.

We’ll triage the financial health of the company by analyzing the Q1 2018 earnings report (that ended on March 31). Accordingly, the company posted the $14.4M ($0.52 per share) net losses compared to $5.8M ($0.27 per share) declines for the same period a year prior. The higher net losses were mostly due to the conversion of preferred stocks into common shares.

Investors should be cognizant that it is the norm for a relatively young bioscience like Histogenics to incur significant losses for years prior to banking a net profit (due to the lengthy and low success rate of the innovation process). Nonetheless, it only takes one blockbuster to make your investment worthwhile.

That aside, the research and development (“R&D”) expenses for the respective periods came in at $3.3M and $4.5M. The lower R&D expenses were related to the completed enrollment for NeoCart Phase 3 trial. Pertaining to the balance sheet, there were $15.5M in cash and equivalents (a 94% improvement from the $8.0M for the same period). Based on the $6.0M quarterly burn rate, there should be adequate capital to fund operations into Q3 (prior to the need for additional financing).

Warren Buffett stated that two excellent analysts can assess the same company and come up with distinct figures. Hence, one should take valuation within its appropriate context. To minimize subjectivity, we employed the comparative market analytical method (of assessing similar firms to give investors a rough estimate of an investment’s value). Per Table 1, Histogenics is currently valued at only $67.7M in market cap, which is much lower than peers (hence, potentially indicating a favorable valuation).

Companies Market capitalization Histogenics $67.7M Vericel Corporation (VCEL) $433.4M Osiris Therapeutics (OSIR) $345.6M Athersys (ATHX) $264.8M

Table 1: Comparative market analysis. (Source: Dr. Tran BioSci)

Final Remarks

Histogenics is powering what is seemingly the regenerative medicines of the future. While the current treatment options - arthroscopy, hyaluronic acid, and cortisone injections - will be able to retain their market, NeoCart delivers the efficacy and safety that is stellar and unmatched. Hence, this drives a strong demand for novel regenerative medicines. We observed that a stock generally rallies strongly following a positive clinical reporting. Be that as it may, there are cases in which investors took profits following a positive catalytic event (but usually no more than 20%). And, investors should pay careful attention to the upcoming clinical binary.

In terms of risks, the most immediate concern for Histogenics is if NeoCart can post the strong data for the upcoming Phase 3 trial. A negative clinical binary can cause the stock to tumble over 50% and vice versa. Moreover, even if the aforesaid medicine will be approved, it might not generate substantial sales due to market competition and other unforeseen variables.

