Progenics: Q2 Earnings And Outlook

Despite the share price recovering after a post-approval drop-off, there still appears to be room for value appreciation in the relative near-term.

It has been a big few days for Progenics Pharmaceuticals (PGNX). On July 30th, the FDA approved Azedra, Progenics’ radiotherapy for the rare adrenal gland cancers pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma. As the first FDA-approved treatment for pheo and para, Progenics is now poised to take advantage of an open market.

We discussed some of the broad brushstrokes of the Azedra approval in a prior research note. Today, we discuss what we have learned since then about the Azedra commercialization plan, as well as the state of Progenics post-approval and post-Q2 earnings.

Q2 Earnings Highlights

Progenics posted solid, if not spectacular, results in Q2 2018. The company brought in $3.9 million in revenue, beating estimates by $230,000. Revenues were the product of Relistor, Progenics’ first FDA-approved drug. Relistor was licensed to Valeant (VRX), now Bausch Health Companies (BHC). It is actually quite impressive that sales have continued to grow despite Valeant’s continued financial and operational woes. However, those difficulties may prevent Relistor from hitting $100 million in annual sales, which would trigger a $10 million milestone payment to Progenics. It may manage to hit the threshold in 2018; if not, 2019 should pose no difficulty.

There was also movement in the pipeline, as CEO Mark Baker was happy to expound upon in the company’s press release:

“We’re extremely proud of our recent accomplishments, most notably the FDA approval of AZEDRA, which is a critical breakthrough for patients suffering from pheochromocytoma or paraganglioma, and completes our transition to a commercial organization focused on oncology. As we commence the commercial launch of AZEDRA, we continue to advance our portfolio of PSMA-targeted radiopharmaceuticals and artificial intelligence imaging analysis technologies. We expect top-line results from the Phase 3 trial evaluating 1404, our PSMA-targeted SPECT/CT imaging agent, and the Phase 2/3 trial for PyL, our PSMA-targeted PET/CT imaging agent, in the third and fourth quarter of this year, respectively.”

The pipeline is going to be increasingly important to Progenics, even as it rolls out Azedra. Imaging agent 1404 is next on deck and its trial validation could open tremendous value potential for Progenics stock.

Progenics is also in good financial health, operationally speaking. The company posted a net loss of $15.2 million for the quarter, leaving cash and equivalents of $87.5 million. The cash position has been bolstered by some at-the-market sales conducted since April, netting $19.4 million.

Shareholder concerns that Progenics might take the opportunity after Azedra’s approval to conduct a stock offering. The choice to post earnings after hours and without an accompanying conference call has also spooked some investors. However, it is clear that the at-the-market actions have so far been relatively tame and the cash balance is sufficient to carry Progenics for more than a year at the current burn rate.

Azedra Gets Ready to Roll Out

We have commented in past research notes on the potential market opportunity and pricing of Azedra. As an ultra-orphan drug, the addressable market is small but the ticket prices are high. And, because the treatment of pheo and para is restricted to a small number of specialists and institutions, accessing the decision-makers is comparatively simple and low-cost.

Progenics’ management had been noncommittal about pricing and only discussed commercialization in relatively broad terms prior to approval. The presentation in the wake of approval broke that silence. Progenics plans to price Azedra similarly to other ultra-orphan therapies, at roughly $147,000 per dose. Clinical trials showed that Azedra’s efficacy relies on a two-dose regimen, the average sale price for a full treatment regimen will be just shy of $300,000. Progenics claims this will be supported by the market. As stated by CEO Baker:

“I think they accept that this is an ultra-orphan drug that’s entitled to ultra-orphan-type pricing. We’ve done extensive work on the price point for the product and we feel like it best represents our ability to maximize access for patients and returns for shareholders.”

The big question is not so much about pricing so much as it is about how large the addressable market actually is.

Per the company’s presentation, which leans heavily on government health website reporting, the market opportunity is variable. Azedra is approved for the treatment of unresectable, locally advanced or metastatic pheo and para requiring systemic anticancer therapy. These cancers are very rare, with between two and eight cases per million people in the United States. Of these, between 15% and 35% are metastatic/malignant and not eligible for surgical intervention. With 330 million people in the United States, the addressable market is thus between 660 and 2640 patients. That is a world of difference, and the absence of a clear revenue model from Progenics is worrisome at this late stage.

That said, the company has been doing considerable research on the disease and has been making efforts to get people tested. There may be a high incidence of patients who are never properly diagnosed due to the rarity of the cancers. And the market opportunity is clearly substantial. Taking the midpoint of about 1000 eligible patients in the United States, if half make it through a two-dose regimen then Progenics would book about $150 million in sales.

Investor’s Eye View

After a brief post-approval pullback, Progenics shares have started to march forward again. On August 2nd, shares closed at $8.43 – up more than 8% from the previous day. With Relistor building incremental royalties and milestone revenues and a strong pipeline in the imaging space, Progenics has a lot going for it.

Obviously, the market size of Azedra is important to valuing Progenics long-term. This will become clearer as Progenics builds its relationships further with medical providers and works to raise awareness about these deadly cancers. There are also opportunities in foreign markets not yet priced in. Conservatively, Azedra should produce significant revenues for Progenics long-term, and even in a fairly low-incidence scenario would likely provide sufficient revenue to make the company reach a profit inflection point.

The Progenics story is just getting started.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PGNX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.