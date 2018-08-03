50 Top Technology Dividend WallStars By Yield And Gains For August

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five August top-yield Technology WallStars showed 24.79% more net gain than from $5k invested in all 10. Little low-priced WallStars squarely topped this sector. WallStars all reported broker price targets upsides over 1%.

50 top WallStar Technology stocks ranged in estimated yield from 1.61% to 6.73%. The top 10, Daktronics, Watsco, PCTEL, Inc., Qualcomm, Xerox, Nokia, IBM Corp., Tessco Technologies, Seagate Technology, and Camtek, averaged 4.27%.

WallStars show positive broker target price upsides. The top WallStar Technology ten by broker-estimated net gains, Daktronics, Benchmark Electronics, Lam Research, Camtek, Richardson Electronics, Broadcom, Monotype Imaging Holdings, Xerox, PCTEL, Inc., and Western Digital, averaged 35.86%, calculated as on 8/1/18.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Brokers Estimated 23.94-51.55% Net Gains For 10 Tech WallStars To August 2019

Four of 10 top dividend-yielding Techno WallStars were among the top 10 gainers for the coming year, based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They're tinted gray in the chart above.) So, this yield-based forecast for Technology, as graded by Wall St. wizards, was 40% accurate.

Projections based on estimated dividend returns from $1000 invested in the 30 highest-yielding stocks and their aggregate 1-year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts, created the 2018-19 data points. Note: 1-year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. 10 probable profit-generating trades projected to early August, 2019 were:

Western Digital (NYSE:WDC) netted $515.46 based on a median target price estimate from thirty-one analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 4% under the market as a whole.

PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) was projected to net $449.06 based on dividends plus a mean target price estimate from two analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 49% less than the market as a whole.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) was projected to net $431.55 based on dividends plus a mean target price estimate from six analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 19% more than the market as a whole.

Monotype Imaging Holdings (NASDAQ:TYPE) was projected to net $367.79 based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from four analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 6% under the market as a whole.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) was projected to net $350.39 based on target price estimates from thirty-five analysts, plus annual dividend less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 7% less than the market as a whole.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) was projected to net $338.21 based on dividend on dividends plus a mean target price estimate from two analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 16% less than the market as a whole.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) was projected to net $333.37 based on dividends plus a median target estimate from three brokers, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 39% more than the market as a whole.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) was projected to net $288.71 based on dividends plus a mean target price estimate from twenty-five analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 42% more than the market as a whole.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) was projected to net $272.43 based on target price estimates from three analysts, plus the estimated annual dividend less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 77% less than the market as a whole.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) was projected to net $239.35 based on target price estimates from two analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 8% more than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 35.86% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these 10 stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 5% under the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs". More precisely, these are, in fact, best called "underdogs".

50 Top Technology WallStars By Target Gains For August

Top 50 May Technology Sector WallStars By Yield

Actionable Conclusions (11-20) 10 Top Dividend Technology WallStars By Yield

Top 10 Technology Sector WallStars selected 8/1/18 by yield represented seven of nineteen constituent industries. Top-yielding stock Camtek [1] was the lone Semiconductor Equipment & Materials representative. One data storage firm placed second: Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) [2].

Three communication equipment firms placed third, fifth, and eighth: Tessco Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) [3], Nokia (NYSE:NOK) [5], and PCTEL, Inc. [8], respectively.

Two information technology representatives placed fourth, and sixth: IBM Corp. (NYSE:IBM) [4] and Xerox [6], respectively.

One semiconductor industry firm placed seventh on this list: Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) [7].

Finally, one electronics distribution company placed ninth, Watsco (NYSE:WSO) [9], and one computer systems firm took tenth, Daktronics [10], completing the top 10 WallStar list by yield.

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) 10 Technology WallStars Showed 22.7-50.7% Best Upsides To August 2019

To quantify top stock rankings, analyst median price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst median price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Brokers Cast A 24.79% Advantage For 5 Highest-Yield, Lowest-Priced Technology Sector WallStars To August 2019

10 top Technology WallStars were culled by yield for a quarterly update. Yield (dividend / price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.

As noted above, the top 10 Technology dogs selected 8/1/18 showing the highest dividend yields represented seven of nineteen industries in the sector.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Projected 5 Lowest-Priced of the Top 10 Highest-Yield Technology WallStars (28) Delivering 27.19% Vs. (29) 21.79% Net Gains by All 10 by August 2019

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the 5 lowest-priced stocks in the top 10 Dividend Technology kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 24.79% more gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all 10. The second-lowest priced Technology top yield dog, PCTEL Inc., was projected to deliver the best net gain of 44.91%.

The five lowest-priced Technology top yield stocks for August 1 were Nokia, PCTEL, Inc., Camtek, Daktronics, and Tessco Technologies, with prices ranging from $5.43 to $18.00.

Five higher-priced Technology stocks for August 1 were Xerox, Seagate Technology, Qualcomm, IBM Corp., and Watsco, whose prices ranged from $25.49 to $168.80.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, however, since analysts are historically only 20-80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0-20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

