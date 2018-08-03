Hornbeck Offshore: Discussion Of Q2 Results

The market situation still looks grim for Hornbeck Offshore. It's highly likely that all the recent upside will evaporate.

Hornbeck Offshore (HOS) shares have recently had significant upside, but the earnings report and the subsequent earnings call have put renewed pressure on the shares. Let’s look at what happened.

The company reported revenues of $58 million and GAAP loss of $25 million compared to revenues of $42 million and GAAP loss of $39 million in the first quarter of this year. Hornbeck Offshore was able to find more work on the spot market, which positively impacted the top line and correspondingly improved the bottom line. Unfortunately, the company’s projections regarding the upcoming quarters are grim.

So, what’s happening? Hornbeck Offshore stated that there are on average 21 rigs working in its main market, the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. If no new contracts are signed, this number will drop to 19. We have already seen reports and conference calls from a number of drillers – Ensco (ESV) (here), Diamond Offshore (DO) (here), Transocean (RIG) (here) and Rowan (RDC) (here). From the drillers' comments, we have learned that some uptick in activity should be expected in 2019. Transocean, the most optimistic one, even shared a view that dayrates for drillships may move to the upside next year – a view that I do not share.

For any recovery in the offshore drilling market to move the needle for the offshore support vessel market ((OSV)), the number of new contracts should exceed the number of rigs moving off contract. Also, contracts should preferably have longer-term durations as opposed to one or two-well contracts. Without these developments, the OSV market won’t be able to recover. Another thing to keep in mind is that the OSV market is oversupplied, which exacerbates the problems caused by lack of jobs.

In this light, there’s no surprise that Todd Hornbeck, the CEO of Hornbeck Offshore, sounded pessimistic: “Short-term fixtures for drilling units will continue to rule the day and should produce modest demand for vessel services but the market will remain very much in a transitional stage for drillers, many of which would prefer to preserve their optionality by not committing their assets to long-term contracts before rig prices improve. That dynamic effects our short-term acutely”.

In my opinion, the situation has not improved for Hornbeck Offshore. Frankly, I was a surprised to see a major move in its shares in the beginning of July and I attribute it to speculative technical buying on the breakout of the $4.00 level. As both the drillers’ conference calls and Hornbeck’s own comments show, the U.S. Gulf of Mexico market remains in a tough shape. There may be some help from Mexico and, hopefully, Brazil, in 2019, but I would not expect any major, market-moving programs emerge before 2020.

In this situation, the key for Hornbeck Offshore’s survival remains the successful outcome of its negotiations with creditors. As has been discussed many times in my articles about the company, the creditors have previously offered their proposals to the company and those proposal did not include a wipeout for common equity.

However, something did not work out, and company and its creditors are still at the drawing board. Here’s what Hornbeck had to say on this issue: “[…] principal strategic objective of ours is to address the 2020 and 2021 maturities of our unsecured bonds. We are evaluating alternative approaches and continuing our dialogue with financial constituents, as well as others […] to extend runway so that we can focus our strategic efforts on opportunities for growth in a recovered market”.

I don’t see how the previous upside could be sustained without either major improvement on the oil price front, material positive news from the U.S. Gulf of Mexico or positive news on negotiations with creditors. Without positive catalysts, I’d expect that the shares will get back to the $2.70 - $4.00 range.

If you like my work, don't forget to click on the big orange "Follow" button at the top of the screen and hit the "Like" button at the bottom of this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in RDC over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks