Weekly Edge: Mixed Earnings Season Provides Renewed Market Volatility

By Troy Tanzy

Co-authored by Daniel Rangel

This earnings season has been a wild one so far, thanks in part to tech companies reporting earnings on both ends of the spectrum. Some of the companies that beat earnings estimates beat by a wide margin. Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), notably, reported earnings per share more than double the 40-analyst consensus - $5.07 versus $2.50. The spike, one of the largest in recent history for a company of Amazon's size, caused shares to jump and boosted the market. The gain was short-lived, however, as the company dropped below its pre-earnings report level and has not broken above since. Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) earnings report sent its shares up more than 4%.

On the flip side, a few large tech companies had disappointing results and were penalized accordingly. Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) was royally punished for reporting daily active users below the consensus estimate, sending shares down 20%, wiping out around $120 billion in market cap in a single day. Compounding factors contributed to Facebook's decline, beginning with the Cambridge Analytica election scandal. Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) missed subscriber growth estimates by about 1 million and also missed on revenue, which brought shares down 11%.

The following chart from Bloomberg details the performance of the four previously mentioned stocks over the last 10 days. The sharp declines or rises followed earnings reports.

Poor earnings led the Nasdaq to post its worst three-day performance in months this past week. But strong earnings reports from other tech companies provided a boon the last two days, helping the Nasdaq shake off more macro-level developments in the markets that are weighing on other stock indexes. Tariffs, economic data, and Fed rate-hike decisions are just a few macro events that are in focus. Corporate growth is continuing, but it may not be the synchronous growth among all large companies that followed tax reform late last year. The market seems to be favoring companies that have initiated growth instead of simply riding the wave of tax reform and global growth.

Sectors: Among the Sector Benchmark ETFs, the average momentum score increased slightly from 13.09 to 13.46. Most sector scores rose for the week. Industrials increased the most, up 11. Technology fell the most, down 15. Health Care is the leading sector at 24, followed by Energy and Utilities both at 19. Defensive and sensitive sectors were up. Sensitive sectors were down mainly due to losses from Technology and Telecom. Materials and Telecom reside at the bottom of the rankings. Ten sectors are "in the green."

Factors: Among the Factor Benchmark ETFs, the average factor score decreased from 12.91 to 12. The scores were mainly mixed for the week. Momentum, Growth, and Small Size contributed to the slight fall in the average. Yield increased the most, up by 11. High Beta, Momentum, and Growth are at the bottom of the ranks with scores of 6. All 11 factors are "in the green."

Global: Global Benchmark ETF momentum scores were up for the week. The average score by country increased from -1.82 to 2.55. The top positions continue to be dominated by developed global areas, including USA and Canada. However, Latin America is now tied with the United States for the top position. Global areas had mainly positive results. The United States fell the most, down by 3 points. Latin America increased the most, up by 14 points. Japan, Emerging Markets, and China are at the bottom of the ranks. Seven of the 11 global areas are "in the green."