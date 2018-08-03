Rounds Report: Intercept Is Gaining Momentum After Upbeat Earnings

Stellar FDA due diligence in curbing the prescription abuse epidemic is delivering hope to patients, while serving as an industry tailwind for therapeutic innovators like Nektar.

The overall bioscience market rallied due to the positive earnings of many companies in the sector. Many equities under our coverage enjoyed further appreciation and thereby logged more profits for shareholders.

Trading Analytics

Welcome to the edition of Integrated BioSci Rounds Report for August 2, 2018. As usual, we’ll elucidate notable trading analytics for the day, recent insider transactions, and interesting market developments. Without further ado, let’s check the specific equities. That being said, Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) won the highlight spot of the day. The stock appreciated by $9.05 to close the session at $100.83 for over 9.8% profits.

Figure 1: Notable BioSci movers (Source: Yahoo Finance)

Headquartered in New York City, NY, Intercept Pharma is focused on the development and commercialization of a semisynthetic bile acid coined obeticholic acid (“OCA”) to treat both primary biliary cholangitis (“PBC”) and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (“NASH”). By binding to the “holy grail” receptor farnesoid X (“FXR”) with 100X the affinity as regular bile acid, OCA strongly stimulates key physiologic responses (Figure 2).

Figure 2: Key physiologic responses from FXR activation by OCA (Source: Intercept)

Powered by OCA’s ingenious design, Intercept is brewing a robust pipeline (as shown in Figure 3). Interestingly, OCA is already approved for treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (“PBC”). Back on September 25, 2017, there was a post-marketing issue relating to OCA’s application for PBC that turned out to be a non-concern. Nevertheless, the market reacted with a sense of overpessimism. Therefore, this created an excellent entry point for opportunistic investors.

Figure 3: Therapeutics pipeline (Source: Intercept)

In addition, the market also viewed the lipid changes associated with OCA with strong skepticism. Notwithstanding, OCA has an overall strong efficacy and safety profile to position it as one of the leading medicines to service the $25 billion NASH market. As the first of its kind, OCA is a revolutionary drug that is most likely to be the first to transform this market.

The Q2 2018 earnings report (that ended on June 30) also demonstrated the improving fundamentals. The worldwide sales of Ocaliva improved to $43.2 million, compared to the $30.4 million for the same period a year prior. And the Phase 3 (REGENERATE) trial in NASH patients suffering from advanced liver fibrosis continued to move ahead. It is expected to generate outcomes in H1 2019 - a major catalyst that can catapult the shares by leaps and bounds.

Moving toward the assessment of the overall bioscience space, the iShares of NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (NASDAQ:IBB) traded by $0.88 (+0.75%) higher at $118.05, while the SPDR S&P Biotech (NYSE:XBI) exchanged hands $0.61 higher at $95.98 (for +0.64% profits). It’s likely that investors were trading with a positive sentiment for the day following the strong earnings reports from many bioscience firms. Regardless of the daily inclination, there are substantial prospects in the bioscience sector - delivering hope to patients, while rewarding supporters with substantial wealth in the long haul.

Bioscience Catalysts

On August 1, 2018, the FDA announced that the agency will be hosting a public advisory committee meeting on August 3 to review the data from the most recent assessment of the Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (“REMS”) with Elements to Assure Safe Use (ETASU) for transmucosal immediate-release fentanyl (“TIRF”) products. The meeting is important, as it will enable the FDA to tap into the intelligence of the expert committee (to determine whether TIRF is safe and does not lead to any abuse and misuse). According to the press release:

Combatting the crisis of opioid addiction facing our nation is a priority for me and the entire agency. As we work to mitigate the risks of misuse, abuse, addiction, overdose, and complications due to medication errors associated with these opioid analgesic drugs; we’re also committed to ensuring that patients suffering from significant pain have access to appropriate medication and are not unduly burdened in getting the treatment they need. We are committed to striking a careful balance between access and safety, based on reliable evidence. Our REMS are an important tool for helping to ensure safe use and reduce the risk of abuse and misuse. Making sure they’re achieving their purpose is critical.

There are several ramifications to the aforementioned catalyst. First, it underlies the FDA’s strong commitment to tackling the prescription abuse epidemic on all fronts. Second, it signals the lower regulatory hurdles for NKTR-181 (the silver bullet for the prescription abuse epidemic), which is innovated by Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR). On July 30, 2018, the company stated that the FDA accepted the new drug application (“NDA”) for NKTR-181, with the Prescription User Fee Act (PDUFA) date set on May 28, 2019. Notably, the chances of approval should be quite favorable amid the industry tailwind and the high quality of the aforesaid molecule.

Final Remarks

In all, the bioscience market today rallied strongly due to the upbeat earnings posted by many bioscience firms. As a result, many firms under our coverage rallied. Intercept Pharmaceuticals topped our featured list due to its robust appreciation that is backed by strong earnings. Last but not least, the FDA's tireless due diligence in curbing the prescription abuse epidemic has created an industry tailwind for Nektar Therapeutics, while delivering hope to countless patients.

