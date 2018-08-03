Cypress Impresses

We think the shares are not expensive, especially given the dividend yield and massive cash flow.

Some of the company's products are slowly getting a more ingrained position in growth markets.

The Cypress 3.0 strategy gives the company a sensible direction and management's execution so far impresses once again.

Another good quarter from Cypress (CY) and proof that the company's strategy known as Cypress 3.0 is working. A bird's-eye view:

CY Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

There was a small (nearly 1%) top line beat and a bigger (13%) EPS beat, which came in at $0.33.

But on the ground, the switch towards Cypress 3.0 with the help of a couple of acquisitions to get involved in high growth markets like automotive and IoT with more sophisticated, higher margin-generating products is progressing very well.

Management argues that they are gaining market share across the board, from the Q2CC:

We outgrew the overall 32-bit MCU market by over 2X in 2017, increasing 33% over 2016. We also have outpaced the wireless IoT market by more than 2X, growing 46% in 2017 over our annualized Q4 run rate exiting 2016. Our wireless IoT business is on track to outgrow by our target of 16% to 18% year-over-year in the second half of 2018.

One of these wireless products is their Bluetooth Wi-Fi combo, which now produces 55% of their wireless IoT revenue.

Or take their USB-C product, which continues to gain momentum and now has 450 end-customers (up from 253 a year ago) and they're not even targeting the Android space in mobile (they do have Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) as an important client in mobile though).

And more can be expected here as the automotive market is also transitioning towards USB-C in the coming years, and the company is very well positioned in this market with other products already, like:

Highly durable NOR memory (one of their traditional products) for ADAS platforms, the demand for which is set to increase 3x-5x with the increasing complexity of these ADAS systems, as well as the number of cars with these systems will grow significantly from 24% today to 49% by 2023.

Instrument clusters (digital dashboard displaying multiple gauges) with their Traveo II controller.

Infotainment with their Bluetooth-Wi-Fi combo solution with the industry's only RSDB (real-time simultaneous double band technology enabling multiple users to connect and stream unique content to their devices simultaneously).

Management isn't targeting the controllers in ADAS (Q3CC):

So, the memory specifically is for the ADAS. Our microcontroller growth will be in the body and not necessarily tied to any levels of autonomy, which puts the growth for us on the microcontroller starting today. We don't have to wait for any ADAS deployment or penetration.

Management sees demand growing by 8%-12% for the foreseeable future, and it's doing well (Q2CC):

We hold the number one market share position in our focus categories in automotive, including wireless connectivity, instrument cluster MCUs, NOR memory, and touch interface solutions for in-car infotainment.

With over 70% of storage revenue coming from long-term contracts, the company is also much less vulnerable to price swings in memory. Surprising enough, today's strength in NOR demand is coming from 5G build out which they are seeing across the world, and that has years to run.

In the consumer market, they have multiple products for stuff like the smart home, white goods, wearables, audio and remote controls. They focus on the leading customers in each segment and try to leverage over multiple products (Q2CC):

Winning platform designs with these leading customers allows us to increase the stickiness of our business and extend our design win lifecycles as developers focus on expanding the number of applications derived from the same core designs. As an example, LG has been working with Cypress to build upon their ThinQ platform since 2017 with their Wi-Fi connected ThinQ smart air conditioner and expanding most recently with the announcement of a family of smart washing machines connected with Cypress's Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

Margins

CY Gross Profit Margin (Quarterly) data by YCharts

While not really visible on the (GAAP) chart but there was very good news on the margin front. Non-GAAP gross margin was 46.3%, up from 40.9% a year ago. One of the reasons is the increased capacity utilization of their Fab 25, which increased from 74% a year ago to 83% (almost full capacity, which they argue is 85%) in Q2.

Operating margin increased even more, from 15.1% a year ago to 22% in Q2, indicating strong leverage. But probably the best of all is...

Cash

CY Cash from Operations (TTM) data by YCharts

This shows how well their strategy is working, cash flow is basically exploding. In Q2, it was 3.4x that of a year ago and reached $113M, even when accounts receivables (+$108.5M in the first six months of 2018) and inventories (+$11M in Q2) increased considerably.

CY Stock Based Compensation (TTM) data by YCharts

A little less than a quarter of the free cash flow comes from stock-based compensation, which produces some dilution, but that is also partially offset by their new buyback program ($450M of which they spent $10M in Q2). The company also pays a rather substantial dividend:

CY Dividend Yield (TTM) data by YCharts

While the company has substantial amount of cash and cash equivalents ($517.2M), it also has a considerable amount of debt ($953M, they paid down $64M in Q2).

The company will return at least 50% of free cash flow to shareholders in the form of dividends and buybacks (in Q2, the payout ratio was 58%).

Guidance

From the Q2CC:

We are expecting Q3 revenue of $655 million to $685 million, which at the midpoint is up 7%, and this is above the normal seasonal patterns of up 3% to 4% in the third quarter... our Q3 gross margin is expected to be approximately 47%... earnings per share is expected to be in the range of $0.36 to $0.40

Management doesn't see much impact from the trade tensions, at least not yet and with just 1.5% of revenue imported from China, they are not at a terrible risk either should things get worse.

The build-out quarters for automotive are Q3 and Q4 so we can expect a solid second half of the year.

Valuation

CY EV to EBITDA (TTM) data by YCharts

Analysts estimate this year's EPS at $1.34, rising to $1.49 next year. We don't see much from a valuation point of view that should hold the shares back, especially given that the company produces a dividend yield of 2.5%.

Conclusion

We like the shares, we think management is delivering on its promises from Cypress 3.0 and the shift towards growth markets and more sophisticated products is paying off.

Margins are rising substantially although it remains to be seen whether that continues when Fab 25 reaches full capacity. Management's long-term goal for gross margins is 50% and they are not all that far off.

Operational margins can continue for some time and the company is also reducing its debt load, lowering interest payments. The progress is most spectacular in the improvements in cash flow.

We think there is room to run in the shares from a valuation point and we see the company slowly starting to resembling what we think is a very good example, namely Texas Instruments (TXN). They're not there yet, but it's slowly becoming a little proto-TXN, in our view.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CY over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.