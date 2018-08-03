Electro Scientific Was Priced For A Severe Downturn That Never Happened

We still think the shares are too cheap here.

In the meantime, it's going to enter a bigger market later this year and while success isn't guaranteed, this can further reduce the cyclical nature of the business.

And as it turns out, the company just keeps on humming along, raking in large amounts of cash flow in the process.

We have been amazed with the price decline in Electro Scientific for some time, as we didn't see the severe downturn that was being priced in.

As we have described in multiple previous articles, Electro Scientific (ESIO) experienced a boom in the flexible printing board business, but that business tends to be cyclical, so the stock price has given back a good deal of the rally:

However, the company isn't a one-trick pony as it has at least two other opportunities in front of it:

The company is now thriving in the MLCC (multilayer ceramic capacitors) market where they have a 50%-60% market share and they're one year into riding an 18-24 month up-cycle. This is driven in part by automotive as end customers and that produces a more solid foundation under the company's business and they even produce some consumables (belts and trays for older machines).

The company is going to introduce a product for the HDI (high-density interconnect) market with which they are leveraging some of the tech and experience acquired in the flexible printing board business.

While all these markets are to a greater or lesser degree cyclical, these cycles don't correlate very well producing the overall result of a much less cyclical company.

Add to that the fact that the company is now riding the expiration of the warranties of the installation boom in flexible printing boards, boosting service revenues.

Management expects a slow steady rise in service revenue, although quarters can vary because it also contains stuff like spare parts, which can be lumpy (and it was in Q2, as it happens).

The target is for service revenue to be 20% of overall revenue, and management argued that they are "feeling better and better" about that during the Q1CC, even if it will be similar to slightly down in Q2 due to the lumpiness of spare parts.

Management doesn't have much visibility on their flexible printing board business but obviously a big catalyst like a new round of build-out in mobile would likely lead to a new cyclical upturn. For now, their clients are still digesting the massive amounts of machines that were shipped in the last 12 to 18 months.

There are also tentative signs that this market might move beyond the mobile space, which would be very encouraging for the company. What's holding that back at the moment is the lack of availability of LCP material, but as production capacity in the latter gets built up, the flexible board printer market could broaden beyond mobile.

In figures

ESIO Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

It looks like we're still in the substantial upswing that started early last year, but keep in mind these are TTM figures. Nevertheless, Q1 figures were a pleasant surprise with revenue of $110.6M, a whopping 52.2% increase y/y and beating expectations by $5.96M. Q1 EPS of $0.96 was also a considerable beat (by $0.11).

Margins

ESIO Gross Profit Margin (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Some of the figures:

GAAP gross margin was 48.1%, compared to 36.3% in the first quarter of last fiscal year.

Operating expense was $20.2M, down from $23.0M last year.

Operating income was $33.0M, or 30% of revenue, compared to income of $3.5M in last fiscal year's first quarter.

Non-GAAP gross margin was 48.3%, compared to 46.7% one year ago, primarily as a result of significantly higher revenues.

Non-GAAP operating expense decreased year over year from $20.3M to $18.7M as a result of the completion of the Company's restructuring activities,

Non-GAAP operating income was $34.8M or 31% of sales.

Cash

ESIO Cash from Operations (TTM) data by YCharts

Cash flow has basically exploded, and the end isn't quite in sight although that becomes clearer in the quarterly graph:

ESIO Cash from Operations (Quarterly) data by YCharts

If anything, the figures could have been considerably better still (Q1CC):

The company generated $9.8 million of cash from operations during the quarter despite sequential increases in inventory and accounts receivable that resulted from the timing of customer shipments.

Indeed, receivables increased by $17.5M sequentially and inventories were up by $6.5M.

Some of the cash flow comes from share-based compensation but nothing out of the ordinary, whilst there has also been some dilution in the last 5 years:

ESIO Stock Based Compensation (TTM) data by YCharts

However, the company's balance sheet is improving substantially which is no surprise given the amount of cash the business is producing the last year and a half.

At quarter-end, total cash, restricted cash and current investments increased to $131.0M.

Guidance

Revenues for fiscal 2019 second quarter are expected to be between $80 and $90 million. Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share is expected to be $0.52 to $0.62.

Valuation

ESIO PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

These measures are backward-looking and GAAP-based.

Conclusion

The selloff in Electro Scientific in the past half year or so never really made much sense to us and we've made no secret of this view in a couple of previous articles.

The only way it made sense would be if we were standing at the edge of a steep cliff but even then we argued previously that the company is better positioned to weather the cyclical downturn in the flex market and is expanding its footprint elsewhere.

And it was always possible that the flex downturn wouldn't be as severe as feared, and so far, that looks to be the case.

In the meantime, while the company is expanding its footprint in the MLCC market, they have also interesting opportunities in the HDI market where they will introduce a product later this year. That market is actually larger than the flex market, although the company will be a new entrant here so success isn't guaranteed.

But the company is raking up cash as we speak in copious amounts. This quarter's figures would have been even better if not for an increase in working capital.

Valuation seems out of whack to us, the company wouldn't even be that excessively valued on the basis of Q1 earnings alone. There are three more quarters to come. Unless one expects a collapse in earnings, this doesn't make sense.

It's equally likely that earnings will reaccelerate next year when the flex market recovers and the company gets some traction in the HDI market.

