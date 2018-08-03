Wall Street Breakfast: U.S. Jobs Report - A Familiar Story?

Stocks

Apple hit a market cap of $1T on Thursday, becoming the first publicly traded U.S. company to reach the milestone. Many credit the company's growing software and services sales with driving the valuation. The catch-all category - which includes the App Store (NASDAQ:AAPL), AppleCare, Apple Pay, iTunes and cloud services - posted record revenue of $9.55B for the June quarter.

Overnight earnings roundup: Royal Bank of Scotland (NYSE:RBS) +1.8% premarket after announcing its first dividend since the financial crisis. Toyota (NYSE:TM) logged a record quarterly profit, but cut its full year sales outlook. Swiss Re (OTCPK:SSREY) fell 3% in Zurich after warning that major hurricanes are now a once-a-decade event - not once a century.

Investors will also digest Berkshire Hathaway's (BRK.A, BRK.B) Q2 earnings after the bell today. The results come at a time when the conglomerate's board has given chairman Warren Buffett more freedom to conduct stock buybacks and whittle down a $108.6B stockpile of cash. Operating profits hit a record last quarter as economic growth boosted its railroad, industrial and consumer businesses, but may now show scars on global trade tensions.

California and 18 other U.S. states have promised to fight a Trump administration proposal to weaken Obama-era fuel efficiency standards. A rollback would see a requirement to boost vehicles to 50 mpg by 2025 - slashed to 37 mpg - helping lower car prices for consumers, though critics say the plan would accelerate climate change and increase fuel costs. The proposal also opens new questions about the limits of federal powers over states.

Next space race... SpaceX (SPACE) is set to beat Boeing (NYSE:BA) in the battle to be the first company to ferry American astronauts to the International Space Station, with plans to fly its Demo-2 in April 2019 vs. Boeing's Crew Test Flight now slated for mid-2019. NASA awarded both companies a combined $6.8B in September 2014 to revive the U.S.'s ability to fly to the orbiting lab without buying seats on Russian Soyuz capsules.

Amid signals that the liftoff date for its heavy rocket may slip behind schedule, Jeff Bezos is pulling his private space company out of startup mode by doubling Blue Origin's (BORGN) current workforce to around 3,000 employees over the next two to three years. New Glenn intends to haul satellites and, eventually, people into orbit, and is central to the company’s hopes of winning lucrative military and commercial contracts.

Fiat Chrysler closed up 3.8% yesterday following reports that it would stick to plans to spin off its Magneti Marelli auto parts division, rebuffing buyers interested in the business. A decision on what to do with the Fiat (NYSE:FCAU) unit may be one of the first moves made by new CEO Mike Manley, the former head of the company's Jeep business who took over for the late CEO Sergio Marchionne last month.

"Cardless no longer means cashless," said Sol Gindi, chief administrative officer of consumer banking at Chase (NYSE:JPM), after the bank expanded cardless access to nearly all of its 16,000 ATMs nationwide. It first rolled out the feature, which uses NFC technology and enables transactions from mobile wallets, in 2016. Other big banks, including Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) and Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC), followed a year later.

Emerging markets push... Heineken (OTCQX:HEINY) has struck a $3.1B partnership in China that will allow it to expand in a heated lager region that's dominated by local brands. It's acquiring a 40% holding in the parent of China Resources Beer (OTCPK:CRHKY), maker of China's best-selling Snow brew brand, while the latter will take control of the Heineken name in mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.

It's the latest company to face lawsuits over its role in the U.S. opioid epidemic. AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) has received a grand jury subpoena from federal prosecutors in Florida seeking documents related to opioid products and its communications with a drugmaker. The office previously sent grand jury subpoenas to Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) and Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) regarding their products that contain oxymorphone.

A General Electric engineer linked to Chinese companies has been arrested for allegedly stealing files related to confidential power turbine technology. To conceal the documents, Xiaoqing Zheng embedded encrypted files into the code of a seemingly innocuous image of a sunset. GE is aware of the arrest and has been in "close cooperation with the FBI for some time on this matter."