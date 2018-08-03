Southwest Airlines Is A Buy - Cramer's Lightning Round (8/2/18)

Raytheon is a cheaper and better growth stock compared to Northrop Grumman.

Zuora is doing well, thanks to the subscription model.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Thursday, August 2.

Bullish Calls

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV): The company's cost structure is good, the economy is growing and fuel prices could be peaking. It's a buy.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO): CEO Tien Tzuo is brilliant, and he understands the subscription economy. It's a good buy.

Bearish Calls

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC): Its quarter was not great. Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) has better growth prospects and is cheaper.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS): "I'm not going to be against the buy. The stock was down hideously earlier today. But they did have to spend more money to be able to get those sales in, and that's the problem. It's the additional expense structure that's going to have to be put on."

::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::::

Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS: Check out Cramer's multi-million dollar charitable trust portfolio and uncover the stocks he thinks could be HUGE winners. Start your FREE 14-day trial now!

Get Cramer's Picks by email - it's free and takes only a few seconds to sign up