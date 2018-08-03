Buy These Gold Stocks As Gold Futures Set 2018 Lows

Newmont Mining is well above its "reversion to the mean" at $30.64.

Yamana Gold is just below its "reversion to the mean" at $3.23.

The Comex gold futures contract has a negative weekly chart but should be bought at my quarterly value level at $1,205.9.

The Comex gold futures (GCv1) contract is trading just below its 200-week simple moving average at $1,234.7, which is the "reversion to the mean", a level at which to start or add to a core long position. Gold set its 2018 high of $1,369.5 per troy ounce on April 11 and is in correction territory down 11.1% since then. The futures contract set its 2018 low of $1,211.0 on July 19.

Gold futures are outperforming the popular gold mining stocks Barrick Gold (NYSE:ABX), Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY), Goldcorp (NYSE:GG) and Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM). When this happens, it's typically the time to add to or start core long positions in these gold mining stocks.

A Scorecard for Gold and four Gold Mining Stocks

Comex Gold

The weekly chart for the gold futures contract is negative but oversold with the precious metal below its five-week modified moving average of $1,248.9 and above its 200-week simple moving average of $1,234.7, which is the "reversion to the mean". The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading is projected to end this week at 11.22, well below the oversold reading of 20.00 where it's been since the week of June 22.

Given this chart, my trading strategy is to buy weakness to my quarterly and semiannual value levels of $1,205.9 and $1,103.6, respectively, and reduce holdings on strength to my monthly and annual risky levels of $1,309.6 and $1,539.8, respectively.

Barrick Gold

The weekly chart for Barrick Gold is negative with the stock below its five-week modified moving average of $12.27 and below its 200-week simple moving average of $13.96, which is the "reversion to the mean". The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading is projected to decline to 26.63 this week down from 35.96 on July 27.

Given this chart, my trading strategy is to buy weakness to my quarterly, semiannual and annual value levels of $9.29, $8.98 and $8.20, respectively, and to reduce holdings on strength to 200-week simple moving average of $13.96. My monthly pivot is $11.77.

Yamana Gold

The weekly chart for Yamana Gold is positive with the stock above its five-week modified moving average of $2.97 and just below its 200-week simple moving average of $3.23, which is also the "reversion to the mean". The stock has been trading back and forth around the $3 a share mark, which is the threshold of being an "option on survival". A stock trading between $1 and $3 a share by my definition is considered an "option on survival". The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading is projected to rise to 53.04 this week, up from 51.57 on July 27.

Given this chart, my trading strategy is to buy weakness to my semiannual value level of $1.45 and reduce holdings on strength to my monthly and annual risky levels of $3.52 and $3.79, respectively.

Goldcorp

The weekly chart for Goldcorp is negative with the stock below its five-week modified moving average of $13.21 and well below its 200-week simple moving average of $15.44, which is also the "reversion to the mean". The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading is projected to decline to 29.17 this week down from 35.24 on July 27.

Given this chart, my trading strategy is to buy weakness to my annual and quarterly value levels of $9.06 and $8.56, respectively, and reduce holdings on strength to my monthly risky level of $13.97.

Newmont Mining

The weekly chart for Newmont Mining is negative but oversold with the stock below its five-week modified moving average of $37.39 and with the stock well above its 200-week simple moving average of $30.64, which is the "reversion to the mean". The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading is projected to end the week at 15.28, well below the oversold threshold of 20.00.

Given this chart, my trading strategy is to buy weakness to my quarterly and annual value levels of $33.82 and $27.56, respectively, and reduce holdings on strength to my monthly risky level of $39.59. My semiannual pivot is $36.51.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.