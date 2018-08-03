Pandora Investors Sing Loud And Proud After Upbeat Q2 Print

Analysts sure like what they see with this market player.

Music streaming giant Pandora Media (NYSE:P) attracted thousands more in paid subscribers, according to its just released second quarter earnings report. With subscription and other revenue accelerating 65%, leaving Street-side expectations in the dust, investors are applauding P's earnings showcase. On Wednesday, shares shot up almost 21%. This is good news because Pandora investors needed this win, badly.

This earnings show suggests a different song and dance than misses of 2017. Just between last summer and the end of the year alone, Pandora plunged 43% in value. After all, last year, Pandora faced a corporate shake up- the giant saw its co-founder and chief executive Tim Westergren take an exit. Subscribers were not spending as much time on Pandora's app and ad revenues reflected that, taking a dip.

Present-day, under new CEO Roger Lynch's guiding hand, Pandora stock has rallied 59% in 2018- a welcome robust open half to the year. While Pandora posted a net loss available to common stock holders of $99.5 million, this marks a considerable improvement from this time last year's $289.7 million. Pandora's posted loss of 15 cents per share proved a narrower loss than the Street had feared. Across the Street, analysts are cheering strong advertising and subscriber revenues, an impressive comeback performance from Pandora.

"We are on track to get back on growth in ad revenue," Lynch asserted in an interview. Pandora's chief executive told Yahoo Finance, "We're in the early innings of turning things around, with more to come."

It has helped Pandora to make strides forward with a new focus on monetization initiatives- particularly advertising. The company just sunk its teeth into a new strategic acquisition in March- programmatic audio platform AdsWizz.

Lynch notes this partnership offers a real advantage to Pandora: "It enables us … to recapture portions of the budget that we have lost access to by not having programmatic…and I'm sure there may be other advertisers that only want to buy programmatically that we will be able to attract."

When Lynch first joined, Pandora did not yet have programmatic video or audio- and because of this, "we were facing headwinds in our ads business." AdsWizz help Pandora gain back those ad budget portions that used to be a non-option. Moreover, Lynch highlights the Pandora team now gets to "transact with our advertising customers in the way they want to transact."

Wall Street is taking the step forward in encouraged stride. Just how positive are analysts on this turnaround story? Here, we use TipRanks market data to determine if Pandora's recovery speaks loudly enough to analysts to sway consensus to the bulls. Let's take a closer look.

The Bullish Camp Gets Bigger

Two new bulls joined Pandora's table after its stellar second quarter showcase - one including RBC Capital's Mark Mahaney (Profile & Recommendations). Notably, Mahaney has earned an impressive ranking on Wall Street: #12 out of over 4,800 analysts covered on Wall Street.

In reaction to the print, Mahaney upgrades P from Sector Perform to Outperform rating while lifting the price target from $6 to $10 (16% upside potential). Between organic revenue growth rising to the double-digits and EBITDA losses that dialed down, the analyst commends better execution. Though Pandora's 2% active listener hours dip merits an eyebrow raise, in a nutshell, share value is "undemanding;" especially considering anticipated annualized revenue gains circling 10% by 2021.

Five-star analyst James Goss of Barrington (Profile & Recommendations) likewise entered the bullish party for Pandora, upgrading the stock to Outperform. Goss believes Pandora stock could reach $11, marking a robust 35% in return potential. This giant has room to grow on the back of drawing a "huge" base of listeners. Moreover, the company has boosted its audio services to now offer two levels of pay products. This team's strategy is starting to solidify, and it's working well.

Even top 100 analyst Victor Anthony of Aegis (Profile & Recommendations) reiterates a Buy on P stock while hiking his price target from $8.50 to $8.75 (7% upside potential).

Momentum between advertising and subscription segments is all fired up, and Anthony is taking note. "Point is, there are multiple drivers for both the ad and subscription businesses. At ~1x '19 sales, the shares are compelling with growth momentum across both advertising and subscription," commends Anthony.

The Sidelined Are Still Positive

Macquarie analyst Amy Yong (Profile & Recommendations) may still hold tight to her Neutral rating on Pandora, but following the print, she takes her price target on an upturn. Now, the analyst sees 4% upside potential in store for the stock.

For a sidelined analyst, Yong's research note reflects healthy optimism for Pandora's comeback opportunity: "Pandora's transformative growth continues with AdsWizz integration, partnerships with Snap/Cheddar/telco, and service launches like the Family Plan."

Profitability the analyst anticipates can grow stronger quarter-over-quarter. Even as marketing costs accelerate, "operational efficiencies are progressing." The analyst spotlights "ultimately, better control of the digital audio ad market" playing to Pandora's favor as an initiative. Yong continues, "Spotify aside, every publisher has stayed; additionally, AdsWizz allows Pandora to open up to broader pool of buyers."

Clues of progress leave Yong cautiously optimistic- and her apprehension is tied up in Pandora's power to rise amid a "competitive landscape."

Oppenheimer analyst Jason Helfstein (Profile & Recommendations) reiterates a Perform rating on Pandora following results he recognizes as "strong." Helfstein does not want to switch from the sidelines just yet, "pending evidence of sustained improvement" from the giant.

To Pandora's credit, Helfstein comments, "We believe new mgmt. has had success thus far making incremental improvements to product (Premium Access, lower ad loads), marketing efficiency (direct response vs. brand strategy) and partnerships (AT&T/Snap Inc.), driving results above expectations."

Wall Street's Verdict

The 'Moderate Buy' stock's road to recovery does not have a single bear in sight. Pandora has received 5 buy ratings in 3 months from best performing analysts - with 7 analysts choosing to play it safe on the sidelines. Overall, consensus expectations round out to an average price target of $8.73.

In other words, the Street believes Pandora stock points to 6% in upside potential - which is optimistic for a comeback story. TipRanks analytics exhibit a market prospect shining a turnaround opportunity here. See P Price Target and Analyst Ratings Detail.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.