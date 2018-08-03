What About The 3.00 Percent Yield On The 10-Year Treasury?

What will take the yield higher? Sustained faster economic growth? An increase in inflationary expectations? Or, might the US become less of a "safe haven" for risk averse international monies.

This 3.00 percent level seems to be a real "barrier" as this level was attained once before this year before the market backed off.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury is flirting with the 3.00 percent level once again, seemingly on the good news of the stronger US economic growth.

On December 18, 2017, I posted an article titled "Key Market to Watch in 2018: The Bond Market."

In that post I concluded:

"I believe that people need to keep a close watch on the bond market in 2018 and especially how the "Trump" Federal Reserve evolves. What happens here might have significant ramifications for other financial institutions and financial markets. In any case, I believe that the bond markets will be much more volatile in 2018 than they have been in recent times."

On January 11, 2018, I wrote another piece where I commented:

"When I wrote my December 18 post "Key Market to Watch in 2018: The Bond Market," I wasn't anticipating that events would lead to such a quick response. Right now, the bond market seems to be facing some actions and re-actions that did not seem to be in the playbook four weeks ago."

Things, however, did not really take off until around the start of February.

But, on February 1, things seemed to be happening, and I wrote "What is the Bond Market Trying to Say?".

The yield on the 10-year Treasury security was around 2.45 percent on January 3. On February 1, the yield was around 2.80 percent. Something had happened. More on this later.

Toward the end of April the yield jumped to 3.00 percent and remained until around May 23, when a retreat took place and by the first of June, the 10-year yielded only about 2.85 percent.

The yield on the 10-year bond remained somewhere in the 2.85 percent to 2.90 percent range until the end of last week when if jumped back up to the 3.00 percent level, roughly where it is now.

What has been going on in the bond market?

Well, if we separate the two components of the yield into its expected real yield and its expected inflationary expectations we see the following. At the beginning of the year, the yield on the 10-year US Treasury Inflation Protected security (TIPS) was roughly around 50 basis points.

The inflationary expectations built into the 10-year nominal yield was 1.95 percent, so that combining the expected real yield and inflationary expectations you get the nominal yield of 2.45 percent.

On February 1, the yield on the 10-year TIPS had jumped to 65 basis points and inflationary expectations rose to about 2.15 percent. Adding the two figures together gives us the 2.80 percent yield that existed on that date.

The most obvious reason for the jump in yields at this time was the tax cut bill that had been passed by the US Congress in December 2017. By the first of February it seems as if the reality of the tax bill had set in and with the looming passage of an aggressive budget bill just about to be passed, expectations grew that the combination of these two factors would raise economic growth and also raise the level of inflation in the economy. Hence, both the real yield and inflationary expectations rose.

Note that since that period early in February, inflationary expectations have not changed. From February 1 up until August 1, inflationary expectations have averaged 2.13 percent.

What has changed since then is the real yield as represented by the yield on the 10-year TIPS.

In late April/early May, the real yield jumped. For February, March and April, the real yield averaged 67 basis points, modestly above the February 1 level.

In late April/early May, the real yield rose to 77 basis points. I commented at that time about the rise in the real yield. In order to explain this increase I used the argument I had used over the past six or seven years that risk averse international monies were moving around the world seeking "safe havens" for their funds.

It seemed as if there was another rush of money coming into the United States due to an increase in risk, specifically in commodities…especially in the oil markets…and because there appeared to be a tariff war brewing because of the threats that President Trump was putting out to the world.

The jump in the real yield is given as the primary reason for the jump in the yield on the 10-year bond to the 3.00 percent level.

As these markets cooled off and the reality of the tariff war situation settled in, the real yield dropped off a bit. The yield on the 10-year TIPs dropped back to 74 basis points and with inflationary expectations remaining around 2.13 percent, the nominal yield fell back to 2.87 percent.

Then, the second quarter figure for real GDP was released last Friday. The quarterly figure for the second quarter, annualized, came in at 4.1 percent although the year-over-year rate of increase was only 2.8 percent.

The financial markets took off! Although there was no increase in inflationary expectations, on Monday, July 30 the yield on the 10-year TIPS jumped up to around 85 basis points and this brought the yield on the 10-year Treasury bond up to 3.00 percent again.

This jump did not appear to be connected to any specific international flows of funds related to risk averse monies searching for "safe havens." This jump really seems to be tied to expectations that US economic growth might be stronger in the near future.

The question then becomes, can the nominal yield hold at the 3.00 percent level…or, might it go some even higher?

All I can say here is that it depends. If economic growth remains strong, then the yield on the 10-year TIPS could remain at the 85 basis point level…or go even higher. Or, because of the fiscal stimulus along with the increased borrowing needs of the government supported by Federal Reserve actions, inflation…and inflationary expectations…might increase substantially cause inflationary expectations to rise. Or, some combination of the two might happen.

Or, people might change their view about the United States and the United States would cease to be a "safe haven." This would result in a substantial rise in the yield on the 10-year TIPS.

