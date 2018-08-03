TherapeuticsMD: Licensing, Partnership, And Dilution, What Is Happening?

Main goal of $85 million in dilution from a combination of new partner and public is to fund the licensing deal.

New licensing deal makes sense as the product is competitive, costs involved are reasonable and fits with the company's portfolio.

In the past few days, TherapeuticsMD (TXMD)'s stock price has declined significantly from $6.75 to $5.18 as of August 1, 2018. The price decline was substantiated with the dilution announcement one day after the company held its Q2 conference call. The company was clearly able to announce the updates before the conference call. Failure to do so was disappointing as investors were left hanging as to what to make of these new updates. Licensing, partnership, and dilution, what is happening?

New Licensing Deal

The crux of the multitude of new press releases revolves around the new licensing deal the company has secured. Some key points of the licensing deals are as follows:

Product: Birth control ring that is slated to be the first contraceptive that is procedure-free, reversible and provides a full year of protection

PDUFA date: August 17, 2018

Market Size: $1.5 billion (Nuvaring (closest competitor): ~$560 million)

Costs: $20 million upon approval, $20 million upon commercialization, up to $20 million allocated for a potential post-approval study (any excess costs will be offset by royalties and milestone payments)

Comparison of competing products can be seen below:

Table 1: Comparison of Yearly Ring versus current contraceptive products

Source: TXMD's 424B5 SEC filing

Does this licensing deal make sense?

To evaluate whether a deal makes sense, one should look at the product, synergy factor and costs.

Table 2: Phase 3 survey results from 905 subjects using the Yearly Ring ring

Source: TXMD's 424B5 SEC filing

As a product, the Yearly Ring does stand out among its peers with a reasonable price point and high convenience factor (as seen in Table 2). The company is also planning to secure favorable payor coverage by emphasizing the savings made with a lower refill and no office or procedure fees (>$100, which is 10% of product cost). Additionally, if the FDA designates the Yearly Ring ring as a "vaginal system" class, private health plans might cover the product with no out-of-pocket cost for patients.

Payor negotiations will be crucial to the success of the product. $1,400 price point will turn off most patients without significant cost sharing by payors. It is tough to evaluate at this point how negotiations will pan out, but payor negotiation experience for Imvexxy will be helpful.

As the company's existing sales force overlaps with over 80% of existing prescribers of the leading monthly contraceptive ring, sales cost is minimized. Additionally, the company's prenatal customers can be converted to users of the Yearly Ring ring. So, the Yearly Ring does fit well with the company's product line-up.

In terms of costs, no upfront fee is a definite plus. Milestone payments of $20 million upon a Phase 3 approval and $20 million upon commercialization are also reasonable amounts considering a peak sales of $500 million (NuvaRing current sales). The lower initial cost is likely due to company negotiating for further payments when sales materialized ($40 million payments when $200 million, $400 million and $1 billion cumulative net sales reached). With the majority of the costs being tied to sales performance, this licensing deal has relatively low risk and high upside potential.

Overall, this deal does seem to make sense, though execution remains crucial to the success of this deal.

Additional Funding Required

There is a misunderstanding that the dilution is a result of high cash burn and thus more funds are required to launch the pipeline. The company has burned $25 million in Q2. However, the company still has an additional $75 million of debt to draw upon TX-001HR's approval and $154 million in cash. Leaving aside the $50 million required for the loan agreement, the company has $180 million of utilizable cash. Even with a 50% jump in cash burn, the company is likely able to sustain for 4-5 quarters. That time-frame is more than sufficient for Imvexxy and TX-001HR to generate some cash flow.

Figure 1: Extract of Amendment to MidCap Credit Agreement

Source: TXMD's 424B5 SEC filing

The main reason for the dilution is to facilitate the licensing deal. As seen in Figure 1, the company has to raise an additional $75 million in cash to comply with their creditor. The $75 million is likely an additional cash outflow the creditor felt was required to facilitate the licensing deal. The likely breakage of usage of funds is $20 million upon approval, $20 million upon commercialization, $20 million to conduct the post-approval study and $15 million for advertising and sales costs.

To satisfy the creditors, the company has raised the amount via a $65 million offering and $20 million share subscription by Knight Therapeutics (partner in Canada). Excluding underwriting fees, the company will be raising a net $81 million in cash ($6 million more than the requirement, likely to meet the underwriters' minimum size). Investors should not misunderstand the dilution as a worrying sign of high cash burn and insufficient liquidity.

New Partnership Funding Incoming

The $20 million share subscription is not the only payment by Knight Therapeutics. Knight will be paying a milestone fee upon regulatory approval of Imvexxy and TX-001HR in Canada, sales milestone fees for sales in Canada and Israel and royalty payments. Specific terms of these payments have yet to be disclosed, and unlikely to be made public until milestones are triggered.

Additionally, management has stated that the Latin America partnership will be coming soon. Europe partnership will also be in the works after TX-001HR's approval. So expect multiple new funding announcements in the next couple of months.

Conservation Valuation Remains Compelling

Table 3: TXMD's pipeline valuation table

Source: Internal research

Taking the new diluted share count inclusive of warrants and options, total shares increased from 216.6 million to 263.5 million. Using a relatively conservative 2.7x peak sales multiple, a reasonable target of $12.46 indicates significant upside from the current price of $5.18. Execution is once again critical in determining if the company is able to hit the target price listed.

Upcoming Catalysts

These are some important dates that investors should be aware of:

August 17, 2018: Yearly Ring PDUFA

October 28, 2018: TX-001HR PDUFA

Q4 2019: Q3 results with an initial overview of payer uptake and sales performance of Imvexxy

Late Q1/early Q2 2019: Launch of TX-001HR

Q2 2019: Q3 results with an initial overview of payer uptake and sales performance of TX-001HR

Q4 2019/Q1 2020: Launch of Yearly Ring

Q3 2020: Q2 results with an initial overview of payer uptake and sales performance of Yearly Ring

Summary

Dilution at first glance might seem to be bad news. But investors need to keep in mind the objective of the dilution, which is to fund the licensing of a novel birth control product. The company fundamentals are no different from when the share price was over $7. On the contrary, the licensing deal has made the fundamentals more attractive by introducing a new revenue stream and diversifying the current portfolio from the menopausal space.

TXMD is not a stock for the faint-hearted. Being a biotech with high short interest, it is susceptible to wild price swings. Investors should look at the long game and see this recent price dip as an opportunity to add to one's current position. For those who do not believe in management's capital allocation and operational strategies, it is best to exit your position.

I have added to my position and continue to believe management will act in the best interests of shareholders (management own 20% of diluted share count). Stay long, stay strong.

*Note 1: Imvexxy's peak sales is based on net revenue forecast provided by the company (conservative given no growth assumption and 35% rebate)

**Note 2: TX-001HR's estimated peak sales is derived from conservative 30% market share with a 35% discount of estimated combination hormone market size estimate provided by the company, skin indication sales estimates is not included

^Note 3: 2.6x peak sales ratio is used to account for 15% royalty payment, high sales of $500 million is based on NuvaRing sales, minimum sales of $100 million is a conservative estimate and median sales is average of low and high sales figures

Disclosure: I am/we are long TXMD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.