BorgWarner Doing Its Part, But Sentiment Remains Weak

BorgWarner continues to deliver good organic growth on the back of growing efficiency-driven vehicle content, but the Street is down on the sector right now.

Solid revenue growth, growing margins, and a growing backlog isn’t getting it done today for BorgWarner (BWA), which leads to the question of just what exactly it’s going to take for investors to want to own vehicle components companies again. Weak production rates and tariff/trade wars don’t help sentiment, and rising material costs are still a threat to some extent, but valuations are getting interesting across the space.

As I’ve said before, stocks don’t go up just because they’re cheap – valuation alone really isn’t much of a catalyst. Accordingly, while I do like BorgWarner both as a company and a stock, I can’t say that the shares won’t slide another 10% as they have since my last update (when/where I liked the long-term value opportunity). Longer term, I think this is a name to consider, but it will take patience and perhaps management pulling a few rabbits out of its hat at its upcoming September analyst day to get investors interested again.

“Good Enough” Isn’t Too Shabby

Although BorgWarner’s second quarter results were just in-line with expectations on an operational basis, I think the actual performance reflected in those numbers is pretty good. Although passenger vehicle production growth has certainly slowed, content growth continues to propel above-market growth for BorgWarner, and there are signs that prior cost efficiency moves are having some positive effects.

Revenue rose more than 7% on an organic basis, spread evenly across both the Engine and Drivetrain businesses. Those are good numbers relative to global vehicle production growth of around 2% in the quarter and flat North American production. What’s more, management is guiding to around 5% organic growth in the third quarter – a quarter where the company is looking at a +11% prior year comp (and a two-year comp of +6%).

Gross margin was flat this quarter, which I’ll consider a minor win given cost pressures. Operating income rose at a mid-teens rate, with about 20bp of margin improvement. At the segment level, Engine earnings rose 14% (with 20bp of margin improvement), while Drivetrain growth was stymied in part by Ford’s (F) F-Series production interruption and came in at +6% with 70bp of margin erosion. Given that the F-Series is worth around $1,000/vehicle in content to BorgWarner (one of the more significant platforms), I’d argue that the company handled this unexpected interruption rather well.

A Change At The Top

The biggest change at BorgWarner since my last update is the unexpected announcement that COO Frederic Lissalde will be replacing CEO James Verrier in that role in August. While this is not completely unexpected, as Lissalde was named COO prior to this move much as Verrier was, Verrier is only 54 years old and this move is being described as a retirement (though I’m in my early 40’s and in semi-retirement, so who am I to judge?).

Given Lissalde’s tenure at BorgWarner, I have no reason to think that there will be any significant change in strategy. Verrier has ran the company well, using a series of M&A transactions to put the company in good shape for the upcoming acceleration in hybrid and EV production. Still, good executives are valuable and I imagine bears might try to push the angle that this retirement suggests BorgWarner isn’t so well-placed for the future.

Ongoing Opportunities Are Meaningful

One of the core components of my bullishness on BorgWarner is the fact that the company is well-placed across the spectrum of passenger vehicle technology. While the company was overweight to diesel-enabling technologies and vulnerable to the rapid decline of diesel in Europe after the Volkswagen scandal, the company has offset this with strong (and often overlooked/underrated) exposure to a range of technologies that improve the efficiency of gasoline-powered vehicles. These technologies continue to offer growth potential for BorgWarner.

Global penetration of turbochargers is still only around 40%, with some sources indicating penetration/attachment rates of only 20% in the U.S.. As turbochargers allow auto OEMs to use smaller, more efficient engines without compromising peak power for drivers, I believe this is a significant ongoing growth opportunity for both BorgWarner and Honeywell (HON) (which saw 7% organic growth in its turbocharger-driven Transport segment in the quarter) with a content value per vehicle of around $250.

Variable cam timing isn’t so much of an opportunity for BorgWarner (with penetration rates over 60%), but technologies like exhaust gas recirculation (worth around $100/vehicle) and dual clutch transmissions ($350/vehicle) still remain significantly under-penetrated in the U.S. and on a global basis.

BorgWarner likewise has meaningful opportunities beyond gasoline engines. In hybrids, management expects the P2 configuration to be the winner with most full/strong hybrid designs, and the company’s P2 module includes a motor, clutch, case, and power electronics with a potential per-vehicle content value of around $900 (versus around $200/vehicle in present-day hybrid content). Other opportunities include belt alternator starters/integrated belt alternator starters and electric AWD drive systems that can be worth more than $1,000 in content value – BorgWarner is currently supplying the all-wheel drive system for Geely’s (GEELY) new Lynk & Co Model 01. As OEMs also move on to EVs, BorgWarner is ready there too, with offerings that include drives/traction motors, components (like cabin heaters), and power electronics, with eDrives offering $1,000 to $2,000 in content value depending upon the configuration.

Clearly there will be abundant competition. Major vehicle component suppliers like Continental (OTCPK:CTTAY), Valeo (OTCPK:VLEEY), Dana (DAN), and many others are positioning themselves to be players in the hybrid/EV foodchain, and auto OEMs will happily leverage that to strike the best deals possible. Even so, I think BorgWarner has put itself in a good spot for the evolution of auto propulsion technology and maintained a lot of flexibility regarding the pace of the transition (if gasoline engines hold more share for longer, BorgWarner is ready for that).

The Opportunity

I’ve cut back my expectations for 2018 and 2019 mostly to reflect the softer trends in vehicle builds, but my long-term core assumptions of mid-single-digit revenue growth and high single-digit FCF growth haven’t changed. I’m still a little worried that I’m expecting too much in terms of FCF margin improvement (from a long-run average of around 5% up to around 7% to 8%), but near-term margins and returns (ROIC, ROA, etc.) still support a higher share price.

The Bottom Line

If my fair value estimates in the low-to-mid $50’s are reasonable, BorgWarner shares are meaningfully undervalued today. Clearly the market does not like the stock right now, nor does it really like the sector in general. While I understand some concerns about near-term production rates, material costs, and trade protectionism, this might be a time to start due diligence with an eye toward longer-term opportunities.

