There's no question in my mind that the intervention in the gold market is similar to the intervention that occurred in 2008 ahead of the financial crisis. However, I believe that, because of the massive physical off-take in the eastern hemisphere, the western Central Banks and bullion banks will be unable to push the price of gold down on the same scale as it was taken down in 2008 from March to October. Currently, gold is 15% above the low it hit at the end of 2015. It's 7% above the interim low it hit at the end of 2016.

As of last week, money managers (hedge funds primarily) held the biggest net-short position in futures and options in records going back to 2006. A measure of gold volatility is near the lowest since January.

My good friend and colleague, Chris Marcus, invited me to his podcast show that he produces for Miles Franklin. We discuss the gold market, the deterioration in the U.S. economy and the reasons I believe that the trading action in gold and silver is preceding another financial collapse similar to 2008 only worse: