Britain - Lost En Route To Empire 2

Any investor who has observed the twists and turns of British politicians not saying what they mean and not meaning what they say, from one day to the next, about Brexit, would sensibly conclude that it is best to stay away. I have concluded that too but I also believe there is money to be made in a couple of exceptions. I shall go through some twists and turns of my own here to explain what and what not to buy, and why.

The British Empire was indeed grand, spanning the globe for a long time. Britain's slide from greatness took a long time too and may have started when Americans booted the British out in the Wars of Independence aided by the French who had never forgiven Britain for defeating their mighty Napoleon at Trafalgar - an insult that simmers on still today. In other earlier wars the British destroyed the Spanish Armada and kicked the Spanish out of America but did not build a wall to stop them coming back, leaving that for a US president at some future time.

Fast forward to 1960 and, having defeated Germany with the help of the US in WW2, Britain was the world's leading maker and exporter of manufactured goods. Germany's manufacturing industry was small and in the early stages of recovery from WW2 devastation. The British pound was the world's strongest currency and £1 would buy twelve German marks; the DM. Britain still flexed its might and forced the Made in Whatever Country designation to be added to all products made around the world to differentiate them from "superior" products Made in Britain.

Today if the DM still existed £1 would be worth around DM1.5 only and Britain is a minnow among manufacturing giants with Germany having long ago become the world's leading producer and exporter of high quality manufactured goods. Having been one of the early inventors of the car, Britain's car making industry had to be rescued by German, Indian and Japanese car makers. Britons invented the train and the internet yet today - centuries after defeating France and Spain at war - both those countries are crisscrossed with high speed rail while Britain has almost none plus its existing old system is in an advanced state of decay providing appalling service to users. Also 71% of homes in Spain today are connected with fiber cable - essential for high speed internet - compared to a mere 4% in Britain where the rest are still connected with decaying copper cable.

Similar declines in standards permeate almost every aspect of life in Britain today:

- A shortage of house building that started in the 1980s combined with a growing population has led to a housing crisis today in many parts of the country. Average house prices are now eight to ten times average earnings compared with three times then. Political promises to fix things have come to nothing via sixteen Housing Minsters in government in the past eighteen years, eight of those in the last eight years.

- Thirty percent of UK power stations must be replaced in the next fifteen years but few have been started. This is replacement only and takes no account of new age demand. The existing system has been stretched to its limits during the present long, hot summer.

- Despite those out of balance supply/demand electrical power facts the government has declared that all cars must be declared EVs by 2030, less than 12 years away. And it has downloaded responsibility for building recharging stations onto local councils who are effectively bankrupt and struggling to meet the basic needs of the elderly and vulnerable and other essential services

- Britain's universities and private schools are world class yet the country overall has the worst literacy and numeracy of any large European country meaning that the few leading manufacturing companies that remain, such as Renishaw (OTCPK:RNSHF) and Rolls Royce (OTCPK:RYCEF), have difficulties recruiting sufficient young people with even the basics of education to go into their own training systems to replace those retiring and to underpin growth.

- Inequality between the UK's geographic regions pits GDP per capita in West London at six times the EU average against the worst off regions with levels similar to the poorest areas on Spain and Portugal and London's figures mask the fact that charities have to buy beds for poor young kids and many homeless adults sleep on the streets.

- In addition to the impoverished local councils, UK central government debt is around 87% of GDP far above levels considered prudent. That amounts to around £1.8 trillion to which must be added conveniently kept "off book" liabilities including state and public pensions estimated to be near £5 billion. Tax levels are very high when items like stamp duty and national insurance contributions - taxes by other names! - are included. A madhouse of bureaucracies have to be financed including over 1,000 so-called Quangos; non-government agencies born in the 1980s to prove government encroachment in people's lives was not getting greater! The solutions proposed by the likely next British prime minister - an unreconstructed communist from the 1970s - include higher taxes, 19% VAT (sales tax) to be added to those already high private school fees and...capital controls!

- Internal tensions have not gone away in the "United" Kingdom with Scotland, having lost a referendum to gain independence, once again fighting for more autonomy from London's woeful central government. Other regions are seeking that too

The list goes on but I shall end with one point that seems to encapsulate the whole: During Empire 1 Britannia ruled the waves; today a newly built aircraft carrier intended to be the new flagship of the fleet has what appear to be unfixable leaks and there is no money to buy the aircraft needed to fly from it!

I will end this dismal list by mentioning that Britain has some of the loveliest and most varied countryside in the world and I would recommend any visitor takes times to enjoy some of that...before the entry and exit points become closed if a hard Brexit happens. What else is recommendable?

To buy or not to buy?

Infrastructure is decaying and overloaded in Britain. I have mentioned power generation, internet and rail to which must be added roads, water pipes, bridges etc. Despite the woeful financial situation some investments will have to be made in those and that provides opportunities:

To buy

- Ashtead (OTCPK:ASHTF) or AHT:LSE on its home London exchange. Ashtead is my UK favorite. It owns Sunbelt, the second largest equipment rental business in the US - a country that also has decaying infrastructure - and A Plant, the largest in the UK. Its main competitor in the US is United Rentals (NYSE:URI). URI is number one in the US but it is slow growth whereas Ashtead is growing both sales and pretax profits at the rate of 20% per year combined with excellent free cash flow generation. The equipment rental market is still relatively undeveloped in the US where ownership has been preferred even if expensive machines lay idle for 50% of the time. That is changing and Ashtead is benefiting from that change. Since most of its revenues are in the US that reflects well when translated into ever weakening British pounds for accounting purposes and the new lower US corporate tax rates add to Ashtead's attractiveness.

- Corning (NYSE:GLW). With only 4% of British homes connected by fiber and the rest relying on old copper cable, Corning, as a world leading fiber optic cable producer, will supply a large part of the new cable required.

HOUSING CRISIS. Britain shares a home ownership culture with the US and a few other former empire countries such as Australia. But unlike those countries it has not built sufficient homes to meet demand - partly due to a madhouse of bureaucracies and inept politicians - plus pay increases have not kept up with the subsequent house price increases. It takes a while to change cultures but that is happening and more people are turning to rental as the only way to get a roof over their heads. My favorite rental firms are:

- Grainger (OTC:GRGTF). There is no US listing that I know of. Grainger is one of the largest residential rental companies in the UK and is getting larger rapidly with that culture change. It has nowhere to go but up with the only threat being possible rent controls under any future government.

- PRS Reit, PRSR:LSE. PRS is another leading rental firm. I like it because many of its properties are in the north of England, parts of which are dragging themselves out of the UK's general decline and are seeking more autonomy from the dysfunctional central government in London in order to further that progress.

Not to buy - a health warning!

Generally speaking I will keep away from UK investments but there a couple well known to SA readers that I will mention specifically.

In an endeavor to reduce enormously long waiting times caused by an overburdened National Health Service, NHS, target times were introduced by government that meant the NHS has to redirect patients to private hospitals in order to meet those targets. It had to pay for the cost of that from its own finances that were also overburdened. Pressures on the NHS increased and recently, in order to stem its declining approval ratings, the government announced extra funding for the NHS. If I understand things correctly this "extra" money is actually a political fudge paid for at least in part by quietly relaxing the waiting time targets, meaning fewer patients for the private hospitals. Those might include:

- Ventas (NYSE:VTR) and Omega Healthcare (NYSE:OHI). Although both have the majority of their properties in the US both have expanded into the UK to meet that rising burden on the health system there. It is possible that neither has yet seen any affect from this recent political move but I suspect it will adversely affect their results in coming months and, if I am correct about this, it will affect their UK property values too. Both are often subject to articles on SA, some with buy recommendations. My recommendation is; do not buy.

Lost en route to Empire 2

One of the main espousers of Britain's future greatness, and one who is playing constant political games to become the new British Prime Minister, was recently asked about the problems created for business by his leading the push for a hard Brexit. His cool reply was widely published with full spelling but I shall dilute that here; "F...K Business". That coming from the former Mayor of London - the world's leading international financial city and source of much of Britain's earnings - shows the abysmal lack of integrity of those at the top in British politics.

He is Britain's would-be emperor without clothes. The sun set long ago on the British Empire and will not rise again on another.

It is entirely possible that political fudges will keep Britain in or close to the EU but Britain has driven itself to the edge of an abyss. Its only way to get anywhere positive in the future is to make a start on fixing those shocking Made in Britain weaknesses.

Failing that British politicians of all colors and aspirations should take heed of sage advice from an old Irishman. When asked for directions by a young English couple, who had got hopelessly lost while driving on Ireland's lovely country roads, he thought long and carefully before replying; "If I were you I would not start from here".

I see little reason why investors should not heed that advice too but there are always opportunities in problem circumstances and I believe my picks will help those lost to find a way to some of those. Hopefully some readers will know more and will share those in with us all.

