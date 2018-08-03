AXA: Moving Towards A P&C, Protection And Health Insurance Behemoth

With the ongoing integration of XL Group, the successful IPO of AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc., AXA is on the right path to meet its targets.

Executive Summary

On the 2nd of August, AXA (OTCQX:AXAHF) (OTCQX:AXAHY) reported its results for the first half of 2018. The year-to-date post-tax profit amounted to €2,796 million ($2,343 million), down €472 million ($548 million) (-14%). The decline was mainly due to a higher impact from exceptional and discontinued operations (-€361 million) and a more unfavorable change in the fair value of financial assets and derivatives net of foreign exchange impacts, down €194 million to -€346 million. The adverse impact from exceptional and discontinued operations was mainly related to the one-time adverse effect linked to the transformation of the in-force Group Life business model to a semi-autonomous model in Switzerland (- €347million) and the negative impacts related to the IPO of AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. (EQH) (-€97 million). Nonetheless, the profitability of the non-life activities improved with a P&C combined ratio of 95%. With the ongoing integration of XL Group (XL), the IPO of its life insurance subsidiary in the U.S., the insurer's strategy remains focused on the health, protection and non-life activities, with the ambition to become a predominantly P&C, protection & health insurance company.

A Strong Underlying Profitability

For the first half of 2018, the underlying earnings grew by 9% to €3.2 billion ($3.7 billion). The underlying profit increase was mainly driven by the core markets of the insurer, i.e., the French and the European markets, which reported a 9% and 10% earnings increase respectively.

Source: AXA's Q2 2018 Report

In France, the profit grew by 9% to €0.8 billion ($0.9 billion), mainly due to the higher technical margin in P&C despite higher natural event charges, as well as higher Unit-Linked management fees linked to a higher average asset base.

Source: AXA's Q2 2018 Report

The P&C combined ratio improved by 0.6 points to 93.7%, mainly driven by a lower expense ratio. Nonetheless, the health combined ratio deteriorated by 0.7 points to 98.7%, reflecting higher expenses to support business growth (health revenues grew by 12%)

Source: AXA's Q2 2018 Report

In Europe, the underlying earnings increased by 10% to €1.3 billion ($1.5 billion), mainly due to the higher technical margins in Switzerland (from the life segments), in the UK and Ireland (Health activities) and Spain (P&C business area), and lower corporate tax rates in Switzerland and Belgium.

Source: AXA's Q2 2018 Report

Total revenues of the European region grew by 3% to €21.7 billion ($25.2 billion), due to a strong recovery in Italy mostly driven by higher sales in capital-light G/A savings and Unit-Linked, as well as continued positive momentum in P&C Commercial lines (+3%), notably in the UK and Ireland, Switzerland and Germany, and in Health (+4%).

Source: AXA's Q2 2018 Report

On the profitability side, the 0.6 percentage point improvement in the combined ratio was due primarily to a slight enhancement of the loss ratio, due to a higher favorable effect of the prior year reserves development more than offsetting higher natural events in Germany and Belgium.

Source: AXA's Q2 2018 Report

Furthermore, the health activities reported an improved combined ratio of 96.2%, primarily driven by improved claims management in the UK and Ireland, and a favorable price effect.

In Asia, the underlying earnings grew by 4% to €0.5 billion ($0.6 billion), mainly driven by the 3% growth in the revenues and higher technical margins in Japan, a more favorable business mix in China, and improved P&C combined ratio. The P&C combined ratio was down 1.1 percentage points to 96.5%, benefiting from a favorable prior year reserves development, a lower-than-expected motor claims frequency, offset partially by higher expenses linked to a move towards more profitable products.

Source: AXA's Q2 2018 Report

On the health activity side, the combined ratio improved by 0.7 points to 77.7%, driven by a favorable experience in Japan and a change in the portfolio in Indonesia.

Source: AXA's Q2 2018 Report

In the U.S., the impact of the IPO of AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. (reduced ownership and higher debt expenses) overshadowed the higher Unit-Linked management fees and the higher earnings from AB (AB) (AB's revenues grew by 11% to €1.3 billion). Adjusted for the reduced ownership, the underlying earnings rose by 30%.

Source: AXA's Q2 2018 Report

The underlying earnings of the international and transversal activities grew respectively by 8% and 26%, benefiting from a strong profitability in health and international life activities and higher revenues. Furthermore, the removal of the 3% French tax on the dividend paid to the shareholders in 2017 impacted the earnings of the holding positively.

Moving Towards A Predominantly P&C, Protection & Health Insurance Company

With the acquisition of XL Group, the IPO of its U.S-based life insurance subsidiary, AXA has decided to become a predominantly P&C, protection and health insurer. For the first half of 2018, 65% of the underlying pre-tax earnings came from these activities.

Source: AXA's Q2 2018 Report

When XL is fully integrated, the part of the non-life insurance revenues will grow and contribute more to the group profit.

Source: AXA's Q2 2018 Report

Furthermore, the company will become more resilient against the catastrophe losses, benefiting from better reinsurance protection and improved underwriting standards, inherited from XL's underwriting expertise.

Source: AXA's Q2 2018 Report

Only One Ambition: Increasing The Dividend

With the "Ambition 2020" plan, the strategy was clear: increasing the RoE, delivering more free cash flows and maintaining the Solvency II ratio in the range of 170% to 230%.

Source: AXA's Q2 2018 Report

With a targeted Solvency II ratio of 190%, after XL Group's integration, the capital allocation target seems to be on the right path to be met.

Source: AXA's Q2 2018 Report

Furthermore, regarding the other objectives, it seems that AXA will be able to satisfy its investors by reaching the targets of the plan.

Nonetheless, another target is on the head of Thomas Burbel, proving that AXA is a shareholder-friendly company. Over the last six years, the company has increased its dividend by 75% redistributing €15 billion ($17 billion) to its shareholders during the 2012-2017 period.

Source: AXA's Q2 2018 Report

In my view, the 2018 dividend will be increased to prove to the market that AXA is becoming a more attractive company with reliable earnings and steadily rising dividends.

Takeaways

In spite of the one-off adverse effects impacting the net income, AXA is on the right path to having a more attractive business profile. The announced sale of a life insurance portfolio in Europe for €1.2 billion ($1.4 billion), the ongoing integration of XL Group's activities, and the focus on the health and protection activities tend to prove that AXA has the means to achieve its ambitions: being resilient over the periods and increasing the dividend over the years.

