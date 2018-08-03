Helios And Matheson: Too Little And Too Late

Cash burn is still expected to be large, resulting in its share count potentially reaching over 120 million by the end of August if it can sell that many shares.

This came at the cost of heavy dilution, with the share count increasing from 1.7 million shares to 6.7 million shares over the course of a week.

Helios and Matheson (HMNY) successfully repaid the $6.2 million it owed for the short-term loan it recently took out to help keep MoviePass operational. It also increased MoviePass pricing and added restrictions on new movies to help reduce costs. While this should reduce Helios and Matheson's cash burn, MoviePass still has an unworkable economic model and Helios and Matheson will likely suffer from continuing massive dilution in order to keep operating on a day to day basis.

Cash Burn And Funding

Helios and Matheson mentioned that its price increase and the new release restrictions should reduce its cash burn by 60%. However, with July's cash burn previously estimated by the company at $45+ million, that would mean that Helios and Matheson would still be burning around $18 million per month after the reduction in cash burn.

With Helios and Matheson technically able to issue up to 5 billion shares (the reverse split did not affect the amount of authorised shares), it may be able to fund its cash burn for a little while longer assuming that buyers can be found.

At the current $0.15 per share price, it would need to add 120 million shares to fund one month worth of the reduced cash burn. This would dwarf the 1.7 million shares it had outstanding after its reverse split and the 6.7 million shares it had outstanding as of July 31. Given the massive rate of its share price decline though (down around 99% in just over a week), it seems likely that Helios and Matheson would need to add much more than 120 million shares just to cover one month of cash burn though.

Massive Dilution

Helios and Matheson has been adding shares at a rather incredible rate. On April 11, it had 53 million shares outstanding, which translates into around 212,000 shares after accounting for the 1 for 250 reverse split. Helios and Matheson's share count at the end of July had effectively increased over 31 times that amount. To cover one month of cash burn now would result in its share count at the end of August likely being over 600 times what it was on April 11. The extreme dilution obviously makes the stock uninvestable.

Subscriber Count Likely Diminishing Quickly

MoviePass mentioned that it had reached 3 million subscribers in June, but I don't expect it to publicise its subscriber count going forward. Helios and Matheson's challenges during the last month have resulted in its app rankings falling dramatically (indicating that new installs have declined substantially).

For example, throughout most of June, MoviePass was ranked in Google Play's top 50 free entertainment apps. Its rank dropped substantially in July and it is now ranked at #142 in the top free entertainment apps while still trending downward rapidly.

Source: Sensortower

In addition to that decline in new subscribers, MoviePass is also likely seeing a major increase in subscriber churn. The price increase, recent outages, restrictions on new movies and concerns over the survival of MoviePass all will likely contribute to the subscriber count dwindling rapidly. As shown below (green indicating positive reviews and orange indicating negative reviews), MoviePass reviews have been sharply negative recently.

Source: Sensortower

The diminishing subscriber count should actually help with Helios and Matheson's cash burn though. It was losing around $15 per subscriber per month before and now is expecting to lose at least $6 per subscriber per month (based on a 3 million subscriber count and $18 million in cash burn). The less subscribers MoviePass has, the less money it should theoretically lose.

Economic Model Remains Broken

As long as MoviePass is unable to get a significant discount on movie tickets, its economic model will remain nonviable though. The restrictions on new movies are expected to help push the number of movies seen per subscriber per month down a bit. However, the price increase will likely end up prompting some of the more casual users to cancel their subscriptions, resulting in the average number of movies seen per remaining subscriber increasing somewhat. I don't really see a scenario where MoviePass could increase its pricing enough to deliver positive gross margins on subscriptions. If it increased its price back up to $40 per month again, it would have a much smaller subscriber base, but that subscriber base would be pretty active and would likely see an average of more than $40 worth of movies per month.

Conclusion

Helios and Matheson's moves to improve its financial situation can be classified as too little, too late (although its economic model meant that most moves wouldn't save the company in the end). At this point, MoviePass' subscriber base is likely declining significantly. Helios and Matheson's cash burn should be reduced but is still at a level which is many times its market capitalisation per month. This is going to result in extreme continued dilution for as long as it can continue selling shares and keep its operations going.

Helios and Matheson appears to have gone from a company that could boast of strong subscriber growth (with the cost of extreme unprofitability) to a company that is still significantly unprofitable and also is likely seeing a declining subscriber base. Neither scenario is promising for investors though. Helios and Matheson should be a lesson that revenue and subscriber growth numbers don't mean much when gross margins are significantly negative and there is no clear pathway to achieving positive gross margins. It is easy to find people willing to pay $10 or $15 per month to see $25 worth of movies per month, but hard to make that model work if the company needs to pay full price (or near full price) for the $25.

