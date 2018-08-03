SkyWest Climbs Higher. Do The Numbers Tell The Whole Story?

Who is SkyWest?

SkyWest Airlines (SKYW) began service in 1972 as an independent airline, gradually evolving to provide regional feed for larger carriers. In 2012, SkyWest signed a regional feed contract with American Airlines Group (AAL). Combined with existing contracts for Delta Air Lines (DAL) and United Airlines (UAL), SkyWest now functions as a regional feeder for the three largest US carriers.

SkyWest operates several types of regional sized aircraft with its own airline operating certificate, as well as the ExpressJet certificate, which was acquired in 2010 and subsequently merged with ASA (Atlantic States Airlines).

Ownership of aircraft is mixed. While SkyWest owns some, others are owned by the carriers with which SkyWest contracts. Most of the SkyWest/ExpressJet fleet is painted to match the airline for which that aircraft is operated. For example, planes operated on behalf of AAG are painted in the American red/white/blue color scheme and carry the brand name “American Eagle.”

SkyWest Airlines CRJ 200 in American Eagle Paint Scheme

Source: Three Point Aviation Services LLC

SkyWest Airlines Climbs Higher, Can That Trend Continue?

Last week’s earnings report once again surprised investors with better-than-expected returns, continuing the airline’s steady profitability climb. However, SkyWest is not the only game in town. Mesa Airlines (MESA) has made a substantial recovery since its 2010 bankruptcy. The company recently announced that it would return to public trading. An IPO is expected in late 2018.

Mesa Airlines maintains a business model similar to SkyWest and operates flights on behalf of both United Airlines and American Airlines, creating direct competition in two of SkyWest’s three primary markets. This competition is compounded by Republic Airline, which operates flights for all of the three biggest legacy carriers (American, Delta, and United).

Competitive pressure from Mesa and Republic is not limited to price competition. All regional airlines, including those mentioned in this article, remain pitched in a battle for the same critical resource – pilots. The availability of pilots will greatly influence which regional airlines prosper over the next ten years with the potential to influence the industry even longer.

Pilots Are in Short Supply Worldwide and SkyWest is Not Immune

As the US and world economies continue to recover from the great recession, airlines are faced with a scarcity of pilots. Larger companies, such as the legacy carriers and large cargo companies, e.g. UPS (UPS) and FedEx (FDX), have been able to maintain a steady supply of pilots by offering higher pay. This drain on the pilot pool puts regional airlines in a difficult position.

Earlier this year, Great Lakes Airlines shut down its scheduled service after 41 years of operation. While the company did not elaborate on the reason, industry experts believe the pilot shortage was likely a contributing factor. In the months leading up to the shutdown, Great Lakes most likely struggled to find pilots, as it competed with larger, higher paying companies.

SkyWest is considered, by the pilot community, to be much more reputable than many of its direct competitors, providing an advantage in the hiring process. However, that advantage only goes so far. At some point SkyWest will be impacted by the pilot shortage, if it is not already.

It is unlikely that SkyWest will have to reduce or close operations as a result of the pilot shortage; however, it may have to offer higher wages and limit growth in the near future. Either of these circumstances would impact the company’s bottom line and limit earnings growth.

Forward P/E is Still Floating Around 12, But SkyWest is Not Alone

Shares of SkyWest Airlines are currently priced around $60 per share, which is not a great bargain when compared to other US airlines. Looking at forward P/E (based on earnings estimates from Thomson Reuters) SkyWest is priced higher than American, Delta and United. Given the resource and competitive pressures explained above, investors may want to wait for a better entry point than $60.

Source: Three Point Aviation Services LLC

Airline Symbol Forward P/E Trailing P/E Alaska Airlines (ALK) 12.48 12.71 Allegiant Travel (ALGT) 11.37 11.37 American Airlines (AAL) 7.59 8.02 Delta Air Lines (DAL) 9.13 10.63 Hawaiian Airlines (HA) 7.03 7.03 JetBlue Airways (JBLU) 11.70 5.35 SkyWest Airlines (SKYW) 11.91 13.97 Southwest Airlines (LUV) 12.42 10.44 Spirit Airlines (SAVE) 11.75 13.25 United Airlines (UAL) 9.19 10.92

Source: Three Point Aviation Services LLC

Fee-For-Departure

SkyWest operates generally on a “fee-for-departure” system. The airline is paid a set amount for each flight it conducts on behalf of another airline, regardless of the revenue that the legacy carrier is able to generate from it. This insulates the SkyWest from the day-to-day revenue fluctuations that larger airlines have come to expect.

However, fee-for-departure leaves many regional airlines, including SkyWest, at a disadvantage. Legacy carriers have several significant bargaining advantages over the regional airlines.

First, the legacy carriers have the brand recognition and customer bases needed to generate business. Second, many of the aircraft operated by regional carriers actually belong to the airline for which they contract. For example, a plane flown by SkyWest might actually belong to Delta or United. Finally, major airlines control gate space, passenger reservation systems, and other important industry resources.

Conclusion

SkyWest is a well-run and profitable airline with a good reputation in the aviation community. However, its current price may be on the high side considering the significant amount of competition in the regional airlines industry and the ongoing pilot shortage.

For these reasons, investors should consider waiting for a better entry point or investing in one of the legacy airlines, which have greater bargaining power and currently offer better P/E valuations. While regional airlines are important, the big players still hold all the cards.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.