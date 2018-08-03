Hi-Crush: Management Calling A Top With C-Corp Conversion?

It has been somewhat refreshing to see other Seeking Alpha contributors (and crafty commenters) at least acknowledge the risks present in Hi-Crush Partners (HCLP). It is easy to get behind a growth story like this at face value: numbers on a year over year basis were stellar within the recently released Q2 earnings report. However, frac sand is an area of the market I’ve been reticent to invest in, even more so at HI-Crush given the lack of exposure to traditional sand use in industrial markets. The company is still relatively small, has low levels of liquidity, and is extremely reliant on the continued use of higher rates of proppant per well and strong drilling activity. I think investors have a tendency to focus too much on the near term – 2018 and to a lesser extent 2019 forecasts – rather than the likely longer-term fundamentals within his business. Perhaps some investors feel they can get out ahead of that and the impact from the upcoming C-Corp conversion in time, but it isn’t something I’m interested in threading the needle with personally. While I certainly think that investors could end up with profits here if the frac sand industry rerates to higher multiples, I don’t think Hi-Crush Partners is any better positioned than peers.

Supply and Demand Dynamic

I'm beating a dead horse here, but it is needed to add some context. The number one reason explaining the dirt cheap valuation for the entirety of the frac sand industry – including peers like US Silica (SCLA), Emerge Energy Services (EMES), and Covia Holdings (CVIA)– is the spectre of new supply coming online. And quickly. Over the past three years, demand for frac sand has more than tripled from 39mm tons to 120mm tons. While a lot of bulls focus on that story of growth, no one has really stopped to think “How has the industry managed to bring on so much supply so quickly?”. The supply side of the equation has just been explosive. As an example, industry estimates call for more than 20mm tons of sand to be mined in the Permian this year. A few years ago, before Hi-Crush started construction of its Kermit mine as the first mover, Permian sand was viewed as worthless – a playground for dirtbike enthusiasts. Now, it represents a cheap alternative to Northern White on less complicated wells, with many exploration and production (“E&Ps”) blending Permian sand with Northern White in some applications.

*Hi-Crush Partners, Q2 2018 Investor Presentation, Slide 20

I’d challenge investors to think about any other resource industry: timber, metal alloys, fertilizer. If demand was set to triple in these markets, suppliers just could not react quickly enough to bring enough additional production online. Barriers to entry are quite low in frac sand, and as demand growth moderates because of flattening proppant use per well and stable domestic oil and gas production, sand pricing will come down on a per ton basis in my opinion. This is already built into consensus and something management does not seem to want to dispute (see Hi-Crush Partners using consensus EBITDA in its Presentation above). That is almost a 20% EBITDA drop year over year in the legacy business.

I personally do not think they would use consensus numbers if they didn't feel they were to some degree accurate. I’d also note that the sell-side has generally been too optimistic in its forward projections, and this is the reality with 80%+ of Kermit and Northern White mines contracted out on a short-term basis. In explaining that EBITDA drop when so much of capacity is contracted, there will be some steps down in its Northern White pricing, because those prices reset each quarter in relation to spot. Investment banks are expecting spot prices to fall from $45/ton in 2018 to $33/ton in 2019. That is material.

On the other hand, Hi-Crush Partners announced that a major oil firm signed a contract to basically pre-fund the expansion of Wyeville and develop Kermit 2 in the Permian. That need to lock out supply, in spite of looming supply issues, shows that E&Ps are willing to (presumably) lock in pricing at attractive rates rather than sitting on their hands. Nonetheless, the EBITDA lift from these projects is blunted by those expectations for lower pricing highlighted above. There is a reason why all the major players in this industry highlight their logistics networks; they know as well as anyone that eventually that is what will drive customer decision-making on choosing a provider in this space. Overall, pessimism is palpable, especially from investors that take the longer term view: the 9.75% interest rate on Hi-Crush’s recently issued 2026 bonds is a clear indicator on that fear. Perhaps that is priced in, perhaps not. But I’m at a loss to peg a number on what stable mid-cycle EBITDA margin will be, and that keeps me from being on the long (or short) side.

Yield And C-Corp Conversion

Understanding my bearish-leaning outlook on the frac sand industry is important for seeing how I view the potential transformational action that management has pitched. In a preliminary release to its earnings, Hi-Crush Partners announced its intention to (hopefully) convert to a C-Corp, likely through an option available after an Incentive Distribution Rights (“IDR”) Reset. C-Corp conversions are generally done to lower cost of capital, although in practice an outright IDR elimination generally accomplishes the same thing while maintaining the tax-advantaged structure. As Hi-Crush transitions to more logistics, last mile, and transload type of business operations (which are not MLP qualifying activities), it also makes sense to transition to simplify the structure as well.

Only a handful of companies have taken this C-Corp conversion route (Tallgrass Energy (TGE), Viper Energy (VNOM) as recent examples), with those firms primarily citing greater access to a wider variety of investors (tax exempt and foreign). It is largely uncharted territory – current unitholders cannot really say for certain whether a Hi-Crush Partners conversion will be a taxable event (Viper Energy was not) or how after-tax returns will fluctuate (what tax rate will be bore by the entity or if a tax shield will exist and for how long).

I’m a bit suspicious of general partner (“GP”) motivation. To explain why, in an IDR Reset, the sponsor has put into the partnership agreement language that allows it to move the IDR hurdle rates higher. This lowers the payout to the GP, so the logical question is simple: Why? GPs generally point towards the positives to unitholders (remember lower cost of capital), but they also get a bunch of free units for their trouble. See the below from the partnership agreement:

If our sponsor elects to reset the target distribution levels, it will be entitled to receive a number of common units. The number of common units to be issued to our sponsor will equal the number of common units that would have entitled the holder to an aggregate quarterly cash distribution in the quarter prior to the reset election equal to the distribution to our sponsor on the incentive distribution rights in the quarter prior to the reset election.

Based on management’s intention to pay $0.75/unit, we can back into the exact amount of dilution investors will get hit using the IDR splits. Q2 2018 results saw a $7.8mm payout to the IDR holders. While I was not able to back into this number on my own (I get a lower figure), assuming this reported run rate is correct, 10.4mm units will be issued to reset the IDRs roughly one year from now. This ends up being a more than $150mm payday for the general partner (“GP”) at current stock prices, diluting common stockholders by nearly 12%. More importantly, however, are the risks associated with IDR Resets. The below, pulled from the most recent Hi-Crush 10-K report, is common language in any SEC filing from master limited partnerships (“MLPs”) that have IDR Reset provisions:

It is possible, however, that our sponsor could exercise this reset election at a time when it is experiencing, or expects to experience, declines in the cash distributions it receives related to its incentive distribution rights and may, therefore, desire to be issued common units rather than retain the right to receive incentive distributions based on the initial target distribution levels.

Putting this risk language another way, GPs are incentivized to do IDR resets when they feel the current payout is near a top. Executing a reset at a cycle peak is in its best economic interest. Remember that if cash flow collapses and the MLP is forced to cut the distribution deeply, the IDRs receive nothing. In other words, they are a levered bet. When IDRs became standard for MLPs, they were pitched as aligning GP and LP interests: LP unitholders wanted high yield income and the GP was incentivized (rather aggressively) to raise the payout via accretive dropdowns and sound stewardship to get their IDRs deep in the money; essentially, “If I get paid, you get paid”.

For Hi-Crush, this is an unusual situation given the company just reinstated a quarterly distribution not long ago. This comes after an outright suspension as the oil market collapsed, a testament to the volatile margins the company experiences. However, even at the prior reinstated rate of $0.20/unit, the GP was getting nothing from its IDRs. Rolling back the clock one year, independent appraisals would not have put much value in those IDR assets.

If this was a midstream pipeline, I’d be unlikely to view an IDR Reset as a deeply negative event in most instances. However, the cyclicality in this business and my own personal view on long-term frac sand supply issues just makes this look like the GP is trying to get out while the getting is good.

The distribution is likely to get cut meaningfully post conversion. With a new adjusted share count up near 100mm, coverage would be very thin (around 1x) - and that assumes no immediate tax implications for Hi-Crush as a C-Corp. Investment banks see this as well, and some even expect Hi-Crush to be funding some of this payout from its currently undrawn revolving credit facility (management disputes this need). Such an activity would overstate the distributable cash flow (“DCF”) Hi-Crush Partners can generate even during what is currently a very strong period of profitability, all while inflating the value of its IDRs during the reset. Beyond the reset, it would not be surprising to see the GP look to monetize its IDRs further by looking for some further cash consideration in a buyout. I don’t believe any fair third-party appraisal would place a large valuation on them, but it is something else to consider.

Takeaway

I don’t view Hi-Crush Partners as necessarily any better run (or better positioned) versus its larger peers. The company has great logistics assets, but so does US Silica and there is nothing keeping independent parties from providing last mile capability without having mine assets.

Given that, as far as a C-Corp conversion goes, in my view the company already trades at similar valuation multiples to its peer group. I don’t see any valuation disconnect that management wants to close, so this looks more like an opportunity for the GP to monetize its long-floundering (and non-cash flowing) IDR assets. If you’re a bull, I think you take a more positive light on this, viewing upcoming dilution as a simplification transaction and trusting management to do the right thing and not take unitholders to the woodshed in a conversion. In practice, the GPs hold the power here. Only occasionally do I view a simplification as fair to the LP and far too often they can border on abusive. I’d be more willing to revisit being long this business on the other side of 2019 once a conversion is behind us and it becomes more apparent what long-term supply and margins look like in this business. Perhaps I’m leaving an opportunity on the table in doing so, but that is my gut feeling here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.