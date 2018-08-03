TPG Specialty Lending: This Top-Shelf 8.0%-Yielding BDC Is A Strong Buy

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. (TSLX) is a high-quality income choice in the BDC sector. The business development company has strong portfolio and dividend coverage stats and regularly declares special dividends. TPG Specialty Lending's shares still sell for a reasonable NII multiple, and the risk-reward combination remains attractive. An investment in TPG Specialty Lending earns investors an eight percent dividend yield (not factoring in any supplemental dividends.

TPG Specialty Lending released another convincing set of financials for the second quarter of 2018 yesterday. The business development company said it earned $0.56/share in net investment income in Q2-2018 compared to just $0.51/share in the previous quarter. The results exceeded consensus expectations of $0.47/share in earnings.

Here are TPG Specialty Lending's key figures for the second quarter.

Source: TPG Specialty Lending Investor Presentation

TPG Specialty Lending maintained its robust dividend coverage stats in the second quarter. The BDC's net investment income once again exceeded its total dividend contributions of $0.45/share ($0.39/share base dividend plus $0.06/share variable quarterly supplement).

As a matter of fact, TPG Specialty Lending has had superb dividend coverage stats for a while now, consistently outearned its base dividend and special dividends with net investment income. The BDC pulled in $0.51/share, on average, in NII in the last six quarters, which compares favorably against an average quarterly total distribution of $0.44/share.

TPG Specialty Lending's payout ratio averaged only ~86 percent in the last six quarters, leaving plenty of room on the table for dividend growth.

Source: Achilles Research

Stable Investment Portfolio With Interest Rate Upside

TPG Specialty Lending primarily invests in relatively secure first and second liens that produce recurring interest income for the business development company. At the end of the June quarter, 97 percent of all investments in TPG Specialty Lending's portfolio were first or second liens.

Source: TPG Specialty Lending

One hundred percent of TPG Specialty Lending's debt investments are linked to variable rates, setting the business development company up for net interest income gains in a rising rate environment.

Source: TPG Specialty Lending

TPG Specialty Lending further has very stable debt investment yields, indicating a high-quality lending portfolio.

Source: TPG Specialty Lending

Balance Sheet

TPG Specialty Lending does not only have a well-performing investment portfolio but also a stable balance sheet that reduces downside risks for investors. At the end of the June quarter, TPG Specialty Lending's debt-to-equity ratio was just 0.82x.

Here are TPG Specialty Lending's balance sheets of the last five quarters for purposes of comparison.

Source: TPG Specialty Lending

Special Distributions

TPG Specialty Lending regularly distributes excess income in the form of variable supplemental dividends. The company declared another $0.08/share supplemental dividend for the second quarter. The special dividend will be paid on September 28, 2018, to stockholders of record as of August 31, 2018.

Source: TPG Specialty Lending

As much as I love the special dividends, I see little value in "regular" special dividends and think management should hand investors an increase in the base dividend instead.

Valuation

Based on TPG Specialty Lending's second quarter results, income investors pay just ~8.7x Q2-2018 run rate NII and ~1.2x net asset value for the BDC's dividend stream.

TPG Specialty Lending is a higher quality BDC, given its strong portfolio performance and consistent excess dividend coverage. Hence, TSLX sells at a premium to net asset value.

Here's how TPG Specialty Lending stacks up against other BDCs.

TSLX Price to Book Value data by YCharts

Your Takeaway

It was another great quarter for this top-shelf business development company. TPG Specialty Lending's net investment income again widely exceeded the BDC's total dividend distributions. The company further has a defensively-positioned debt investment portfolio and stable dividend yields, all of which point to a healthy investment portfolio. TSLX still has a reasonable NII-multiple, and the dividend should be fairly safe, given the BDC's above-average dividend coverage stats. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSLX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.