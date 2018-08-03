Gold Weekly: Stand Ready To Embrace The Forthcoming Bullish Wave

I stand ready to build a bigger position in in BAR once the capitulation is over.

Sentiment toward gold is excessively bearish - specs have never been that short on the Comex.

Introduction

Welcome to my Gold Weekly.

In this report, I wish to discuss mainly my views about the gold market through the GraniteShares Gold Trust ETF (NYSEARCA: BAR).

To do so, I analyze the recent changes in speculative positions on the Comex (based on the CFTC) and ETF holdings (based on FastMarkets' estimates) in a bid to draw some interpretations about investor and speculator behavior. Then I discuss my global macro view and the implications for monetary demand for gold. I conclude the report by sharing my trading positioning.

While the CFTC statistics are public and free, the data about gold ETF holdings are from FastMarkets, an independent metals agency which tracks ETF holdings across the precious metals complex.

Key message

Gold is off to a weak start to the month after falling by 2.4% in July, for a fourth straight month. In the year to date, gold is down nearly 7% but remains the most resilient among the precious metals space.

At the present juncture, sentiment in the gold market looks excessively bearish, which is unsustainable. In the second half of the year, I expect a strong rally in gold prices and gold-mining equities as the macro backdrop for the precious metals complex should prove more positive.

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC

According to the latest Commitment of Traders report (COTR) provided by the CFTC, money managers were net short ~103 tons of gold on the Comex as of July 24, the largest net short position on record.

Over the latest reporting period (July 17-24), money managers cut their net spec length by 28 tons, for a 6th week in a row. The deterioration in gold's speculative positioning was purely driven by short accumulation (+35 tons), while longs lifted only moderately their positions (+7 tons).

Gold's spec positioning is excessively stretched on the short side, which suggests that a reversal may be imminent. In my view, bears are playing with fire at this juncture, and some of them are on the verge to get burnt.

According to my estimates, a mean-reversion process, whereby the net spec length (currently at -103 tons tons) converges toward its long-term average (+325 tons), would produce an increase of $149 per oz. in the spot gold price. This means that gold prices could reach $1,374 per oz. at some point this year, corresponding to an increase of 13% from current price levels (~$1,221/oz.).

Investment positioning

Source: FastMarkets

ETF investors held around 2,087 tons of gold across a diverse range of ETF/ETF products as of July 27, according to FastMarkets' iterations. Gold holdings held by ETF investors are at their lowest since September 2014.

Last week (July 20-27), ETF investors sold only 1 ton of gold. That said, this was the 11th straight week of gold ETF selling. Over the corresponding period, gold prices edged down 0.7% from $1,232 per oz. to $1,224.

ETF investors have already slashed 33 tons of their gold holdings so far in July, after selling 57 tons in June (the largest monthly pace of selling since July 2017).

In the year to date, ETF investors are net sellers of 36 tons of gold after buying a massive 173 tons in 2017.

Macro backdrop for gold

We have a mixed macro backdrop for gold where the positive impact from the dollar weakness is offset by the negative impact from higher US real rates. As a result, speculative/ETF investor interest in gold remains muted.

The outcome of the Fed's meeting on August 1 was in line with consensus, namely no rate hike, no change in rhetoric, and same forward guidance. As such, the dollar and US real rates have remained little changed and will likely remain so in the near future.

That said, it's worth noticing that the dollar's spec positioning has become quite long due to strong speculative buying in the past six weeks. According to the CFTC, net long speculative positions in the USD are their highest since January.

Source: Goldman

Consequently, there is less room for long positions to build in the dollar, which should cap the USD appreciation. This could prompt speculators and ETF investors to jump back in on the long side of the gold market through physical (proxied by the SPDR Gold Trust ETF - GLD) and mining equities (proxied by the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF - GDX), which have plunged to fresh 2018 lows.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Trading positioning

I have a long position in the GraniteShares Gold Trust ETF - BAR. BAR proposes the lowest cost of holding physical gold in the market place, with an expense ratio of 0.25%.

Source: Seeking Alpha

BAR is down 7.7% in the year to date, slightly underperforming gold spot prices (-6.7% as I write this).

My time horizon is very long term, namely 5+ years, which is why the expense ratio is a crucial parameter that I take into account when I choose an instrument to express my view.

While the risk of my position is quite small at 3% of my Fund, I am tempted to increase it to 5% due to more attractive gold prices. But I remain patient for now and await the capitulation to complete before riding the forthcoming bullish wave. I strongly believe that a rally in BAR will emerge in the second half the year.

For the sake of transparency, I will update my trading activity on my Twitter account and post my trade summary at the end of each report.

Final note

