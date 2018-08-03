U.S. Silica's Recent Call Strengthens Frac Sand Thesis

For these reasons, investors should add to frac sand companies and U.S. Silica on the dip, and look forward to a banner 2019.

Last mile solutions, new contract awards with more enforceability at attractive pricing, and the elimination of their resin coated facility were all relatively quiet announcements that have huge implications.

More significant takeaways from the conference call, however, give investors more reason to be long U.S. Silica and the frac sand industry.

U.S. Silica (SLCA) reported another blowout quarter, with revenues of $427.4 million, which increased 16% quarter over quarter, and adjusted EBITDA of $123.6 million. The company cited stronger pricing in oil & gas and ISP segments (double digit growth is occurring in industrial volumes), last mile solutions with Sandbox, and a strengthening contract position, as the reasons for the sharp increases in revenue.

Cash flow suffered as volumes ramped, but the company expects to be cash flow positive by the end of the year. Plus, when combining strong fundamentals with SLCA's income statements (below), which shows that earnings have increased at linear rate for the last six quarters, I don't see anything changing for the company, despite its negative reception received since earnings.

Source: E*TRADE

In fact, as Halliburton Company (HAL) said, the boom is coming in 2019, when all of the takeaway capacity needed by E&P companies comes online. Companies like Anadarko Petroleum (APC) are already seeing increased takeaway capacity, which helps frac sand companies like Emerge Energy (EMES), who recently stated that overwhelming oil & gas volumes are causing delays in completions and weighing on earnings. While traders might use this as an opportunity to sell short, longer term investors should use selling opportunities like these to build positions, since none of these issues are signs of underlying fundamental deterioration in frac sand companies.

While these positives have been widely discussed, this article will focus on caveats gleaned from U.S. Silica’s most recent earnings call. These ideas expanded on in the call should have a major impact on investor’s frac sand holdings, such as the true significance of last mile solutions, how strong these contracts really are, and what the playing field looks like now that regional sand is coming online. In light of these gems laid out by management, all frac sand companies should be added to on any dips, with the possible exception of Smart Sand (SND), who might be experiencing more displacement of their NW sand than others who have regional sand.

3 Key Takeaways

Last Mile Is Funneling Business To U.S. Silica, Hi-Crush, and Emerge Energy

Now that Sandbox won its lawsuit against Arrows Up, it can set its sights higher. Sandbox currently has about 20% of all last mile market share, and is targeting to have up to 35% of the market when it is all said and done. Yes, Sandbox margins were up 15% due to higher volumes, pricing, efficiencies gained, and SLCA plans to have 90 frac crews by year end.

However, the larger theme that is set to drive earnings in the future are OSHA regulations, which forces E&P operators to use last mile services or pay hefty fines, and de-bundling from service players, which requires last mile solutions and sand to be secured solely by the E&P operator, who is now taking their completions operations in-house.

These two dynamics are mega trends developing in the industry that forces premium multiples to be placed on sand players who have last mile solutions, since now a driller is completing on their own, and needs surety of supply and as well as surety of transport. Before 2014, the service providers took care of these needs for E&P operators.

So, while services players like Halliburton (HAL) may be hurting from the industry-wide shift to de-bundling, sand companies are benefiting exponentially. On top of this, with sand usage still rising per well, SLCA is finding ways to pack more sand in their boxes, which will be another invaluable service provided to E&P operators who need to maximize sand loadings and minimize costs.

Silica Exited The Resin Coating Business

Another key development was SLCA’s choice to exit their resin coated business. At first glance, this seems like a minimal development. But, through the process of elimination and deduction, investors will begin to see the prevalence of slick water designs taking fracking by storm, and how E&P operators are moving to manufacturing mode, which phases out more expensive technology. As we already know, Carbo Ceramics (CRR) said manufacturing mode is forcing their technological products to stay on the shelf, since E&Ps no longer need more expensive proppants to do their jobs.

E&Ps are focused, instead, on getting thousands of wells popped at the lowest price with regional sand, vs. less wells with higher priced technology that improves performance results. Emerge Energy also confirmed this trend, since they suspended their SandMaxx division to focus more on slick water fracking, presumably, and sand bundling services (a different kind of bundling service) that combines NW coarse grades as a tail-in behind the regional fine 100 mesh.

Slick water fracking completions designs are driving record demand for regional sand and 100 mesh fine products, which is what Hi-Crush’s (HCLP) mine in the Permian consists of, as well as what U.S. Silica’s, Covia Holding’s (CVIA) and Emerge Energy’s mines contain.

The more interesting caveat here is that the switch to slick water from gel fracs is relatively new, and was not factored into sand demand projections in 2014, since gel fracs were still prevalent. By virtue of slick water fracking, alone, now even more sand and water is needed to frac a well, which is causing demand to increase at head-spinning rates that analysts can’t seem to understand. Not to mention, laterals are so much longer now than in 2014, and breakevens have been cut in half, which adds another element to the demand picture that investors are underestimating. In short, manufacturing mode, using cheaper slick water designs, are exacerbating shortages of frac sand.

Contracts Are Much Stronger Now

Another game-changing factor that should keep frac sand company’s businesses strong for years to come are the sanctity of their contracted volumes (that are frequently 3-4 years contracted out), combined with the crucial themes of last-mile solutions and debundling, which were alluded to above.

Today’s contracts have more teeth, as they now come with price escalators and prepayments. Many analysts think that these contracts will not hold up during a downturn. But, these prepayments are nothing to scoff at. U.S. Silica, for example, said their prepayments have collected about $90 million in total. E&Ps would surely not like to sacrifice millions for sand that they will inevitably have to use, especially when they do everything in their power to save on costs and improve bottom lines.

So, not only are the contracts easier to enforce, but with last mile being something that E&Ps have to have due to OSHA regulations, and saving on costs to the wellhead, frac sand company’s contracts must be honored. Since no one else has the preferred method of last mile containers or silo systems, besides the publicly traded frac sand companies, where else can E&P operators go?

They can’t go to the services players, since companies like HAL don’t have their own sand. Choosing to broker their sand through a third-party, vs. self sourcing their own regional sand like they are now doing raises costs for E&Ps, who would otherwise have to go through a more expensive middle-man like HAL. So, because contracts are prepaid, contain invaluable last mile provisions, and are catered to a customer who is now self-sourcing their own sand and bringing completions operations in-house, vs. using a service player, are the main reasons why contracts will now be enforced, and give frac sand companies protection during a downturn.

Conclusion

U.S. Silica is benefiting dramatically from increased usage of their premium, lower cost silica sand, in both their oil & gas and industrial segments. As their new Texas mines start ramping, cash flow will increase exponentially as earnings increase and costs decrease. For the record, even if they choose to acquire another industrial company with their new, flush cash position, this is a positive for investors who seek less cyclicality in commodity markets, yet still want strong oil & gas exposure in their portfolios.

Aside from the typical reasons as to why U.S. Silica and frac sand companies are buys, new ideas gathered from their conference call about the elimination of their resin coated services and slick water fracs, and the integral role that last mile solutions play in the debundling trend, were both huge positives. Also, the fact that contracts have more teeth now, and are more enforceable due to prepayments received, and OSHA, which forces drillers to use their Sandbox containers, is another reason to be bullish on SLCA.

As a result, when all major infrastructure projects and pipelines are finished being built in 2019, and takeaway capacity increases, SLCA can then sit back from a perched position, and enjoy the 2019 tsunami wave of frac sand demand that's scheduled to come. Investors should take advantage of the price dislocation in U.S. Silica and developing trends in the frac sand industry, and buy on any dip to $25.00.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EMES, HCLP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.