Kindling The FIRE: Asset Allocation Daily

Housing

“It's a bit surprising, and slightly worrying, to see the housing market struggle at a time when the US economy is booming. With wages increasing, unemployment near record lows, and consumer confidence at all-time highs, the market for homes really should be doing better.” (ING Economic and Financial Analysis)

Time Horizon

“'Trading' versus 'investing' are considered by many to be very different concepts, in the sense that trading is usually shorter-term whereas investing is usually longer-term.” (Jeff Miller)

Value Stocks

“The view that value looks cheap has become axiomatic; when value will actually start outperforming has been much harder to predict. Despite offering historically low valuations, at least relative to growth, value continues to lag. Year to date, the Russell 1000 Growth Index has outperformed the Russell 1000 Value by over 11%.” (Russ Koesterich, CFA)

Inflation And Commodities Prices

“Ron DeLegge talks with John Love, CEO OF USCFinvestments.com about the latest trends in commodities investing.” (Index Investing Show)

Target-Date Funds

“The fact is that most beneficiaries in TDFs are not safe near the target date because advisors are not choosing safe TDFs. The typical TDF choice is 55% in equities at the target date. The average 2010 fund had 55% in equities in 2008 and lost 30%, plus risk has increased since.” (Ronald Surz)

Thought For The Day

In a comment on my article yesterday touching on “very early retirement” and the goals of the “FIRE” movement for financial independence, SA contributor Ian Bezek had this to say:

“A closer reading within the FIRE community finds many people that maintain 50%+ after-tax savings rates. Social Security becomes largely an afterthought when you start saving money at that sort of pace...My reading and knowledge of the FIRE community is that most folks are pretty serious about building up their resources adequately before leaving their primary employment.”

The above is a small excerpt of Bezek’s comment; it’d be worthwhile to click here to read the whole thing.

In yesterday’s post, I wrote critically of the idea retiring in one’s early 30s. Numerous respondents felt that I misunderstood the positive attributes of FIRE, and indeed they are apparent from Bezek’s remark. And that leads me to today’s topic – which is how to employ the key underlying strength of FIRE and use it to kindle the wicks of other investors.

Simply put, there is something exceptionally great about people who can save 50% of their income (leaving aside for now my criticism of somebody might take up a career in thumb twiddling once he’s reached his financial goals). Very few people do that, or even come close. It takes tremendous discipline.

It puts me in mind of the famous marshmallow study in the 1960s by Stanford University psychologist Walter Mischel in which nursery school kids were offered a choice: They could have one marshmallow now, or wait alone for several minutes until the researcher returned to the room and get two marshmallows.

The study was conceived based on Mischel’s observations of his own daughters. As small children, they had to have everything right away. But he noticed that once they turned four, suddenly each seemed to develop a capacity to wait a bit once told that what they wanted would eventually be forthcoming. Most of the kids observed by Mischel weren’t blessed with his own daughters’ patience. They wanted that marshmallow right away. Some followed the researcher’s instruction that if they couldn’t wait, they could ring a bell and it would be provided them; others just took it. What the research uncovered next was rather extraordinary. Tracked over a period of decades, the kids who were able to defer gratification ended up becoming enormously more successful in life, with better grades in school, better SAT test scores, better relationships, better health, better jobs, higher incomes, you name it. What’s more, they were apt to avoid the most negative outcomes of the single-marshmallow set, including jail time, obesity and drug use.

The folks Bezek cites who are “pretty serious” about building up their resources seem to be like the valedictorians of Mischel’s marshmallow laboratory, and this deserves recognition. Here’s my problem, though. I don’t want to see anybody left out of this circle of virtue, if we can avoid it. Only 30% of Mischel’s testers were able to wait 20 minutes for two marshmallows.

I do not know whether it was nature or nurture, or some combination, that gave them this early advantage in life, but I do believe that something as important as financial solvency cannot be parsed out so thinly. And I do know that even those born with weak self-control can learn it. We all have willpower, and the more we train ourselves to exercise it, the more successful we will be in each one of the areas that the marshmallow champions have exceled in. Those of us given the gift of the capacity to defer gratification, the root character trait at issue here, may have a special “FIRE” within us capable of kindling the flickers of responsibility residing within us all.

--

