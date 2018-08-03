Argan: A Good Company At A Bargain Price

Low expected LNG prices and no shortage of coal plants in need of retirement bode well for long-term prospects.

Management's recent announcement of the Chickahominy project, I suspect, will bring backlog value higher than when Argan's stock price was 90%~ higher than currently.

Company Background

At present market valuations, finding a good company in developed markets at a bargain price is about as likely as finding the Holy Grail, but I believe I've found one that fits the profile.

Argan (NYSEMKT:AGX) is a power services holding company headquartered in Rockville, Maryland, that operates four fully owned subsidiaries: Gemma Power Systems (GPS), the Roberts Company, the Atlantic Projects Company, and SMC Infrastructure Solutions.

GPS is the largest of Argan's four subsidiaries and accounts for ~95% of total sales. GPS offers services related to gas-fired power plant development, including design, maintenance, management, construction, consultation, and procurement (to name a few). Argan's experience also includes the design and construction of wood/coal-fired plants, waste-to-energy plants, wind farms, solar fields, and biofuel processing facilities.

The Roberts Company is an on-site services company, which provides service support for turnarounds, shutdowns, and emergency mobilizations related to heat exchangers, pressure vessels, and piping systems.

The Atlantic Projects Company provides turbine, boiler, and large rotating equipment installation services, as well as commissioning and outage services to power facilities.

SMC Infrastructure provides infrastructure services related to data and telecommunications for commercial and government customers in the mid-Atlantic US.

TLDR: Argan mainly builds, designs, and procures gas-fired power plants, with a few side-hustles as well.

The Scoop

With electricity usage expected to grow at a measly <1% through 2040 largely due to continual improvements in appliance efficiency, Wall Street's avoidance of related stocks is justified, right? Wrong (Arnold Schwarzenegger voice).

Per figure 1.1, there's clearly no shortage of inefficient and costly coal-fired power plants built pre-1970 in need of retirement.

Figure 1.1

*Image captured from globalwarming-sowhat

A prime candidate to replace the coal belchers of the US are gas-fired plants, which are more efficient and able to be built with near-zero atmospheric emissions. Liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices have also been low for a couple years now, and thanks to advancements in hydraulic fracking, LNG output and efficiency has vastly improved, which makes the long-term outlook favorable for a sustained a low LNG price.

Almost half of US coal plants operated at a loss in 2017. So what's the best way to generate higher profits from lower growth in energy use? Build more efficient generative sources of energy, duh. Gas-fired plants are likely to be the favorites to replace retired coal plants, along with solar. Plus, it might be a good idea to replace old coal plants from an environmental standpoint as well.

Alright, so we got a slow growth industry, perfect. What's the story with Argan's deflated share price? Well, Argan is set to complete projects in 2018 that constituted 84% of its sales in 2017, and doesn't have a large enough backlog to sustain current earnings. As a result, shares have fallen 42% in the past eight months, with Wall Street cronies ducking for cover from an investment that is unlikely to produce reputable returns in the short-term.

"But hey," you might be thinking, "with no project backlog, what if management struggles to book new projects and the company goes bankrupt?"

Well, that was the story a month ago anyway. Argan was sure to book a new project eventually, especially with management estimating it could book around a $1.5 billion backlog in 2018/19, which would exceed the sum of its 2017 projects.

On June 27th, Argan announced it had scored a new engineering, procurement, and construction services contract (EPC) with Chickahominy Power, LLC, to build a 1,600 MW plant in Charles City County, Virginia. I believe that, upon Argan's announcement of the Chickahominy project's estimated value, shares will likely revert to pre-gloomy-backlog prices of about $70.

Why I Became Interested

I first heard of Argan through Tobias Carlisle on an episode of the Investors Podcast. If you haven't heard of Carlisle, he's arguably one of the most prodigious value investors alive today. He's portfolio manager at Carbon Beach Asset Management, LLC, founder of the financial blog Greenbackd, and author of the Acquirer's Multiple and Deep Value. He's a busy guy, to say the least. You're welcome for the free publicity by the way, Tobi. Maybe it'll get you a single book sale.

I also have to give a shoutout to Value Stock Geek for his analysis on Argan that further helped peak my interest to the point where I simply had to do a write-up myself. Cheers to both of you.

Alright, so let's get into the initial numbers that made me giddy when I first looked at Argan. For starts, Argan has $22.87 per share in cash and no debt.

Let that sink in for a second.

Yup, you heard me right: Argan's shares are selling for $37.95 per share as of today, and the company has $22.87 per share in cash and no debt. If the previous doesn't peak your interest enough, insider ownership is 7.5%, with the company's chief executives Rainer H. Bosselmann and William F. Griffin Jr. required to hold five times their annual salary in common stock. Talk about a well-incentivized management.

I'm not sure if you know this, but it's pretty hard for companies flush with cash and no debt to go out of business. So the likelihood of Argan's long-term survival is extremely high. Oh, and by the way, Argan's current P/E is about 11, and the company's five-year book value growth has been 24%. Peter Lynch PEG stocks still exist! Who'd a thunk it?!

So Argan is a company that's grown 24% annually over the past five years, is flush with cash, has zero debt, has well-incentivized management, is in an industry with favorable long-term prospects (in my unhumble opinion), and has a meager P/E of 11. Argan's peer average P/E is 18.6. If we were to put our Peter Lynch thinking caps on and subtract Argan's cash from its current share price, we'd get a P/E of about 5 (just wait until you see Argan's average ROE).

The previous, my dear readers, is that kind of investment that I have come to adore on my quest to achieve financial supremacy: the kind of investment where the merits are so obvious that discovery of such a no-brainer is akin to being promptly smacked square in the face by a swinging sail boom. They don't come around often, especially in the current world of irrationally overpriced assets, but when they do, I, to use the paraphrased words of Warren Buffett, "act decisively, and bet big."

By the way, if you buy Argan without first properly educating yourself and taking the time to fully understand the business, the moment I'm six feet under I'll immediately roll over. Don't be that idiot who runs though Greenblatt's dynamite factory with a lit match. And if you think that great returns come at great risks, well, I'd suggest you work on changing that false mindset quickly or you're going to end up very poor. I'd start by reading the Intelligent Investor, by Benjamin Graham.

Now that I've promptly asserted the Value Investor's Decree, allow me to provide greater insight as to why I think Argan is one peach of a company.

Business Returns and Peer Review

Business Returns

You might be asking yourself, "man, building power plants is expensive, isn't it? What are Argan's capital expenditures like?"

On the first point, yeah they are, but Argan's customers cover all material costs. Sure, tariffs might cause contractors a bit of hesitancy to build in the short-term over the potential for a sudden rise in material costs (like steel, for example), but long-term I'd say Argan has a cost advantage in this respect.

On the second point, Argan's capital expenditures fall into the "almost non-existent" category. In fact, Argan's capital expenditures as a percentage of sales has averaged only 0.6% over the past five years. Keep the previous in mind when we discuss Argan's ROE.

But first, remember how Argan has no debt and a lot of cash? Well, this is core to Argan's business model. During the past six years, Argan has managed to maintain a cash position constituting no less than 50%~ of its market cap, and has borrowed zero debt. I'm loving the conservatism.

Figure 1.2

*Data captured from Morningstar.com

So, if you're in the "good business at a bargain price" camp, your long wait for a company meeting such requirements is officially over, which should become evident by the following image.

Figure 1.3

*Image captured from Morningstar.com

Those are pure returns on equity right there: no debt required. Yes, ROE as a percentage of sales is down over the past 12 months to 16.7%, but that's still 67% higher than the industry average.

Figure 1.4

*Image captured from Morningstar.com

Peers

Regarding how Argan sizes up to peer valuations, I analyzed each of its public competitors listed on its recent 10-K. The measure I used to evaluate Argan's value compared to peers is enterprise value to operating earnings (EV/OP). I simply subtracted the sum of each company's cash from its market capitalization to arrive at an approximate EV, so peer EVs are likely understated and appear more attractive than they actually are. Here's how Argan sizes up:

Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) EV/OP: 15.6x

EMCOR (NYSE:EME) EV/OP: 11.5x

Skanska (OTCPK:SKBSY) AB EV/OP: 20.9x

Argan EV/OP: 3.2x

As you can see, Argan is significantly undervalued relative to peers. However, the company has traded at low EV/OP multiples for years.

Figure 1.5

*Data captured from Morningstar.com

I've been trying to figure the previous out, and I think the low multiple may be due to four possible reasons.

1. Argan has consistently maintained large cash positions, of which management is unconcerned with outside requests of how it ought to deploy capital. Management deploys capital when it's clearly advantageous as determined solely by it, as is obvious by Argan's high business returns.

2. Because of reason number one, I believe outsiders are bemused as to why management doesn't grow as explosively as it could, which doesn't bode well with Wall Street's myopic short-term view.

3. The potential for unstable earnings on behalf of a dependency on winning contracts may make investors hesitant (as was the case in 2014). However, this same factor affects peers as well, yet their market appraisals remain significantly higher than Argan's.

4. People are generally moved by fear and greed, which makes them behave stupidly. Given current market conditions, I think it's reasonable to assume most "investors" are currently moved by greed, by which they presently opt for short-term risk taking over the long-term merits of conservative management.

Growth

Argan has managed to consistently grow book value at high rates without leverage.

Figure 1.6

*Data captured from Morningstar.com

Argan's book value growth over the last 10 years has averaged 30.82% annually. In the last five, management has managed to grow book value at 24% annually, all in spite of unexpected low demand for the construction of new gas-fired plants in recent years.

While it's unlikely that Argan will maintain such high growth over the next 10 years, I wouldn't put it past management to achieve an average 12-15% given the amount of coal plants that are sure to be retired. I think it would take some serious mismanagement or a major unexpected event for Argan to grow less than 6-8%.

Great, so it's obvious that Argan's business economics and valuation are attractive. Better yet, Argan meets my requirements for absolute relative cheapness. The next important step is to take a closer look at the management responsible for Argan's wonderful business returns.

A Brief Overview of Management

For a comprehensive point-form outline of management, compensation, and ownership, I've made a Google doc you can check out here. I've highlighted the parts in red that I find most compelling.

Argan's management is well-structured, both in terms of compensation and skill. Managerial compensation is low as a percentage of sales, with SG&A not exceeding 8% in the past 10 years.

Argan's incentive structure is also better than most other companies. In addition to certain executive requirements to own a portion of shares at upwards of 5x the value of base salary, three-year vesting periods for stock options were recently introduced to encourage long-term value creation.

Management has an excellent concoction of skilled individuals at the helm. Since the company is a holding company, effective capital allocation is especially important. As such, Argan's management consists of individuals with experience in the energy industry, as well as in mergers and acquisitions.

One worry I have is that management states it may make acquisitions unrelated to the energy industry. This makes me a little hesitant, but Argan's bargain price should be enough to offset a few whoopsies management may make in the future.

Management has made two acquisitions since 2015: the Atlantic Power Company and the Roberts Company. These acquisitions were small and insignificant to overall sales, but notably were related to the energy industry, which is a positive (it's staying within its circle of competency, so far). Management's intent is to only make strategic acquisitions in which sound returns are achievable, and I believe it (for now).

Estimated 2018/2019 Sales Generation

Completion of the 1600W Chickahominy Plant is expected by 2022. Based on Argan's recent value estimate of $250m for its EPC contract to build a 475MW gas-fired plant in Northern California, I estimate its dollar generation per MW to be about $520k. If we multiply the latter by 1,600MW, we get the following value:0.52 x 1,600MW = $832m

As mentioned, projects completed and due for completion in 2018 accounted for $750m of Argan's FY2018 $893m sales. If we take the remaining $143m, include the $250m for its 275MW California plant, and throw in my estimated value of $832m for the Chickahominy Plant, I'd say 2018-2019 sales could perhaps aggregate about $1.2b (I'm unsure as to how exactly Argan's current $379m backlog will translate into FY2019 sales). The latter sum would bode quite well with management's $1.5b estimate.

Argan's net margin hasn't fallen below 8% in the past six years, so if we assume a net margin of at least 8% on sales from the remaining and newly booked projects, I'd say net income comes in at about $96m for FY2019. $96m divided by Argan's 16m shares outstanding = $6 per share.

If we divide its current share price of $37.95 per share by 6, we get a forward P/E of 6.3 for a company in which Buffett would surely be knocking if it weren't so small.

Discounted Cash Flow Analysis

Scenario One

In my first DCF analysis, I calculate that Argan's cash flows will grow earnings at 6% per year over the next 10 years, and then at the historic 3% rate of inflation for the discounted perpetuity cash flow. I use a discount rate of 12%, and don't account for Argan's cash pile.

*Calculator found on Buffettsbooks.com

In this first scenario, which I consider conservative, Argan's fair value is $36.38 per share. At a 6% growth rate in cash flows I suspect that, at price of $37.95, investors may receive an annual rate of return of 11.65% excluding dividends.

Scenario Two

In the second scenario, I assume management grows cash flows at an average 12% annually for the next 10 years. I believe the latter is attainable, but shouldn't be relied upon. Like the first scenario, I calculate the discounted perpetuity cash flow to be 3% after 10 years. I also use a discount rate of 12%, and don't account for Argan's cash pile.

Calculator found on Buffettsbooks.com

While the second scenario is less likely to manifest, I think there's a relatively favorable chance it could given Argan's long-term tailwinds and astute management. In this scenario, Argan's fair value is $56.94. At a 12% growth rate in cash flows I suspect that, at a price of $37.95, investors could receive a 15.52% annual rate of return excluding dividends.

Both Scenarios Doing "the Lynch"

If any of you know Peter Lynch, you know he loves cash, and often included it to adjust the present dollar amount of share prices.

In the case of Argan, it's not a bad idea to do "the Lynch" considering its lack of debt (Argan's peers have a lot of cash but also debt). If we subtract Argan's $22.87 in cash per share from its current share price for both DCF scenarios, we get a much different picture for expected returns with a newly adjusted $15.08 share price.

In the first DCF scenario, a share price of $15.08 would imply an expected long-term annual rate of return of 23.46% excluding dividends. In the second DCF scenario, investors could expect an average rate of return of 29.49% excluding dividends.

Whether the latter translates into reasonable expected rates of return is up to the reader, but I do believe that at the very least it serves as a fantastic indicator as to the extent of Argan's cheapness, and is indicative of the wide margin of safety Argan offers investors. Primary to any investment I make is long-term security of principal, of which Argan provides without question.

Risks to Investment

1. Competitively speaking, it's difficult to gauge Argan's advantage over peers beyond its cash pile and astute management, at least currently.

2. Bids for EPC contracts are highly competitive, which could force Argan into positions where margins may be effected.

3. Energy prices correlate with economic conditions. Construction of new plants in an economic lull is typically sparse, which would likely impact the company's ability to book new projects.

4. LNG prices have an impact on the rate of gas-fired plant construction. If prices unexpectedly rise for a sustainable period, cheaper sources of energy generation may gain favor over LNG.

5. Management admits it may acquire companies unrelated to the energy industry. Given that the board is mostly competent in matters relating to energy, management may acquire businesses outside its circle of competency. I think management is generally intelligent, but that doesn't mean it can't make mistakes. Pray management doesn't diworseify.

6. Obama's Clean Power Plan passed in 2014, which requires states to increase the generation efficiency of existing fossil fuel plants, as well as to replace coal powered plants with lower carbon dioxide emitting natural gas plants. President Trump is expected to eliminate this plan, which may slow necessary retirement of older coal-fired plants in favor of political irrationality.

Conclusion

Argan is the kind of company that I'd sell only if business fundamentals were to change such to a degree that long-term terminal decline was implied. Given that I believe that's unlikely in the next 10 to 20 years, I plan to hold this company for the long-term, unless its market valuation becomes totally unreasonable.

It absolutely bewilders me as to how such a seemingly good business can become so undervalued. To be honest, I hope that my position gets cut in half sometime in the next five years due to some macro event. I'm yet to purchase a great business valued less than the sum of its cash, but I'd sure like to. I think Argan fits the bill nicely.

Note to self: Pray Argan's management doesn't diworseify, and pray for a macro event that decimates the stock price in the short-term.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AGX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.