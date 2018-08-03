Can Tesla Be Profitable In Q3?

If any one of several pie-in-the-sky assumptions is negated, the path to profitability in Q3 is essentially foreclosed.

Using Tesla’s guidance for the second half, and making the most generous assumptions, it seems it can engineer a one-off profit; but it is unsustainable.

CEO Elon Musk sent the stock soaring after reiterating profitability from Q3 onward, and the intention to raise no further capital.

On August 1st, Tesla (TSLA) reported earnings for Q2 2018. While missing on earnings (a loss of $3.06 per share actual vs. $2.92 expected), the electric vehicle maker beat on revenue ($4 billion actual vs. $3.92 expected). CEO Elon Musk added to the positive side with a reiteration of the pledge to achieve profitability in Q3. He also stated that the company would require no further capital raises and could finance its many obligations through internally generated cash flow.

The market responded with jubilation to the upbeat report, sending the stock up about 10% during after hours trading. The good times continued to roll during the next trading session, with shares continuing their climb.

Tesla’s rally is predicated on a number of factors. First an foremost is the idea that the company has “turned a corner” operationally and will soon be producing and selling its Model 3 sedan in volume and at a healthy profit. Musk’s own thesis seems to be that Tesla will soon turn into a cash-generating machine that can fund billions of dollars in capex, service billions more of debt, all while posting growing free cash flows.

Is that vision possible? Is it plausible?

In this research note, we take a look at the profitability scenario for Q3, and examine whether a sustainable profit is actually possible. We will start with the most bullish conceivable model for Q3.

The Best-Case Scenario

To build a best-case scenario for profit in Q3, we must make a number of assumptions. Using past reports and Tesla’s new guidance, we feel these represent the best scenario that is sufficiently plausible to merit consideration:

Model 3 ASP: $60,000 (based on a mix skewed slightly to long-range vs. all-wheel drive models).

Model 3 Deliveries: 65,000 (55,000 produced in Q3 as per high end of Tesla’s guidance. 11,166 vehicles were reported as “in transit” at the end of Q2; assuming some slippage, we add 10,000 to the total produced as delivered by end Q3).

Model 3 Gross Margin: 15% (per Tesla’s guidance)

Model S/X ASP: $105,000 (based on previous quarters pushing sales).

Model S/X Deliveries: 28,000 (based on Tesla’s guidance that demand remains strong, as well as continued guidance for total deliveries of 100,000 for 2018).

Model S/X Gross Margin: 25% (per prior Tesla guidance; assumed to be higher than in other cases of heavy sales pushes for sake of bull thesis).

This would translate to total automotive revenues of $6.94 billion and gross profit of $1.32 billion.

Next, let’s look at the Energy and Services segments. These segments are, ultimately, drops in the bucket next to automotive performance. However, in building our best-case scenario we must take their dynamics into account. To that end, we assume that energy revenues jump to $400 million due to Tesla’s promised “crazy” growth plans and that the segment improves margins by a hair to 12%. We also assume a similar healthy jump in service revenue to $300 million and that the loss margins are pared back considerably to 30%.

Adding in the Energy and Services segments, we get total revenue of $7.64 billion and gross profit of $1.278 billion.

Factoring in Costs

We now have a working calculation of total operating revenue and gross profit. Now we need to work in the other side of the balance sheet. Costs have been rising along with revenues over the past several quarters. But, for the sake of this best-case scenario, we will take Tesla at its word that operating costs will flatten as volume production is maintained. To that end, we assume it is virtually flat, perhaps rising a tick from $1.24 billion to $1.25 billion.

For the line items Interest Expense, Interest Income, Other Income, and Provision for Income Taxes, we take a repetition of the Q2 results as a best-case outcome. This works out to a loss of $94 million.

This assumes that the cost of servicing debt will not rise, as well as that the $100 million promissory note due in August will be rolled over. Since Elon Musk is himself the greatest beneficiary of the note, he has the power to push it further down the pike in order to prevent a costly repayment in Q3.

The ZEV Wild Card

In the past, Tesla has hoarded its ZEV credits before enacting a burst of sales to juice a particular quarter. To calculate the potential income to Tesla from sales in Q3, we make the following additional assumptions:

In 2018, Tesla will generate an average of 3.25 credits per vehicle sold.

The glut of credits coming both from Tesla itself and a raft of new EV competitors have not depressed their market price, leaving the price at $1,600 per credit (a generous assumption in light of increasing market saturation and federal regulatory pushback against the ZEV regime).

A third of sales occur in ZEV-compliant states, as has been the general pattern.

In Q2, Tesla delivered 40,740 vehicles. Adding in our assumed deliveries for Q3, we get 128,740 vehicles producing 139,500 credits. At $1,600 per credit, Tesla would pull in $223.2 million.

The Bottom Line

Bringing everything together, we can come to a number of conclusions. What jumps out immediately is that, even after making the most generous possible assumptions about revenue, margins, and cost controls, Tesla still produces an operating loss absent ZEV sales. Excluding ZEV revenues, Tesla would produce a wafer-thin (by Tesla standards) net loss of $66 million.

Adding in ZEV changes the picture considerably. With all its hoarded ZEV credits sold at what is undoubtedly an above-market price, Tesla would turn that loss into a $157.2 million net profit.

Is This Sustainable?

The answer is pretty clearly no.

For starters, the Q3 profit is predicated on the additional sale of 10,000 Model 3 units produced in Q2 but carried over into Q3. These were supposedly held back from delivery in order to preserve the federal tax credit for an additional quarter. Without that impetus, there should not be the same degree of inventory buildup quarter-to-quarter that Q3 looks poised to benefit from. Removing the $90 million in implied gross profit from the sale of these units drops the profit to $67.2 million. Removing the ZEV revenue from these sales further diminishes the potential profit in the quarter by about $17 million.

More importantly, Tesla can only use the hoard of Q2 ZEV credits once. Excluding the $70.4 million produced by the approximately 44,000 ZEV credits generated in Q2, the positive net income in Q3 is replaced by a tiny loss of $3.2 million.

Investor’s Eye View

This is the key takeaway: Even if we make the most ludicrously generous assumptions, Tesla is still only on the edge of turning a profit in Q3. With a hoard of stashed ZEV credits claiming premium prices, high ASPs and margins, no increases in operating expenses, favorable treatment of short-term debt, and a purposely built-up inventory, it is still barely possible to tip into the black. Altering any one of these highly generous assumptions is liable to create escalating losses in the quarter.

Investors may be ebullient about Musk’s promises of near-term profitability. A serious look at the pie-in-the-sky assumptions needed to get there should give them pause.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.