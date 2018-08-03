Integrated Device Technology Managing To Stay Ahead Of Expectations

Since my first write-up on the company for Seeking Alpha in September of 2017, Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) (or "Integrated Device") has done alright. The shares are up about 30% since then, outdoing the SOX by about 10%, more or less matching ON Semiconductor (ON), beating Silicon Labs (SLAB) by a bit, and handily outperforming Broadcom (AVGO) over that time. Better still, management has delivered performance that suggests that major drivers like server memory interfaces, wireless charging, and sensors, can, in fact, lead to significantly higher revenue and margins in the year to come.

Not surprisingly given the performance, the valuation argument is more of a stretch today. Trading at around 5x forward revenue, I'd argue the price today is a pretty reasonable reflection of the growth and margin potential at IDTI, but I also happily acknowledge that IDTI offers more near-term year-over-year growth potential than many other chip names and investors will flock to (and pay for) exceptional growth opportunities.

A Small Beat, With Generally Healthy Trends

Integrated Device did manage a small beat versus the Street on the top and bottom lines, but nothing thesis-changing. Guidance was improved for the next quarter, helped by the lifting of the ZTE (OTCPK:ZTCOY) ban, and the wireless charging business seems to be doing pretty well.

Revenue rose 16% from last year and 2% from the prior quarter, a good result even next to strong performances like Silicon Labs' 14% yoy revenue growth and ON Semiconductor's 9% growth. Computing saw a strong 22% yoy growth rate (and a 4% qoq growth rate) on healthy Purley-driven memory interface demand, while Communications was up 15% on healthy timing and RF (cellular and millimeter-wave) demand, with 5G already starting to drive some orders. Given the strong results from SLAB's Infrastructure business (which includes timing products), it looks like this is a sector-wide move at this point.

Elsewhere, IDTI also saw 16% growth (and 7% qoq growth) in the Consumer business with strong wireless power, including good order growth outside of smartphone-related wireless charging. Last and least was Auto/Industrial, where product/program transitions led to a 2% yoy and 14% qoq revenue decline despite some additional project wins.

Gross margin improved by 200bp yoy on a non-GAAP basis and 80bp qoq, with shuttering the low-margin mobile sensing die wafer business providing a boost. Operating income rose 36% from last year (again, on a non-GAAP basis), with margin improving more than four points, while income was flat sequentially and margin shrank slightly.

Interface Remains A Significant Opportunity

Already generating around one-quarter of the company's revenue, server memory interfaces remain a key growth opportunity for Integrated Device as companies continue to invest and reinvest in their data centers. Memory interfaces combine registered clock drivers, temp sensors, and data buffers into a single product that provides the interconnect between DRAM and the motherboard. These interfaces are essential in maintaining signal integrity and minimizing latency and they help shift more of the burden back to the CPUs. Storage latency, not CPU speed, is actually a bigger issue with more advanced AI/Big Data applications, and so that's what is helping to fuel the opportunity for IDTI here.

This isn't just a case of "more servers, more money". New chips like Intel's (INTC) Purley and AMD's (AMD) EPYC have more memory channels and future chip platforms like Whitley will also have more DIMM slots per CPU - creating significant content-per-server growth potential for IDTI over the next three to five years. Likewise, although Intel rules the roost in terms of server chips, the pushout of its 10nm offerings may not be so bad for Integrated Device. If AMD can use this opportunity and gain share with its EPYC, that could be good for IDTI, as it has more memory channels (versus Purley) and more potential content per server for IDTI.

With over 60% share, Integrated Device has a strong presence here, but Rambus (RMBS) was actually first to market with DDR5 chips.

Sensors And Wireless Power May Be Unsung Opportunities

The server memory interface opportunity is a relatively obvious one with Integrated Device and one that I think the Street understands quite well. I'm not completely sure the same is true for the opportunities in sensors and wireless power/charging.

In sensors, Integrated Device has built upon its ZMDI acquisition to create sensor signal conditioning products that integrate wireless power, RF, and microcontroller capabilities into a more effective, higher-ASP package. These sensor products don't compete with the sensors produced by companies like Sensata (ST), but rather complement them by performing the analog-to-digital signal conversion and sending that information along.

While the auto market is about half of the addressable market today, Integrated Device has identified opportunities in bio-sensing (including continuous glucose monitoring), industrial (flow, gas, positioning, et al), and higher-growth auto (LIDAR) that could significantly grow this business over the next five to 10 years. There are also logical IoT applications here, though some of those opportunities already dovetail with the opportunities in areas like industrial sensing.

With wireless power, Integrated Device has established itself as a strong player in mobile through its charging transmitters and receivers that work with both standards. While Broadcom has a strong business relationship with Apple (AAPL), IDTI has done well elsewhere, despite ongoing concerns that Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) could bring this in-house (an in-house receiver is certainly possible, but the transceiver is trickier).

Wireless phone charging is a significant opportunity and one that companies like ON Semiconductor, Cypress (CY), and Power Integrations (POWI) are all looking toward to provide significant revenue growth in the next few years. With IDTI, though, this is only a starting point - management believes it can take this core wireless power technology and apply it in many other areas, including auto and industrial markets.

The Opportunity

I've boosted my estimates for IDTI and that has pushed my long-term revenue growth rate up to that border area between "mid-single-digit" and "high-single-digit" growth, and there could be upside beyond that if the sensor and wireless power business really take off in three to five years. I've also lifted my margin assumptions such that I'm now looking for double-digit long-term FCF growth.

None of those assumptions, nor my expectation of near-term non-GAAP operating margin of 30%, get me where I need to be on valuation. I don't think IDTI is necessarily overvalued on a margin/growth-driven EV/revenue basis, but I don't see much discount to fair value either unless the next few quarters come in substantially better than I expect.

The Bottom Line

So, this is another name for the watch list. I get plenty of static from readers about being willing to wait for stocks to come into my valuation sweet-spot, but as the recent decline in Silicon Labs' share price suggests, chasing high-growth names has its risks. I'd love to own IDTI at a better price, and now we'll see if the market cooperates with a pullback at some point, though I have to admit that owning a fairly-valued (as opposed to over-valued) stock of a company with above-average growth potential isn't so bad.

