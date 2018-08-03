MannKind: Afrezza Is Worthless

MannKind appears vastly overvalued. We will initiate a "short" rating with a price target of $0.50 and urge long investors to jump boat before it sinks.

MannKind is valued over $200 million yet has only served as a dilutive machine since its creation - nearly $3B.

Afrezza has been on the market for three plus years. It still costs more to make than what it brings in.

MannKind has been in existence for over two decades and has one drug, Afrezza.

According to MannKind Corporation's (MNKD) website,

Over twenty-five years ago, in February 1991, the company – now known as MannKind Corporation—was founded. Originally incorporated as Pharmaceutical Discovery Corporation (PDC) in Elmsford, New York, it developed its Technosphere® technology, a versatile drug delivery platform that allows the pulmonary administration of therapeutics currently requiring administration by injection, shortly after its formation.

Nearly three decades later, MannKind has little to show for its "versatile drug delivery platform" and has accumulated a deficit of $2.9B.

Usually, companies with "great" drug delivery platforms will partner with larger companies to ease the dilutive pain associated with investing in a speculative biotech. For investors of MannKind, there has been no easing of pain:

Figure 1: The most significant dip was associated with its first product reaching the market (Source: StockCharts.com)

Additionally, MannKind has orchestrated one reverse split in its history, as recent as March 2017.

So, what's the deal here?

Let's take a closer look at their firstborn, Afrezza.

Afrezza Is A Worthless Asset

Background

Approved in mid-2014, Afrezza is an inhaled insulin taken before meals. Usually, patients with type 1 diabetes and patients struggling to control their type 2 diabetes will utilize subcutaneous insulin to control their blood sugars before consuming meals.

Without gazing at data or pricing, one obvious benefit of Afrezza is that patients don't have to "stick" themselves with needles. One obvious drawback is that many patients with diabetes also have lung conditions (asthma, COPD) that may contraindicate the use of Afrezza.

Inhaled insulin has been marketed before - and failed

MannKind often reminds investors that "Afrezza is the only inhaled insulin on the market." This is true. However, this isn't true because Afrezza is something totally new and innovative. Contrarily, this is the case because inhaled insulin has been marketed before. It was a huge failure and was, subsequently, pulled off the market:

In 2006, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the first inhaled insulin for patients with T1DM or T2DM. Exubera (Nektar Therapeutics/Pfizer) was derived from recombinant human insulin (rDNA origin), with a bioavailability of approximately 60%. It was available as a spray-dried insulin powder packaged in blisters containing 1 mg or 3 mg of insulin. Despite the promise of a new delivery system, Exubera did not find a profitable niche in the insulin market. Twenty-one months after its approval, the product was voluntarily withdrawn from the market because of low sales. The failure of Exubera may have resulted from several factors, including the high cost of the inhaler; dosing in milligrams, which may have confused patients who had been receiving conventional insulin therapy that was measured in units; the large size of the device; and an FDA warning regarding the potential for primary lung cancer.

Granted, Afrezza has some benefits over its predecessor. For one, its inhaler is smaller and more compact. But that's about the extent of it.

Afrezza is no more effective than subcutaneous insulin

The Affinity 1 trial assessed Afrezza vs. subcutaneous rapid acting insulin:

The study’s primary efficacy endpoint was the percentage change in HbA 1c between the TI Gen2 and SC insulin aspart groups at 24 weeks. At the end of the study, the mean decrease in HbA 1c was greater in the insulin aspart group (−0.40%) than in the TI Gen2 group (−0.21%), with a treatment difference of 0.19 percentage points (95% confidence interval, 0.02 to 0.36). While the percent reduction in HbA 1c with TI was significantly less than that in the aspart arm, it met the study’s criteria for noninferiority. The doses of basal insulin used were higher in the TI groups than in the aspart group. At week 24, the median daily basal insulin dose for the TI Gen2 group was 32 units (increased by 4 units from baseline), and the median daily basal insulin dose for the SC insulin aspart group was 26 units (increased by 1 unit from baseline). The percentage of patients who achieved an HbA 1c level of 7.0% or less at week 24 was significantly greater in the SC insulin aspart group compared with the TI group (30.7% versus 18.3%, respectively; P = 0.0158). The proportion of subjects achieving an HbA 1c level of 6.5% or less at week 24 was not significantly different between the two treatment groups (12.7% versus 7.6%, respectively, P = 0.2144)

The point of the study was to prove "noninferiority". It did that. That's why the FDA approved it. Indeed, Afrezza is a viable and, generally, safe (long-term effects remain relatively unknown) inhalation insulin. However, Afrezza, by no means, provides any efficacy wins over subcutaneous insulin. In fact, these results bode terribly for marketing prospects for two major reasons:

Subcutaneous insulin is nearly twice as good as Afrezza in lowering A1C. Hemoglobin A1C is the gold-standard of determining how well the disease (diabetes) is being controlled/treated.

Subcutaneous insulin requires less of a dose for the same effect as Afrezza. The decreased effectiveness of Afrezza only increases costs and complications for patients.

Okay. So, Afrezza is clearly not a better option, efficacy-wise. Additionally, an argument can be made that it is quite worse than subcutaneous insulin. Perhaps, Afrezza provides safety benefits over subcutaneous insulin that makes it a worthwhile option?

Afrezza is no more safe than subcutaneous insulin

Granted, Afrezza appears to result in less hypoglycemic events, which is the major and numero uno adverse event to look out for in any diabetic medication. Ironically, this is probably primarily due to the fact that Afrezza just isn't as potent/effective as subcutaneous insulin. This subjects patients to worse long-term outcomes. Beyond hypoglycemia, there are a myriad of side effects that plague Afrezza.

Patients dosed with Afrezza demonstrate worse pulmonary function:

The percentages of patients with a decrease of 15% or more in FEV 1 were 5.6% (42 of 730) and 3.3% (27 of 824) in the TI and usual-care groups, respectively.

Additionally, Afrezza caused high rates (26-29%) of cough. Many of these were intolerable and led to eventual discontinuation of Afrezza. "Other adverse outcomes reported during treatment with Afrezza include diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA), lung cancer, hypokalemia, fluid retention, and heart failure when combined with thiazolidinediones."

Afrezza is no more affordable than subcutaneous insulin

So, Afrezza is clearly no more safe or effective than subcutaneous insulin. And a pretty strong argument can be made that Afrezza patient outcomes are far worse than subcutaneous insulin patient outcomes. Is it, at least, cheaper to buy?

Source: Drugs.com

Each inhalation powder contains 4 units of insulin. 90 multiplied by 4 = 360 units of insulin/$319. This comes out to ~ 88.6 cents per unit of insulin. Recall, patients on Afrezza require higher doses of insulin for the same effect than patients on subcutaneous insulin.

Source: Drugs.com

Each milliliter of Novolog contains 100 units. 10 multiplied by 100 = 1000 units of insulin/$310. This comes out to 31 cents per unit of insulin.

All in all, Afrezza is nearly 3-times more expensive than subcutaneous insulin (Novolog).

Sales

So, we've determined three main things about Afrezza:

It is no more effective/efficient than subcutaneous insulin It is no more safe than subcutaneous insulin It is no more affordable than subcutaneous insulin

At the end of the day, sales is what ultimately matters. Right?

Figure 2: Unimpressive sales (Source: MannKind Corporate Presentation)

On Thursday, MannKind provided 2Q earnings. They reported sales of $3.8M, a slight decrease from the previous quarter. Embarrassingly, sales are still well under cost of goods (~$5.1M). Meaning, MannKind is spending more money simply on the cost of making Afrezza than it is making in revenue from Afrezza. And after three plus years on the market, this is quite an accomplishment (sarcasm).

MannKind Is A Dilution Machine

Whilst Afrezza sales continue to be unimpressive, MannKind is burning an enormous amount of cash: Figure 3: MannKind burned over $21 million in cash for the quarter ending June 30, 2018 (Source: 10-Q)

MannKind reported just $26M in cash. Translation: MannKind will have to raise more very soon (likely within a few weeks from now). It's actually incredible they haven't raised yet, as they only have one quarter of runway. It's strange to see a company run on so little leeway. This sobering news along with a slow realization that Afrezza will never amount to anything will place a lingering stink on a bloated $200M market cap. Amazingly, MannKind also has ~$129M in debt.

Summary

It's clear that MannKind, since its existence, has only served to be a dilutive machine. Its chart is terrible. It has brought no long-term value to investors; only significant losses. Another Seeking Alpha author has already talked in-depth as to why its platform technology is also likely worthless, so while I did not get into this, I am aware they have additional assets to Afrezza. Its one drug, Afrezza, is a worthless asset and a waste of money to market. Inhaled insulin has been tried before. In its current state, it is simply not a viable treatment option (perhaps only to those deathly afraid of needles). Afrezza sales are likely to continue to disappoint on a recurring basis. MannKind is likely to continue diluting (and another offering is imminent) because Afrezza sales are unlikely to ever make the company even close to profitable. There is no justifying MannKind's market capitalization of ~ $200M (with only ~ $26M in cash and ~ $129M in debt). It is clearly way overvalued. We advise investors to stay far away and seek long opportunities elsewhere. We initiate a "short" rating on shares of MannKind with a price target of $0.50. This is a conservative price as MannKind is, essentially, less than worthless in its current state of affairs.

Author's note: For further insight into biotechnology stocks, please follow Clover Biotech Research.

Disclaimer: The intention of this article is to provide insight, not investment advice. While the information provided in this article is intended to be factual, there is no guarantee and prospect investors are encouraged to do their own fact-checking and research before investing in a company. One must also consider one's own financial standings, risk tolerance, portfolio diversification, etc. before making a decision to buy shares in a company. Many of my articles detail biotechnology companies with little or no revenue. These stocks are, therefore, speculative and volatile. Even when prospects seem promising, there is no predicting the future. Losses incurred may be significant.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.