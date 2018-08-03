Geron: Decision Next In Line

The data desert is upon us for the immediate future with an end date scheduled no later than September 30, 2018.

Geron's Q2, 2018 earnings CC was routine on the one hand and perplexing on the other.

Geron (GERN) is at a critical point in its 30 odd-year history. This quarter, the one the ends September 30, 2018, is the one that Geron has told its investors to expect a definitive decision by Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) subsidiary, Janssen, as to whether or not it will elect to continue with its imetelstat collaboration.

I discuss the background and significance of the decision in a series of articles, most recently "Geron: Anticipation Building".

After decades of thrills and spills, as shown by Geron's stock price chart below,

GERN data by YCharts

Geron continues to give its followers a rough go now as it enters this critical juncture.

How long can this go on? All indications are that its current bout of nervousness will change to a new phase no later than the close of September, 2018.

Geron's Q2, 2018 earnings CC started with a workman-like review of the Geron story. CEO Scarlett began by handing off to CFO Bloom. She reported on Geron's net loss for the quarter of $6.9 million in contrast to the comparable quarter in 2017 loss of $6.4 million.

The net loss reflects revenues of <$1 million from a smattering of residual non-imetelstat license agreements. Bloom also gave an obligatory explanation of how accounting changes affected these figures.

Geron's Q2, 2018 net reflects $3.2 million of research and development expenses for its share of costs under the collaboration agreement together with $4.2 million of general and administrative expenses.

Geron ended the quarter with a war chest of $181.4 million in cash and marketable securities. This reflected $87 million in sales of Geron stock under its at-market issuance sales agreement.

CFO Bloom explained how this cash would support Geron under either a positive or negative continuation decision. If positive, it would allow the company to exercise its options under the agreement. If negative, the company could continue with imetelstat development on its own. She then passed the call back to CEO Scarlett.

CEO Scarlett next provided a scrubbed current status of existing clinical trials, IMerge for myelodysplastic syndrome or MDS and IMBark for myelofibrosis or MF. It was scrubbed in the sense that it was derivative of prior presentations and broke little, if any, new ground.

CEO Scarlett did indicate that Janssen would frame its decision on the totality of available data from the two trials. He indicated that its likely focus would be, in the case of IMbark, projected median overall survival, and in the case of IMerge:

whether the efficacy and safety outcomes from the additional cohort of 25 patients in the refined target patient population are consistent with the 13 patient subset, thus enabling them to move forward to part two, which is the Phase 3 portion of IMerge.

The aspect of the call that many found confounding were the questions from the three questioners at the close of the call. These questions seemed poorly conceived and unhelpful in terms of eliciting useful information.

CEO Scarlett passed out a brace of key points of timing information during the call. One was expected; he confirmed the previously established date for a Janssen continuation decision by the close of Q3, 2018. He addressed this in his brief Q2, 2018 opening remarks, before turning the floor over to CFO Bloom, as follows:

...we've strengthened our balance sheet and made progress on our plans to address either scenario resulting from Janssen's upcoming decision whether to continue imetelstat development, which we continue to expect by the end of the third quarter...[emphasis added]

The entire substance of the call was framed around preparation for this decision. While there are circumstances under which this could be delayed, as for example an unexpected FDA suspension of a clinical trial (see pages 32-34 of Geron's Q2, 2018 10-Q), I do not figure them as independent concerns for Geron. Rather, I view them as part of the landscape, a background presence integral to clinical stage biotech.

The other second key timing point was emphasized in CEO Scarlett's sign-off from the call. He closed the call with the following remark:

Well, thanks for joining the call today, everybody. We do expect that the next time we speak with you will be after the Janssen decision has been made. And so, I'm personally looking forward to that moment very much. It's been quite a long story here and I think we're looking for the clarity that comes with that. Thanks.

Or as Looney Toons characters used to cheerfully announce at the close of their once common cartoon shorts:

This is a situation tailor made for Parkinson's law.

What we have here is an ill-defined deadline; the only thing we can be sure of is that it will expire by the end of 2018's third calendar quarter. Within this time frame, Janssen will be looking at the totality of available information to inform its decision.

There is no way to know exactly when, over the next two months, Janssen will make its decision. The continuation decision language on file has redactions (see page 34) which preclude this.

While I am aware of numerous theories about an early continuation decision, my life's experience tells me it will run on the later side. I expect Parkinson's law, with its various corollaries, as humorously described in a 1955 issue of the Economist, to apply with its awful force. Bared to essentials, the law holds:

In this case, Janssen, a major subsidiary of one of the world's largest corporations, will be making an important decision that impacts a key ingredient to its development pipeline. In doing so it is looking at the totality of available data.

It is figuring not only how imetelstat is likely to fare with the FDA, but also how it fits within Johnson & Johnson's overall corporate strategies. I expect that the wheels of corporate orthodoxy will grind with great deliberation and that no decision will be made before its deadline.

Geron has a contingency plan in case of a negative continuation decision.

Geron has assembled a significant cash cushion. It is available for use to offset expenses implicit in going forward with both positive and negative continuation decisions.

One of the prerequisites for Janssen's decision is preparation of a data package which it will deliver to Geron along with its decision. In the case of a negative decision, Geron will evaluate whether it considers the data to merit continued development.

CEO Scarlett clearly expects that Geron would want to proceed with this asset which has been derisked (not immunized from risk, but well understood in terms of safety, efficacy, and appropriate dosages along with many other important information points) for both MDS and MF. Initially, he thinks Geron's path forward would entail:

...initiat[tion of] Part 2 of the Phase 3 portion of IMerge in the first half of 2019, after sponsorships of the R&D have been transferred back to Geron. ...[because] lower risk MDS presents a straightforward operational path to potential regulatory approval, because the Phase 3 portion of IMerge has already been designed, including the endpoints and a large number of the clinical sites have already been established, and are familiar with the clinical protocol from Part 1.

As for IMbark, the approach would be more exploratory. In the case of both MF and MDS, Geron's responses to a hand back scenario are very much a work in process.

FDA wildcard designations lurk as potential favorable catalysts.

Earlier in this posting I mentioned how an unexpected, indeed I would say unlikely, negative FDA action could derail Geron's neat Q3, 2018 decision timeline. Counterbalancing, with far greater weight on the scale, is the possibility that the FDA issue another positive imetelstat designation for MDS or for MF.

On October 31, 2017, Geron announced that the FDA granted imetelstat "fast track" status for MDS. Although there is little publicity on the possibility, Geron bulls have long considered imetelstat as an appropriate candidate for breakthrough therapy designation.

If the FDA were to issue one or more additional positive designations, Fast Track, Breakthrough Therapy, Accelerated Approval, or Priority Review for imetelstat in MDS or MF, it would reshuffle the deck, likely assuring a better deal for Geron investors.

Both MDS and MF are targets obviously meeting breakthrough therapy's requirement of a serious life threatening disease. As a potentially curative, rather than merely palliative agent, imetelstat qualifies for the second breakthrough therapy requirement in MF.

Conclusion

We have a defined period of 58 days to go between now, 8/2/18, and 9/30/18. During this period there will be no obvious predictable new points of information.

In the background, JNJ will be preparing submissions to medical conferences, however, CEO Scarlett confirmed one's expectation that information embargoes will assure that these are unavailable before 9/30/18. Rumor and innuendo, dare I say planted short-oriented misinformation, will likely swirl.

Nature abhors a vacuum; some investors succumb to excessive speculation in the absence of new leads. Geron's stock price will be hostage to whatever vortices develop as investors struggle to anticipate their own next best move.

On a highly positive note, CFO Bloom has confirmed that Geron does not expect to raise additional capital prior to Janssen's decision. This should remove a nettlesome overhang to Geron's stock price as we move towards a decision.

Beguiled by the mysterious workings of the occult, (assisted by an innately optimistic nature), I have gone out on a limb to hypothesize that Geron's stock will reach $10 by 10/10. This is my own personal target which I share as one opinion among many, with a special reminder of Yogi Berra's keen observation that:

It is informed by my views on Geron's recent stock price movements, as shown in the second chart above where you see it steeply descending from >$6.00, and of late, mostly wandering at about +/-$3.50. It had run up to the $6.00 point in a blink in late March on no significant news.

Geron's stock price is the very definition of volatile. I am looking for it to have at least one good run up to $10 as the market adjusts to the approaching deadline.

Investors who are not both experienced in clinical stage biotech investing and thoroughly steeped in the details of Geron's risks and rewards need to be especially careful on how they proceed. It is far too easy to get carried away with the possibilities.

The fact is that Janssen has developed a huge store of information on imetelstat. As investors we are only privy to a tiny portion of this. Further beyond Johnson & Johnson's famous inclusion of imetelstat as a key therapy in its earnings graphic, we do not know how imetelstat truly fits its corporate strategies.

There are any of a number of byways Geron may travel over the next several months, one set in the case of a positive continuation decision, and the other in case of a negative one. While I expect a positive decision accompanied by positive stock appreciation, I know that I may be wrong in either or both expectations.

I will be following this closely and expect to report on Geron's various future potential byways. The most interesting story is one I am not expecting, but recognize as a distinct possibility. Janssen may return imetelstat to Geron with a negative continuation decision or simply a termination of the collaboration.

If it does so Geron's stock will likely tank, however all will not necessarily be lost. Depending on the data, Janssen could bow out and Geron might end up with an AbbVie (ABBV) or other big pharma player and conceivably a better deal.

Such a scenario would be highly fraught, expensive and time consuming. I am hoping for a boring continuation decision followed by a buyout of Geron in a few years.

For a mere ~$3.50@ you can buy one or more tickets (shares) to a most interesting story.

